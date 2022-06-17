info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Caa2 CFR to Haya; stable outlook

17 Jun 2022

Paris, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Haya Holdco 2 plc (Haya or the company) as well as a Caa2 instrument rating to the €368.4 million backed senior secured floating-rate notes due November 2025 issued by the company. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The proceeds of the notes were used, along with cash on balance, to refinance the existing senior secured fixed and floating-rate notes due November 2022 issued by Haya Finance 2017 S.A., a subsidiary of Haya Real Estate, S.A.U., which itself is a subsidiary of Haya.

Concurrently, the rating agency has withdrawn the Caa2 CFR assigned to Haya Real Estate, S.A.U., while the PDR of Haya Real Estate, S.A.U. has been changed to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa3-PD. The "/LD" designation on the PDR reflects a limited default assignment by Moody's because the aforementioned refinancing is considered by Moody's to constitute a distressed exchange, a form of default under the rating agency's definitions. The /LD will remain for three business days, after which it will be withdrawn. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative and will also be withdrawn after three business days along with the PDR. The Caa2 instrument rating on the senior secured fixed and floating-rate notes issued by Haya Finance 2017 S.A. have also been withdrawn.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Haya's Caa2 CFR reflects Moody's concerns regarding the sustainability of the company's capital structure. Although the refinancing of Haya's existing senior secured notes due November 2022 has eliminated immediate refinancing risk, the rating agency has concerns regarding the sustainability of Haya's business model. This is because a continued deterioration in its assets under management (AuM) and the risk of erosion in profitability over time, also due to potential changes in product mix, could hinder the company's capacity to fulfill its debt obligations in the future. Here, we note that Haya has recently lost two key contracts (with Liberbank and Sareb) and there is a possibility that the company may not successfully renew its contract (with Cajamar) in 2024. Furthermore, while the company's has won some new debt servicing mandates historically, these have been insufficient to offset the natural attrition in AuM.

The Caa2 CFR also reflects (1) the difficulty of securing enough new business to offset the natural decline in Haya's AuM; (2) limited earnings visibility, as a large portion of its revenue is derived from one-off sales commissions where the sales decision lies with the company's clients; (3) a highly concentrated customer base, which exposes Haya to a high degree of contract renewal risk, including the need to renew the contract with Cajamar in 2024; and (4) an expected increase in leverage over time, towards 7x in 2023-24, which will make it difficult to refinance Haya's newly issued debt when it falls due in 2025.

The aforementioned weaknesses are partly mitigated by Haya's (1) scale, know-how and status as a large debt servicer in Spain; (2) a track record of new contract wins; and (3) expected positive free cash flow (FCF) generation of around 2% of total debt in 2023 and 2024, given relatively high EBITDA margins and relatively low capital spending needs.

Although Haya's financial performance has improved when compared to the weak levels witnessed in 2020, Moody's expects that the company's financial performance will weaken going forward, on the back of declining AuM and transaction volumes. The rating agency forecasts revenue of around €185 million in 2022, €155 million in 2023, and around €135 million in 2024. Although management plans to reduce costs via operational restructuring, Moody's forecasts that company adjusted EBITDA will nonetheless decline towards around €60 million in 2022, €55 million in 2023, and €40-45 million in 2024. As a result, Moody's adjusted (gross) leverage is projected to rise from 5.3x as at 31 December 2021 (proforma the refinancing) towards 6.0x at December 2022 and 6.5x at December 2023. These levels would call into question the longer-term sustainability of Haya's company's capital structure, especially considering that the natural attrition in Haya's AuM base may not be compensated by new contract wins as well as the risk of unexpected contract losses in the future, which means that the company would have little business remaining.

Haya is a private company that is majority-owned by funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management L.P., which hold a 72.5% equity stake in the company. The remaining equity is held by lenders under the senior secured floating-rate notes. As is often the case in highly levered, private equity-controlled deals, owners have a high tolerance for leverage/risk and governance is comparatively less transparent when compared to publicly-traded companies, often with relatively limited board diversification. Moody's has taken a negative view on the absence of any financial support from Haya's private equity shareholders as part of the recent debt refinancing.

LIQUIDITY

Haya's liquidity is adequate. As part of the refinancing, the company has agreed to hold a minimum of €25 million of cash on balance going forward, which is expected to cover operational liquidity needs. We expect the company will generate between €5-10 million of FCF annually in 2023 and 2024. Any cash in excess of the €25 million minimum cash requirement will be used to prepay debt on a quarterly basis. There is no revolving credit facility as part of the capital structure, with the above-mentioned minimum cash balance viewed as sufficient to cover liquidity needs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured floating-rate notes due in November 2025 benefit from guarantees from entities representing 100% of the group's EBITDA and assets. The senior secured notes also benefit from a security package comprising a pledge over shares, bank accounts, credit rights under certain servicing contracts, receivables under insurance policies, and receivables under intercompany loans. The Caa2 rating on the senior secured notes is in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50% family recovery rate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Haya will not experience any major contract losses and successfully service its debt obligations over the next 12-18 months, as well as expectations that the company will maintain liquidity at an adequate level on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure is unlikely at this stage, but could develop if Haya materially outperforms expectations, demonstrating an ability to win new business and renew its customer contracts on favorable terms, so as to grow its AuM; improves its operating performance on a sustainable basis, to levels that would remove concerns regarding the ability to meet debt obligations as they fall due; and maintains adequate liquidity.

Negative rating pressure would likely arise if it becomes increasingly unlikely that Haya will successfully service its obligations as they fall due; or on the back of heightened concerns regarding the company's liquidity, particularly if it experiences further contract losses or a greater-than-expected decline in earnings or if recovery prospects are lower than implied by the current Caa2 CFR.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Haya Real Estate, S.A.U.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2

..Issuer: Haya Finance 2017 S.A.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Haya Real Estate, S.A.U.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Haya Holdco 2 plc

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa2

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Haya Real Estate, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Haya Finance 2017 S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Negative

..Issuer: Haya Holdco 2 plc

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Haya Real Estate, S.A.U. is an independent servicer of nonperforming real-estate developer (RED) loans and real estate owned (REO) assets on behalf of financial institutions in Spain. The company manages REDs and REOs with a gross book value of around €30 billion as at 31 December 2021. In the 12 months ended 31 December 2021, Haya generated revenue of €223 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €65 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fabrizio Marchesi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

