Moody's assigns Caa1 to Aston Martin's new notes; outlook revised to stable

London, 29 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa1 instrument rating to the new senior secured first lien notes due 2025 issued by Aston Martin Capital Holdings Limited. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (Aston Martin, AML, company). The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

The proceeds from the new rated notes, the new second lien notes due 2026, new equity issuance and new revolving credit facility will be used to refinance the company's current capital structure and to support liquidity. Upon completion of the transaction and repayment of the existing rated notes due 2022, Moody's expects to withdraw the rating on the existing rated notes due 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions balance the substantial improvements to AML's maturity and liquidity profile from the anticipated transaction with the fact that the overall gross debt burden increases further and the challenge to achieve an at least neutral cash flow profile and leverage declining towards 7.0x remains.

The transaction will extend the company's core debt funding arrangements to 2025 and 2026 thereby substantially improving the company's maturity profile. In addition, it will improve the company's cash balances by around GBP240 million partly from the new equity issuance and the additional second lien funding. The new equity remains subject to annual general meeting (AGM) approval later this year.

While this is positive, the transaction will also increase the total gross unadjusted debt burden further to GBP1.4 billion up from GBP1.2 billion prior to the transaction, which had already risen substantially from GBP0.7 billion at the end of 2018.

Moody's also views the new strategic cooperation with Mercedes-Benz AG (MBAG, subsidiary of Daimler AG) as positive, because it gives AML access to critical future technologies including electric/electronic (E/E) architecture and a full range of powertrain technology, including electric, mild and full hybrid without its need to develop it in-house and thereby easing development risks and pressure on AML's cash flows over the coming years. While AML is compensating MBAG via equity stakes over several phases in the coming years, Moody's notes that a drop of AML's share price below a certain threshold could trigger cash payment requirements for AML.

AML also faces various operating and performance challenges partly company-specific and partly owing to the global pandemic. As a result, 2020 revenue, profits and cash flow will be severely impacted and Moody's expects that negative free cash flow could reach between GBP600-700 million for the full year of which just above GBP500 million already occurred in the first nine months.

Positively, the company's dealerships and factories are largely open again, DBX sales and deliveries ramping up and the company has made transforming changes to its management team and strategy during 2020. The company seeks to focus on front-engine cars, SUVs and mid-engine cars alongside its specials and with a 2024/25 aim to produce 9,000-10,000 vehicles. The company aims as part of its strategy to deliver GBP2 billion of revenue, GBP500 million company-adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25 and capex of GBP250-300 million per year for 2021-2025.

However, execution risks remain high at this stage and a very substantial recovery is required to achieve metrics that Moody's would expect for a higher rating including a leverage of towards 7.0x and substantial progress towards an at least neutral cash flow profile. In 2019, the company sold 5,862 cars while retail sales to customers decreased by 39% and wholesale sales to dealers by 61% in the nine months to September 2020 compared to the prior year period. The company's destocking efforts, while substantially progressing, have also resulted in pressure on average selling prices in 2020. In addition, the macro environment remains challenging across many of its end markets and AML is also significantly exposed to the future trading relationship between the UK and EU.

Nevertheless, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that performance should start to improve although significant risks remain. It also reflects the improvement in the liquidity and maturity profile, which provides the immediate time and flexibility to improve the financial performance.

The Caa1 rating on the new notes reflects the changes to the capital structure, in particular the introduction of a sizeable second lien as well as the reduction in overall first lien debt. The guarantees for the new notes cover 79% of AML's revenue and 113% of AML's assets and the security package includes the main factory in Gaydon, UK, and material intellectual property similar to the legacy notes. However, the slightly increased new super senior revolving credit facility due 2025 continues to have priority over the shared security and guarantee package in the event of enforcement. Other debt also continues to include various working capital financing arrangements and some smaller facilities. Moody's understands that discussions regarding the 2020 actuarial pension valuation are currently ongoing with a statutory deadline of July 2021 and that AML proposed a change in assumptions resulting in a deficit of GBP100 million and the U.K. DB Plan potentially being granted security over certain equipment and tooling. However, discussions are at an early stage and no agreement has yet been reached.

Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as adequate pro-forma for the transaction. As of September 2020 and pro-forma the company has around GBP526 million of cash on the balances sheet and limited near-term maturities, mostly around its working capital financing arrangements and smaller loans. However, Moody's also expects the company to remain free cash flow negative until at least 2022. There are two maintenance covenants related to the revolving credit facility including a net debt covenant and minimum liquidity covenant under which Moody's expects the company to maintain compliance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative pressure on the rating could result from a lack of sufficient progress in recovering volumes and profitability as well as lack of progress in reducing the high negative free cash flow and high leverage levels. A weakening liquidity profile would also pressure the ratings and so could further increases in debt. Conversely, volume and profitability improvements as well as free cash flow improvements would create positive pressure on the rating and outlook. In any case, positive pressure would require maintaining an at least adequate liquidity profile, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA improving towards 7.0x on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the mid-single digits.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Gaydon, UK, Aston Martin is a car manufacturer focused on the high luxury car segment. Aston Martin generated revenue of GBP1.0 billion in 2019 from the sale of 5,862 cars. AML is a UK-listed business and its largest shareholder is Yew Tree Overseas Limited, a consortium led by the Executive Chairman of the company Lawrence Stroll. Daimler AG also has a stake in the business.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tobias Wagner, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

