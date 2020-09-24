Moody's assigns Caa2 CFR to Lakeland Tours, LLC; outlook stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
the following ratings to Lakeland Tours, LLC (d.b.a.
"WorldStrides"): Caa2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"),
Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 instrument rating
to the new Priority Exit Facility, B2 instrument rating to the new
Second Out Take-Back Term Loan and Caa2 instrument rating to the
new Third Out Take-Back Term Loan. The credit facilities
represent the exit facilities for WorldStrides following it's expected
emergence from Chapter 11. The company filed for Chapter 11 on
July 20, 2020 as a result of the fallout from the COVID-19
pandemic that severely curtailed global travel, which caused revenue
to drop significantly. The outlook is stable.
WorldStrides expects to emerge from bankruptcy on or around September
30, 2020. The company filed a pre-packaged plan and
is emerging with $204 million less secured debt and $130
million less total debt from its pre-petition capital structure.
The exit facilities include: 1) up to $110 million Priority
Exit Facility; 2) $150 million (excluding $3 million
in interest accrued while in bankruptcy) Second Out Take-Back Term
Loans and 3) $200 million Third Out Take-Back Term Loans.
The capital structure upon emergence will also include $200 million
of Holdco Notes (not rated) and $108 million of common equity.
The exit credit facilities are all first lien facilities, although
the Second Out Take-Back Term Loans and Third Out Take-Back
Term Loans are subject to carve outs for the Priority Exit Facility and
Second Out Take-Back Term Loans (in the case of the Third Out Take-Back
Term Loans). The exit facilities tranches also differ according
to pay-out priority.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Lakeland Tours, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Caa2-PD
....Senior Secured Priority Exit Facility,
Assigned B1 (LGD1)
....Senior Secured Second Out Take-Back
Term Loans, Assigned B2 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Third Out Take-Back
Term Loans, Assigned Caa2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Lakeland Tours, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") reflects WorldStrides'
highly leveraged capital structure and our expectation that Debt/EBITDA
will continue to remain extremely high as the company continues to navigate
operating challenges stemming from COVID-19 travel disruptions.
In addition, free cash flow to debt will remain weak over the next
12-24 months as a result of the incremental burden from higher
debt balances from the payment-in-kind ("PIK")
portion of the exit facilities and high interest expense. Revenue
will also remain pressured over the next 12-18 months since we
do not expect international travel to return to pre-COVID levels
within that time period. We expect demand for educational travel
programs to remain significantly below pre-COVID levels for the
spring travel period next year when historically most of WorldStrides'
trips happen. Our ratings are subject to review of final documentation
governing the facilities.
WorldStrides' highly levered financial profile is mitigated by its
strong business profile -- the company is one of the leading providers
of full service domestic and international travel and education services
with a well-known brand presence. WorldStrides' teacher
advocate network provides the company a way to maintain brand presence
in schools and thus support retention for its programs. The company
also has a well-diversified customer base with broad geographical
footprint and programs that span the K-12, undergraduate
and graduate classes, and a track record of having successfully
integrated acquired businesses. On the cost side, the company's
market position provides the ability to negotiate favorable rates with
numerous airlines, coach lines and hotels, which could help
extract certain cost savings to support margins. WorldStrides also
collects deposits on travel itineraries well in advance of service provisioning,
which provides some visibility into forward free cash flow generation,
in more typical times.
Social and governance risks are key drivers of our ratings assignment.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the weak global economic
outlook have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors
and regions including sectors that depend on travel. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
WorldStrides remains susceptible to deterioration in credit quality triggered
by the coronavirus outbreak given its exposure to the travel sector,
which leaves it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions. Governance is also a
key consideration given World Strides' private equity ownership.
The company is owned by Eurazeo and minority investor Primavera Capital
Group. Although not currently permitted under the credit agreement,
the company could, in the future, adopt aggressive financial
policies when conditions normalize, which includes shareholder distributions
and dividends.
The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate WorldStrides'
overall probability of default, reflected in the Caa2-PD
rating, and the loss given default assessments for the individual
instruments. The Priority Exit Facility that has a tenor of three
years is rated B1, four notches above the Caa2 CFR, and has
a loss given default assessment of LGD1. This tranche benefits
from the 1st lien collateral coverage and ranks highest in the capital
structure in terms of payment priority, which supports the B1 instrument
rating. The $150 million Second Out Take-Back Term
Loan is rated B2 with a loss given default assessment of LGD2.
The B2 rating reflects the second ranking in payment priority and sits
junior to the Priority Exit Facility in terms of payment ranking.
The $200 million Third Out Take-Back Term Loan is rated
Caa2, which is the same as the CFR. This facility has a loss
given default assessment of LGD4. The Caa2 rating reflects the
relative junior ranking of the facility as compared to the Priority Exit
Facility and the Second Out Take-Back Term Loan, as conveyed
by its third out payment priority as well as carve outs from the collateral
supporting this facility.
Liquidity is tight through this year and for the first half of 2021.
The capital structure upon emergence does not have a revolver and liquidity
is constrained to cash on the balance sheet only. Free cash flow
is negative for FY 2021 ending June and ending cash balance is projected
to be $35 million. Under the exit facilities, the
company will be subject to a minimum liquidity covenant of $15
million.
There is expected to be a revolver basket that will be pari passu debt
with the exit facilities and which can be reduced on a dollar for dollar
basis by a $10 million LC basket until the Priority Exit Facility
is paid down. Proposed terms also include the ability to do permitted
acquisitions, limited to a $20 million size and subject to
pro forma minimum liquidity of $25 million, a maximum total
net leverage threshold and permitted only if the Priority Exit Facility
has been repaid. There is a risk that guarantees can be released
if guarantor subsidiaries cease to be wholly owned.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that revenue for FY 2021 will
be higher on a year-over-year basis with travel recovering
slightly in the spring 2021 period. We expect that travel troughed
in spring 2020 globally and will start to recover, albeit very slowly,
starting in the latter half of 2020 and into 2021. Over the next
12-24 months leverage will remain elevated as the total debt balance
increases due to the PIK nature of the facilities. FCF to debt
is negative in for FY 2021 but improves to approximately 4.8%
by the end of FY 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if default risk rises as prompted by a
potential distressed exchange of debt or a deterioration in the company's
liquidity from a cash burn rate in excess of Moody's expectations.
The ratings could be upgraded if the sector outlook and economic conditions
improves, especially if the outlook for domestic and international
travel shows sustained improvement. Ratings could also be upgraded
if earnings and free cash flow shows growth, leverage falls and
liquidity provisions remain adequate.
Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Lakeland Tours
is an accredited educational institution that provides full service educational
travel programs to K-12, undergraduate and post graduate
students, both domestically and internationally. Lakeland
Tours generated revenues of approximately $359 million over the
twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The company is owned by
Eurazeo and minority investor Primavera Capital Group.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
