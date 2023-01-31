Moody's assigns Caa1(hyb) to Alpha Services and Holdings' Additional Tier 1 (AT1) issue

Limassol, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned Caa1(hyb) rating to Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.'s proposed Euro denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual capital instrument with non-viability loss absorption features. The instruments include a call option for the issuer after five years and the principal will be written down should the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio fall below 5.125%. Distributions may be cancelled in full or in part on a non-cumulative basis at the issuer's discretion or mandatorily in the case of insufficient "available distributable items".

The rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The expected €300 million of AT1 notes that Moody's expects Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. to issue, will enhance the banking group's fully-loaded Tier 1 ratio and capital adequacy ratio (CAR) by around 90 basis points to an approximate pro-forma of 13% and 16% respectively.

The AT1 securities are contractual non-viability preferred securities, and are available to absorb losses based on the European Union's BRRD (Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive) framework. In a bank resolution they rank senior only to the most junior obligations, including ordinary shares and common equity Tier 1 capital. Coupons are cancelled on a non-cumulative basis at the bank's discretion, and on a mandatory basis subject to availability of distributable funds and breach of applicable regulatory capital requirements. The securities form part of the banking group's capital enhancement actions and funding plans to meet its MREL (Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities).

The assigned Caa1(hyb) rating reflects: (1) the operating bank's (Alpha Bank S.A.) Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of b1; (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in a position that is three notches below the operating bank's Adjusted BCA of b1; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for loss-absorbing instruments, resulting in no rating uplift. This positioning takes into account the elevated credit risks associated to this type of subordinated debt class, given the relatively low cushion available for absorbing losses before the AT1 creditors are impacted in a resolution scenario.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.'s long-term issuer rating balances the operating bank's improved credit profile with the challenges that lie ahead in terms of further reducing its problem loans and achieving financial metrics that would be commensurate to its similarly rated local peers that have a positive rating outlook. Moody's notes that the operating bank's BCA is currently well positioned at b1, and that more upward pressure on its BCA will be driven by its available capital buffers and track record of stronger recurring profitability with reduced NPE ratio (8% as of September 2022).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Over the next 12-18 months, upward pressure on Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.'s AT1 rating will be driven by the operating bank's continued execution of its transformation plan and meeting its targets, especially on the asset quality and profitability front with stronger performance, which in turn will exert positive pressure on its BCA.

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.'s AT1 rating could be downgraded in the event that there is any deterioration in the operating bank's asset quality, without any significant improvements in its recurring earnings. Any potential worsening in the operating environment in Greece will also pressure the operating bank's BCA and also the holding company's ratings.

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. is headquartered in Athens, Greece, with a total consolidated assets of around €77.4 billion at the end of September 2022.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nondas Nicolaides

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

