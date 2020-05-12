Moody's assigns Caa1 to Mohegan Tribal Gaming's $100 1st lien term loan A-2

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today assigned a Caa1 rating to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's ("MTGA") $100 million first lien term loan A-2 due October 2021. Proceeds from the new offering along with $42 million of balance sheet cash will be used to repay $138 million outstanding under the company's $250 million revolving credit facility due October 2021. Pro forma for the transaction, the revolver balance will be $109 million.

MTGA's existing ratings are not affected including the company's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating, Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating, Caa1 senior secured 1st lien bank loan rating, and Ca senior unsecured notes rating. The company's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating and negative outlook are unaffected.

MTGA is also seeking to obtain covenant relief from its bank lenders. The company is proposing to replace its financial maintenance covenants from March 2020 through September 2020 with a minimum liquidity covenant starting at $150 million at April 2020 with the liquidity requirement dropping steadily to $50 million through April 2021. MTGA is also proposing that the definition of EBITDA for covenant purposes for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 be revised to be the greater of the March 31, 2021 quarter annualized or the sum of the December 31, 2020 quarter plus the March 31, 2021 quarter annualized, with subsequent quarters in 2021 to be annualized based on figures used for March 31, 2021 and future periods annualized.

By terming out a portion of the revolver, MTGA's liquidity, defined as revolver availability plus unrestricted cash, will increase by $87 million, and total debt will be reduced by $42 million. If the company is successful at obtaining the desired covenant relief along with the new term loan, Moody's would consider this a credit positive event, although not material enough to have an impact on the company's ratings or outlook. Pro forma for the add-on, MTGA will still face $466 million of bank debt maturities in October 2021. Additionally, the scheduled interest payment of approximately $19.7 million that was due on April 15, 2020 with respect to the company's 7.875% senior notes due 2024 has not yet been paid, although MTGA is still within the 30-day grace period and has publicly stated it plans to make that payment before the expiration of the grace period.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

MTGA's Caa2 CFR reflects the meaningful earnings decline over the next few months expected from efforts to contain the coronavirus and the potential for a slow recovery once properties reopen. The ratings also reflect the negative effect on consumer income and wealth stemming from job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish discretionary resources to spend at casinos, including MTGA's casino properties, once this crisis subsides. Additionally, because of approaching October 2021 maturities and weak earnings, MTGA's refinancing and default risk is high.

Positive rating considerations include MTGA's high quality, well-established, and large amount of gaming and attractive nongaming amenities along with its earnings diversification efforts. Diversification efforts outside of MTGA's restricted group structure include management and development fees from unaffiliated casinos in the U.S. along with MTGA's investment in a resort casino project in South Korea, which Moody's views as a long-term positive for the company, despite inherent risks. Additionally, in June 2019, MTGA completed the acquisition of the MGE Niagara Resorts and assumed the day-to-day operations of the properties under the terms of a casino operating and services agreement.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given the non-essential nature of casino gaming and the sector's historically high sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, MTGA's continued exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and makes it vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MTGA of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook acknowledges that the coronavirus situation continues to evolve and a high degree of uncertainty remains regarding the timing of facility re-openings and the pace at which consumer spending at the MTGA's casinos will recover. As a result, MTGA's credit profile, liquidity and leverage could deteriorate quickly over the next few months if the company's operating performance does not rebound quickly. The negative outlook also reflects the refinancing risk associated with the approaching October 2021 revolver and term loan A maturities in the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that the gaming sector has returned to a period long-term stability, and that MTGA demonstrate the ability to generate positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity including refinancing maturities at a manageable interest cost, and reduce leverage. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment and continuing uncertainty related to the coronavirus Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates the company's earnings decline and cash burn because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending will lead to further liquidity deterioration and default risk. Failure to make the interest payment within the grace period could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MTGA owns and operates Mohegan Sun, a gaming and entertainment complex near Uncasville, Connecticut, and Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs, a gaming and entertainment facility offering slot machines and harness racing in Plains Township, Pennsylvania. MTGA also receives fees for the management of several nonaffiliated casinos. MTGA is owned by the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, a federally recognized Native American tribe. MTGA generated consolidated net revenue of about $1.46 billion for the latest 12-months ended December 31, 2019.

