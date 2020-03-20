Moody's assigns Caa1/NP deposit ratings to the new legal entity Eurobank S.A. in Greece; positive outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Limited ERB Hellas PLC Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Eurobank S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Eurobank Ergasias S.A.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Eurobank Ergasias S.A.: Update following change in outlook to positive Credit Opinion: Eurobank Ergasias S.A.: Update to credit analysis following the bank's deposit rating upgrade to Caa1 Credit Opinion: Eurobank Ergasias S.A.: Update following outlook change to positive Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Rating Action: Moody's assigns Caa1/NP deposit ratings to the new legal entity Eurobank S.A. in Greece; positive outlook 20 Mar 2020 The rating agency withdraws the BCA and deposit ratings assigned to Eurobank Ergasias S.A. and its funding subsidiaries Limassol, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of caa1 and deposit ratings of Caa1/NP to Eurobank S.A., the new legal entity that has taken over the core banking operations and the banking license of Eurobank Ergasias S.A. in Greece. At the same time, the rating agency has withdrawn the BCA of caa1 and all existing deposit ratings of Caa1/NP and other outstanding ratings of Eurobank Ergasias S.A., which has been renamed Eurobank Holding & Services S.A. and which now acts as the holding company of the group, listed on the Athens stock exchange. Provisional ratings related to the bank's EMTN programme under Eurobank Ergasias S.A. and its funding subsidiaries [including ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Limited, ERB Hellas Funding Limited and ERB Hellas PLC] were also withdrawn together with ratings linked to specific debt issuances that no longer exist or were redeemed. The new ratings assigned to Eurobank S.A. are positioned at the same level as those previously assigned to Eurobank Ergasias S.A., taking into consideration the successful implementation of the bank's transformation plan counterbalanced by the downside risks stemming from the negative effects of the Coronavirus on the Greek economy. Although through this transaction the bank has managed to radically improve its asset quality and its prospects for stronger earnings generation, Moody's notes that this is occurring during a period of heightened uncertainty when operating conditions will become significantly more challenging. Moody's said the positive outlook nevertheless reflects the longer-term prospects generated by the transformation plan. The list of ratings affected by today's rating action is at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE -- Eurobank S.A. The primary driver of the BCA of caa1 assigned to Eurobank S.A., which is at the same level as the BCA of caa1 previously assigned to the legacy entity Eurobank Ergasias S.A., is the impact from the Coronavirus on the Greek economy, despite the significantly improved asset quality of the new legal entity. Moody's said that the improved prospects for the bank's future performance that this transformation confers, currently remain dampened by the potential negative effects on the Greek economy from the Coronavirus pandemic. The rating agency expects the tourism sector, which is an important element of the Greek economy, as well as consumption, to be significantly hit, while unemployment will likely increase, although the extent of the damage is still uncertain. Accordingly, this may delay the bank's recovery plans and improvements in its financial metrics, constraining its BCA for now. The transformation plan implemented by the bank, included the de-risking of its balance sheet through the securitisation of around €6.8 billion of NPEs through the state-sponsored Hercules Asset Protection Scheme (HAPS). This scheme allows the bank the retain around €2.4 billion of the securitisation's senior notes, guaranteed by the government, which will be classified as performing loans in Eurobank S.A.'s books. This securitisation has reduced the bank's consolidated NPEs stock to around €6.2 billion at the end of March 2020 from around €13 billion at December 2019, decreasing its NPEs to gross loans ratio by almost half to around 15.9% from 29.2%. The bank's BCA also takes into account the bank's plan to further reduce this ratio to single digit (7%) by the end of 2021 through a number of different actions, including more securitisations, potentially through HAPS, loan curing through restructurings, liquidations and write-offs. Moody's says that it believes that implementation of these further measures could be delayed as a result of the Coronavirus, but that if implemented they could improve further the bank's solvency leading to its asset quality becoming more aligned with the weighted-average NPE ratio of 2.9% among EU banks as of September 2019. The bank's BCA also reflects Moody's expectation of potential pressure on the bank's profitability this year as all Greek banks' earnings will be affected by the business closures caused by the Coronavirus. The bank's plan envisages gradually improving recurring profitability in the period to the end of 2021, with higher contribution from fees and commissions, and increased lending growth on the back of a stronger economy despite pressure on lending margins. The bank aims to increase its return on tangible equity to around 10% by the end of 2022 from 4.6% at the end of 2019, as the cost of risk (CoR) is expected to decline to around 75 basis points from 170 basis points in December 2019. The rating agency notes that this plan will be challenging to achieve in a timely manner, in view of the likely setback on profitability in 2020. Moody's assigned ratings also take into consideration the decline in the bank's capital adequacy that results from this transaction, and that it will take some time to bring this back to its 2019 levels. The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio on a Basel III fully-loaded basis of the new legal entity (Eurobank S.A.) will likely reduce to around 12% and its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to around 15.8% by year-end 2020, from 14.6% and 19.2% respectively reported by Eurobank Ergasias S.A. as of December 2019. The rating agency notes that the CAR of the new legal entity will still be above its (SREP) requirement of 11.6% for 2020 (reduced from 14.1% by the ECB as part of the measures related to the Coronavirus), although the bank's overall quality of capital and tangible common equity (TCE) will continue to be undermined by the sizeable volume of deferred tax credits (DTCs) of around €3.8 billion that it will retain on its balance sheet. Eurobank S.A.'s ratings also reflect the improvements in funding and liquidity achieved through its legacy entity, with more customer deposits and increasingly reducing dependence on market funding, mainly inter-bank repos and ECB borrowing. The bank's consolidated deposits increased by a high 14.6% during 2019, improving its net loans to deposits ratio to around 83% in 2019 from 93% the year before. The bank was also able to reduce its secured funding, and also its asset encumbrance, by decreasing its repos with international banks to around €4.3 billion in 2019 from €5.7 billion in 2018, and its borrowing from the ECB to €1.9 billion in 2019 from €2 billion in 2018. However, Moody's believes that some of the bank's funding plans for 2020-22 will likely be affected by the fast evolving implications of the Coronavirus, which will likely increase all Greek banks' capital markets funding costs. Eurobank's S.A. long-term deposit ratings of Caa1 are driven by the rating agency's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis of the bank's liability structure, assessing the potential loss absorbing buffer subordinated for each liability class. The bank's deposits are positioned at the same level as its BCA of caa1, given the relatively limited subordinated cushion available to absorb losses in a resolution scenario, mainly in the form of its Tier 2 notes of €950 million. The bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) is positioned at B1(cr), three notches higher than its BCA, while its long-term Counterpart Risk Ratings (CRRs) is positioned at B2. -- Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Moody's has also withdrawn the BCA and deposit ratings from the legal entity Eurobank Ergasias S.A., which had its banking license revoked by the Bank of Greece and subsequently granted to the new legal entity Eurobank S.A.. The legacy entity Eurobank Ergasias S.A. will be renamed to "Eurobank Holding & Services S.A.", and will act as the holding company of the group, without undertaking any banking operations as a stand-alone legal entity. Accordingly, all relevant deposit ratings, the BCA and other outstanding ratings are withdrawn by the rating agency, while any provisional debt ratings linked to the bank's EMTN programme were also withdrawn. This also applies to the outstanding ratings of the bank's three funding subsidiaries [including ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Limited, ERB Hellas Funding Limited and ERB Hellas PLC], which have no real debt outstanding and have been inactive for some time now. Small amounts of debt that were outstanding in the last few years have either repaid or redeemed by the bank. Moody's has decided to withdraw Bank Deposit Ratings, CRRs, CRAs, Adjusted BCA, BCA, Senior Unsecured MTN, Backed Senior Unsecured MTN, Subordinate MTN, Backed Subordinate MTN, Backed Other Short Term and Other Short Term ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com. RATINGS OUTLOOK The positive outlook on the bank's deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the bank's BCA will likely be upgraded once the economic prospects for Greece improve again and provided that any negative impact on the bank's asset quality and profitability from the Coronavirus is manageable. It also considers the rating agency's opinion that the bank's low ratings incorporate the relevant downside risks, limiting the potential of any rating pressure at the Caa1 deposit rating level. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Upward pressure on the bank's ratings could arise once economic conditions normalise and there is evidence that the improvement in the bank's financial fundamentals delivered by the current reorganisation and securitisation are sustainable. Also, tangible improvements in the bank's core profitability and capital will positively affect its BCA, while any material change in the bank's liability structure through the raising of senior or subordinated debt, could also trigger rating upgrades through our Advanced LGF analysis. Eurobank's deposit and senior debt ratings could be downgraded in the event of significant negative impact on the domestic consumption and economic activity from the Coronavirus, to the extent that it will materially delay the bank's recovery plan or cause a deterioration in its underlying financial fundamentals. In addition, the deposit ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating and Macro Profile for Greece is downgraded or in case the bank is unable to further reduce its stock of NPEs by 2021-22. Eurobank S.A. is headquartered in Athens, Greece, with pro-forma total consolidated assets of €64.8 billion in March 2020. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Issuer: Eurobank Ergasias S.A. ..Withdrawals: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, previously rated caa1 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, previously rated caa1 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, previously rated B1(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, previously rated NP(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, previously rated B2 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, previously rated NP .... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, previously rated Caa1, Outlook Changed to Rating Withdrawn from Positive .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, previously rated NP .... Other Short-term, previously rated (P)NP .... Subordinate MTN Program, previously rated (P)Caa2 .... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, previously rated (P)Caa1 .... Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program, previously rated (P)B1 .... Backed Other Short-term, previously rated (P)NP ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook Changed To Rating Withdrawn from Positive Issuer: ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands) Limited ..Withdrawals: .... Backed Other Short-term, previously rated (P)NP .... Backed Subordinate MTN Program, previously rated (P)Caa2 .... Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program, previously rated (P)Caa1 ..No Outlook assigned Issuer: ERB Hellas Funding Limited ..Withdrawals: ....Backed Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, previously rated Ca(hyb) ..No Outlook assigned Issuer: ERB Hellas PLC ..Withdrawals: .... Backed Other Short-term, previously rated (P)NP .... Backed Commercial Paper, previously rated NP .... Backed Subordinate MTN Program, previously rated (P)Caa2 .... Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program, previously rated (P)Caa1 .... Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, previously rated Caa2 .... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, previously rated Caa1, Outlook Changed to Rating Withdrawn from Positive ..No Outlook assigned Issuer: Eurobank S.A. ..Assignments: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned caa1 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned caa1 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned B1(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned B2 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned NP .... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned Caa1, Outlook Assigned Positive .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned NP ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook Assigned Positive PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES With reference to the withdrawal of the Backed Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, Backed Senior Unsecured, Backed Subordinate and Backed Commercial Paper ratings of ERB Hellas Funding Limited and ERB Hellas PLC: The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Nondas Nicolaides

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​