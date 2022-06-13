Moody's assigns Caa2 CFR to KCIBT Holdings; outlook assigned stable

New York, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned stable outlook to KCIBT Holdings, L.P. ("CIBT") a Caa2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a Caa2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned CIBT Global, Inc.'s Caa1 senior secured first-lien facility ratings and the Caa3 senior secured second lien term loan rating. The Caa2 CFR and Caa2-PD PDR assigned to CIBT Global, Inc. have been withdrawn. The CIBT Global, Inc. outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The change in outlook to stable from negative is driven by improving sequential revenue over the past few quarters, which Moody's expects will continue as international corporate travel volumes increases incrementally. Although travel volumes are steadily improving, earnings are still well below pre-pandemic levels. Moody's expects that volumes for visa and immigration services will not recover to pre-pandemic levels for a few years. As a result of recent performance, liquidity is now considered adequate as free cash flow will be break-even this year. The payment-in-kind ("PIK") nature of CIBT's debt helps drive better free cash flow but also results in expanding debt leverage that will remain extremely high through 2023. The effective affirmation of the Caa2 CFR is based on the still very highly leveraged debt capital structure and constrained operating conditions.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: KCIBT Holdings, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa2-PD

..Issuer: CIBT Global, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa3 (LGD5)

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: CIBT Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CIBT Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: KCIBT Holdings, L.P.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CIBT's Caa2 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage, tight liquidity available to service debt, very small revenue scale and acquisitive growth strategy in the highly competitive and fragmented market for travel and immigration services. The rating is constrained by CIBT's exposure to the cyclicality of the global business travel market, which has been susceptible to economic downturns, disease outbreak and geopolitical disruptions. CIBT's revenue sources are narrow in scope and dependent on corporate immigration and travel, which limits the company's ability to absorb weakness in the segments it operates in – travel services and immigration. CIBT's governance risk is viewed as high, characterized by its history of high debt leverage and debt financed acquisitions, though the support of the sponsor that has contributed additional equity in the past two years somewhat mitigates further downward pressure.

As a result of the pandemic, revenue declined by more than half of 2019 revenue for 2020 and 2021. Moody's expects revenue for FY 2022 will be approximately 50% of 2019 revenue and will continue to increase in 2023. Although revenue is expected to grow, Moody's expects travel and immigration volumes will not return to pre-coronavirus levels for a few years. A recession could also defer a complete recovery; however a global recession is currently not Moody's expectation. Financial leverage is expected to decline through this year and next year, although given the substantial level of PIK interest, leverage will still remain very high. Profit margins should improve as revenue growth will be higher than the growth in SG&A. CIBT undertook several measures during the pandemic to reduce costs, some of which will remain in place this year and next year and should thus support margin growth.

CIBT's ratings are supported by its solid market position and demonstrated expertise in managing complex document application and procurement processes for immigration and international travel. This market position and track record has enabled the company to maintain longstanding customer relationships, with retention rates in excess of 95%. CIBT's modest capital needs and highly variable cost structure provides the ability to adjust operations to changes in client spending levels. The company is also focused on growing its immigration segment, which accounted for 54% of LTM March 2022 revenue. Immigration services tend to be more stable than visa services given the long-term nature of immigration-related engagements.

The Caa1 rating assigned to CIBT's senior secured first lien bank debt reflects the Caa2-PD PDR and takes into account the bank debt's priority claim on the collateral and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to CIBT's senior secured second lien debt. The senior secured second lien credit facility is rated Caa3, reflecting its subordinate lien on the collateral. The rated debts are guaranteed by CIBT Global, Inc.'s material domestic subsidiaries and KCIBT Intermediate II, Inc., which is the direct parent of CIBT Global, Inc. As part of the July 2020 amendment to the credit facilities CIBT UK Limited and each of its UK subsidiaries were added as guarantors to the facilities. As the second lien term loan begins PIK interest payments in 2023, the increase in the second lien principal balance could drive a downgrade of the second lien debt to Ca.

CIBT's liquidity is considered as adequate over the next 12 to 15 months. The company's $58.5 million revolver due June 2025 was mostly drawn as of the end of March 2021 ($49 million drawn). The company is subject to a minimum liquidity test and we expect CIBT to comply comfortably with this covenant over the next 12-15 months. Free cash flow will be break-even this year and Moody's expects minimal free cash flow generation in 2023. Liquidity is supported by the highly PIK nature of the interest expense on the first lien and second lien obligations. In addition, the company is not required to make scheduled amortization payments on the first lien term loan through 1Q 2023. Capital expenditures are minimal as the company has scaled back on capex and the business is not capital intensive.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the operating environment for CIBT will improve incrementally after declining significantly in 2020 due to the corona virus pandemic. Moody's expects free cash flow to be break-even in 2022 but minimal in 2023 due to increasing cash interest costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: 1) Visa and immigration volumes continue to improve, resulting in positive organic growth; 2) Liquidity improves with free cash flow to debt being sustained above break-even; and 3) EBITA/interest moves toward 1.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded further if: 1) Recovery in revenue is stalled or revenue declines, implying a deterioration in industry conditions and demand for services; 2) there is a weakening in liquidity, continued negative free cash flow and increased revolver usage; or 3) the ability to service debt diminishes leading to a likelihood of another restructuring of the balance sheet.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia and controlled by affiliates of private equity sponsor Kohlberg & Company, CIBT is a provider of third-party travel visa, passport, and immigration logistics services for corporate clients worldwide. Revenue for the LTM March 2022 period was $103 million.

