Moody's assigns Caa1 to Renfro's priming term loan

New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 rating to Renfro
Corporation's ("Renfro") $20.2 million senior secured priming
term loan due February 12, 2021. At the same time,
Moody's affirmed Renfro's Caa3 corporate family rating ("CFR"),
Caa3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"),
and Caa3 on the first lien term loan. The outlook remains negative.
Through a recently restated credit agreement, Renfro obtained additional
credit in the form of a $20.2 million senior secured priming
term loan, consisting of $10.1 million of new money
and $10.1 million from existing term loan lenders that provided
the funding on a dollar for dollar basis. Renfro also extended
the limited waiver, October 31, 2020 from June 29, 2020,
related to going concern language in its most recent audited financial
statements.
While the additional funds from the new money priming term loan are credit
positive as it provides additional cash liquidity, Renfro's
liquidity profile remains weak and its probability of default remains
high given its very near dated maturity profile. The company's
$87.5 million ABL revolving credit facility and $20.2
million priming term loan come due on February 12, 2021, and
its $132 million secured term loan matures on March 31, 2021.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Renfro Corporation:
Assignments:
....Senior secured first lien priming term
loan due 2021, assigned Caa1 (LGD2)
Affirmations:
....Corporate family rating, affirmed
at Caa3;
....Probability of default rating, affirmed
at Caa3-PD
....Senior secured first lien tranche B term
loan due 2021, affirmed Caa3 (LGD4)
Outlook actions:
....Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Renfro's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's weak liquidity and risks regarding
the company's ability to refinance its upcoming debt maturities given
recent performance challenges and high financial leverage. The
company's ABL revolving credit facility and priming term loan come
due on February 12, 2021, and its secured term loan matures
on March 31, 2021. As of April 2020, lease adjusted
debt/EBITDAR stood at around 6.4 times, and funded debt to
credit agreement EBITDA was around 5.9 times. Recent unprecedented
disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic will likely challenge
the company's ability to significantly reduce leverage over the very near
term when it needs to refinance maturing debt. The rating also
incorporates the company's modest revenue scale relative to the global
apparel industry, significant customer concentration, and
narrow product focus. With regard to financial strategy,
in Moody's view, given a low equity valuation, private equity
sponsor Kelso & Company, L.P. is unlikely to provide
any sponsor equity support . Supporting the rating are Renfro's
well-recognized licensed brands, long-term customer
relationships and the relatively stable nature of the socks business.
The negative outlook reflects the high probability of default given risk
that Renfro may not be able to address the maturities of its asset-based
revolver and term loan before they mature in February and March 2021,
respectively.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's probability of
default increases or recovery estimates materially decline.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully refinances its
capital structure and improves its overall liquidity to adequate levels.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Renfro Corporation ("Renfro"), based in Mount Airy, North
Carolina, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded and
private label socks. The company designs, manufactures,
and distributes under exclusive licenses from third parties including
Fruit of the Loom, Dr. Scholl's, Polo, Ralph
Lauren, Carhartt, Russell, New Balance and Sperry;
under owned brands including Hot Sox, KBell and Copper Sole;
and brands produced under manufacturing agreements for Smartwool and Pearl
Izumi. The company sources from Asia vendors and has manufacturing
facilities in the US. Renfro has a significant customer concentration
with Wal-Mart. Private equity firm Kelso & Company,
L.P. has been the majority owner of Renfro since 2006.
Revenue for the twelve months ended April 2020 were less than $500
million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael M. Zuccaro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
