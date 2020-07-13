Moody's assigns Caa1 to GC EOS Buyer's (BBB Industries) senior secured notes; other ratings unaffected

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 rating to GC EOS Buyer, Inc.'s (d/b/a BBB Industries) proposed senior secured notes. BBB Industries' existing ratings and outlook are unaffected, including the Caa1 corporate family rating, Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating, the Caa1 first lien secured rating and the Caa3 second lien secured rating. The rating outlook is negative.

This issuance is a refinancing, as proceeds are expected to be used to repay the first lien bridge loan used to finance the acquisition of M&R Precision Parts (M&R) and pay down outstanding borrowings under the company's $150 million asset-based facility (ABL).

The following rating action was taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: GC EOS Buyer, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 rating on the proposed senior secured notes reflects its pari passu position with the existing first lien term loan, including a first priority interest in the company's fixed asset collateral and second priority interest in its current asset collateral. The notes are to be guaranteed by the direct parent of the borrower and domestic subsidiaries consistent with the existing bank debt.

The leverage-neutral debt issuance provides BBB with additional liquidity through full availability of its ABL, although resulting in a somewhat higher amount of long term debt. Moody's expects BBB's free cash flow to be modestly negative through 2020 and debt/EBITDA to be above 7x in 2021 as earnings are pressured from lower demand of its products in 2020. As well, investment in customers designed to spur organic growth has been high, which Moody's anticipates will continue.

On governance, the company's high leverage is reflective of a relatively aggressive financial policy driven by its private equity ownership that has resulted in partially debt-funded acquisitions. Moody's views environmental risk for BBB to be low compared to the broader auto supplier sector given the nature of its products and its focus in the automotive aftermarket.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that BBB's liquidity position could be pressured through periods of cash burn during a recessionary environment and that leverage could approach an unsustainable level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if BBB's earnings profile through the recessionary environment supports leverage being maintained below 6.5x debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest expense above 1.5x. An upgrade could also result if BBB demonstrates an ability to generate moderately positive free cash flow and maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if earnings and cash flow weaken more than expected from a greater than anticipated drop in demand, especially if the even greater cash flow burn negatively affects liquidity. A downgrade could result if debt/EBITDA is expected to be maintained above 8x into 2021 or the company's liquidity position deteriorates and a potential covenant violation becomes more likely.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Daphne, Alabama, GC EOS Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a BBB Industries) is a supplier of primarily remanufactured automotive replacement parts to North America automotive and light truck OEMs and aftermarket. The company's products include alternators, starters, brake calipers, power steering components and turbochargers. BBB was acquired by affiliates of Genstar Capital in August 2018. For the twelve-months period ended March 31, 2020 the company's net revenues are approximately $751 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

