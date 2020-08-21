Moody's assigns Caa1 to Renfro's priming term loan

New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 rating to Renfro Corporation's ("Renfro") $20.2 million senior secured priming term loan due February 12, 2021. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Renfro's Caa3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Caa3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and Caa3 on the first lien term loan. The outlook remains negative.

Through a recently restated credit agreement, Renfro obtained additional credit in the form of a $20.2 million senior secured priming term loan, consisting of $10.1 million of new money and $10.1 million from existing term loan lenders that provided the funding on a dollar for dollar basis. Renfro also extended the limited waiver, October 31, 2020 from June 29, 2020, related to going concern language in its most recent audited financial statements.

While the additional funds from the new money priming term loan are credit positive as it provides additional cash liquidity, Renfro's liquidity profile remains weak and its probability of default remains high given its very near dated maturity profile. The company's $87.5 million ABL revolving credit facility and $20.2 million priming term loan come due on February 12, 2021, and its $132 million secured term loan matures on March 31, 2021.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Renfro Corporation:

Assignments:

....Senior secured first lien priming term loan due 2021, assigned Caa1 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

....Corporate family rating, affirmed at Caa3;

....Probability of default rating, affirmed at Caa3-PD

....Senior secured first lien tranche B term loan due 2021, affirmed Caa3 (LGD4)

Outlook actions:

....Outlook, remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Renfro's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's weak liquidity and risks regarding the company's ability to refinance its upcoming debt maturities given recent performance challenges and high financial leverage. The company's ABL revolving credit facility and priming term loan come due on February 12, 2021, and its secured term loan matures on March 31, 2021. As of April 2020, lease adjusted debt/EBITDAR stood at around 6.4 times, and funded debt to credit agreement EBITDA was around 5.9 times. Recent unprecedented disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic will likely challenge the company's ability to significantly reduce leverage over the very near term when it needs to refinance maturing debt. The rating also incorporates the company's modest revenue scale relative to the global apparel industry, significant customer concentration, and narrow product focus. With regard to financial strategy, in Moody's view, given a low equity valuation, private equity sponsor Kelso & Company, L.P. is unlikely to provide any sponsor equity support . Supporting the rating are Renfro's well-recognized licensed brands, long-term customer relationships and the relatively stable nature of the socks business.

The negative outlook reflects the high probability of default given risk that Renfro may not be able to address the maturities of its asset-based revolver and term loan before they mature in February and March 2021, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's probability of default increases or recovery estimates materially decline.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully refinances its capital structure and improves its overall liquidity to adequate levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Renfro Corporation ("Renfro"), based in Mount Airy, North Carolina, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded and private label socks. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes under exclusive licenses from third parties including Fruit of the Loom, Dr. Scholl's, Polo, Ralph Lauren, Carhartt, Russell, New Balance and Sperry; under owned brands including Hot Sox, KBell and Copper Sole; and brands produced under manufacturing agreements for Smartwool and Pearl Izumi. The company sources from Asia vendors and has manufacturing facilities in the US. Renfro has a significant customer concentration with Wal-Mart. Private equity firm Kelso & Company, L.P. has been the majority owner of Renfro since 2006. Revenue for the twelve months ended April 2020 were less than $500 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

