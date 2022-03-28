Moody's assigns Caa1 to Presidio's $100 million add-on to 8.25% notes

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 debt instrument rating to Presidio Holdings Inc.'s (Presidio) proposed $100 million add-on to its existing 8.25% senior unsecured notes due February 2028. All other ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B1 senior secured debt instrument ratings and Caa1 senior unsecured debt instrument rating, are unaffected. The outlook remains stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed debt issuance will be added to the balance sheet for general corporate purposes. Potential uses include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, capital expenditures, or funding working capital. Presidio's pro forma debt/EBITDA will increase by roughly 0.4x to 5.3x from 4.9x for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Moody's considers the transaction to be credit negative. The continued deployment of aggressive financial policies limit Presidio's ability to improve the current credit profile. The company's exposure to event risk has remained high since the LBO and is not expected to abate over the next 12-18 months. The negative impact of the incremental debt on key credit metrics like debt/EBITDA and FCF/debt are secondary to Moody's concern surrounding Presidio's propensity to execute debt financed acquisitions and the potential for the company's private equity sponsor to use debt to augment its return on investment.

Moody's expects Presidio will use its high pro forma cash balance to continue growing inorganically through acquisition. The IT infrastructure industry continues to evolve post-COVID as clients emphasize cloud capabilities and network security over legacy hardware infrastructure. Presidio will likely seek to acquire additional expertise and service offerings to meet consumer demand for emerging trends and remain competitive.

Moody's projects Presidio's debt/EBITDA metric will remain well positioned for its credit profile over the next 18 months, even if net proceeds from the add-on remain on the balance sheet. Presidio will continue benefiting from favorable industry dynamics including the ongoing digital transformation across various industry verticals and the transition to cloud platforms. The company's backlog continues to grow and increasing exposure to recurring revenue streams through managed services will improve operating stability while debt remains elevated.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Presidio Holdings Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Presidio's B2 CFR reflects the company's small scale compared to competing IT value added resellers and managed services firms as well as the challenges of keeping up with evolving requirements of IT deployments for enterprises. The expectation for Presidio to remain acquisitive over the next 12-18 months increases event risk. The company's private equity ownership further constrains the credit profile.

Presidio benefits from favorable industry dynamics including the ongoing digital transformation across various industry verticals and the transition to cloud platforms. The company also maintains good liquidity with the expectation for debt/EBITDA to decline towards 5x over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Presidio will maintain its market position serving mid-sized business customers and generate low-to-mid single digit percentage organic gross revenue and gross profit growth. Moody's projects debt/EBIDTA to decline towards 5x over the next 12-18 months, absent any additional large debt funded acquisitions beyond the proposed $100 million add-on.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Presidio's ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains debt/EBITDA below 4.5x, achieves organic revenue growth rates consistent with industry growth rates, maintains operating margins at current levels, and sustains FCF/debt above 7.5%.

Presidio's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to grow revenue or EBITDA on an organic basis, sustains debt/EBITDA above 6x, the company's liquidity weakens from reduced availability under its revolver or if FCF/debt is sustained below 3%, or if it experiences a deteriorating relationship with key suppliers, including Cisco and Palo Alto.

Presidio Holdings Inc., headquartered in New York, NY, is a provider of information technology (IT) solutions focused on digital infrastructure, cloud, and security for commercial and public sector clients primarily within North America. The company bundles hardware products and software solutions from various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) into integrated, multi-technology packages. Presidio also provides professional and managed support services to help end users develop, implement, and maintain complex IT infrastructures. The majority of the company's roughly 6,500 clients are middle-market firms within the health care, government, financial services, education, and professional services industries. Presidio is wholly owned by private equity firm BC Partners Advisors L.P. following the $2.2 billion take-private acquisition in December 2019. Revenue and gross profit was approximately $3.4 billion and $775 million, respectively, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Kozlowski

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

