Moody's assigns Caa2 CFR to Hema post restructuring; stable outlook

Paris, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa2 corporate
family rating (CFR) to Helix Holdco S.A. ("Hema"
or "Company") and a Caa2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2
rating to the EUR42 million guaranteed new money private placement notes
(PPNs) issued by Hema B.V., the Caa2 rating to the
EUR305 million guaranteed senior secured notes (SSNs) issued by Hema Bondco
I B.V. and the Ca rating to the EUR120 million pay-in-kind
(PIK) Notes issued by Helix Holdco S.A. The outlook has
been changed to stable from negative for Hema B.V. and HEMA
Bondco I B.V., and assigned stable for Helix Holdco
S.A.
Moody's has also withdrawn Hema B.V.'s ratings
pre-restructuring, including Hema B.V.'s
Ca CFR and C-PD/LD PDR, the Caa3 rating to the previous EUR600
million guaranteed senior secured notes issued by Hema Bondco I B.V.
and the C rating to the EUR150 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes
issued by Hema Bondco II B.V.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa2 CFR rating reflects the completion of Hema's debt restructuring
transaction, on 19 October 2020. The restructuring resulted
in a reduction in the existing SSN from EUR600 million to EUR305 million
and a complete write-off of the EUR150 million existing senior
notes. The transaction also resulted in a change of the existing
shareholder holding structure with the owners of the existing SSNs becoming
the new shareholders of Hema. The SSN holders also obtained the
PIK notes of EUR120 million.
Moody's believes that the Caa2 CFR is strongly positioned given
the company's strong financial metrics for the current rating level,
namely a Moody's adjusted debt/ EBITDA expected to reach around
6x in fiscal 2021 and a Moody's Adjusted EBIT Margin expected to
reach 3.9% in fiscal 2021.
However the trading environment of the company remains challenging and
the CFR is unlikely to transition to a higher level until the company
demonstrates sustainable sales and earnings growth and the company looks
likely to successfully execute on its strategy. The CFR is also
constrained by (1) the company's limited liquidity buffer and the
expectation of negative free cash flows in the next 12 to 18 months,
(2) the still weak, albeit improved, EBIT/interest cover ratio
expected to be below 1.0x in the next 12 to 18 months, (3)
challenging trading conditions in the European apparel and non-food
retail market, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, intense
online and offline competition and the expected deterioration in consumer
sentiment; (4) execution risk around the company's plans to
reduce costs and to grow online and internationally; and (5) uncertainty
around the future ownership and governance of the group as the company
reached a conditional agreement with the Consortium regarding the sale
of Hema B.V.
The Caa2 CFR follows the successful restructuring and reflects:
(1) the EUR337 million debt reduction (39% of the Hema's
existing debt) leading to an expected gross leverage of EUR530 million
in 2021 (including the EUR120 million PIK notes); (2) the improvement
in the company's liquidity thanks to the new money PPNs and the
reduction in the company's interest payments post restructuring;
and (3) Moody's expectation that Hema's sales and EBITDA will
gradually recover in the next 12 to 18 months after the significant decline
in Q1 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The CFR continues
to reflect Hema's established market position in the Netherlands
and its diversified product offering.
Moody's understands that Hema entered into a conditional agreement
with a consortium of potential buyers (the Consortium) for the sale of
Hema B.V. This agreement is subject to the Consortium obtaining
financing for its offer corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR470
million (still subject to change), which would allow the full pre-payment
of the PPNs and the SSNs and a partial repayment of the PIK. If
the sale agreement of Hema to the Consortium is finalized, and the
senior secured notes are likely to be fully repaid, Moody's
would expect a higher recovery compared to what is currently implied by
the Caa2 rating on the notes.
Hema's sales and EBITDA partially recovered in Q2 2020 reaching
a like for like sales decline of only 1.5% compared to the
previous year and an EBITDA (excluding restructuring expenses),
which was 2.5% lower compared to the same quarter last year.
Moody's expects Hema's sales and EBITDA will continue to recover
in second half of 2020 from the low point reached in the first quarter
of 2020. Moody's expects Hema's EBITDA will continue
to grow in the next 12 to 18 months reaching a Moody's adjusted
leverage of 6x in fiscal 2021 because Moody's expects that in the
absence of further full scale, national lockdowns, that there
will be an easing of the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic and
that the company will continue to grow its e-commerce and its wholesale
operations. A new lockdown, further decreases in consumer
confidence or restrictive social distancing measures especially in Benelux
are key downside risks to our base case.
LIQUIDITY
Hema's liquidity is adequate with a cash balance of approximately
EUR144 million. The company's liquidity will benefit from
lower interest payments after the transaction but Hema's free cash
flows are expected to remain negative in the next 12 to 18 months as the
company will increase its capital expenditure to replace the store locations
sold to Jumbo in 2019. These negative free cash flows will be to
a large extent offset by payments due to be received in 2021 from the
store locations sold to Jumbo. Moody's expects Hema to start
generating positive, albeit limited, free cash flows from
2022. The company's cash flow is seasonal, and cash on balance
sheet is typically at a low point at the end of the first half of the
fiscal year.
Hema's revolving credit facility (RCF) is subject to a minimum EBITDA
covenant, set at EUR35 million and increasing over time, and
a minimum liquidity covenant set at EUR30 million. Moody's
expects Hema to maintain sufficient headroom under these covenants.
A breach of the RCF covenants would result in a default under the RCF
terms and conditions.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Hema's CFR is positioned at Helix Holdco S.A. so that
all corporate family rated instruments are included including the PIK
Notes.
Moody's PDR is Caa2-PD, reflecting a 50% loss
given default assumption. The PPNs are rated three notches above
the CFR reflecting their senior priority in the enforcement waterfall
and the cushion provided by the SSNs and the PIK Notes. The Caa2
rating on the SSNs reflects their subordination to the PPNs and to the
EUR80 million super senior revolving credit facility, of which EUR10
million was undrawn at closing of the transaction, and its seniority
vis a vis the PIK Notes.
The Ca rating on the PIK Notes reflects the contractual and structural
subordination of the instrument as the PIK notes have been issued by Helix
Holdco S.A., a holding company outside the restricted
group.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company achieves a sustainable
recovery in profitability, improves its liquidity position and maintains
an EBIT/interest coverage sustainably above 1.0x.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (i) liquidity diminishes
materially from post transaction levels including if EBIT/interest expense
deteriorates well below 1x; (ii) Hema's operating performance weakens;
(iii) if the company does not deleverage from its current levels.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Hema is a general merchandise retailer, operating a network of 774
stores as at the beginning of March 2020 principally in Benelux with a
presence in France, Germany, Spain, Austria and the
UK. In 2019, Hema generated net sales of EUR1.3 billion
and adjusted EBITDA of EUR105 million. Since 19 October 2020,
Hema is owned by the senior secured notes holders following the restructuring
transaction.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
