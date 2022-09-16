Moody's assigns Caa2 CFR to New SK Holdco, outlook stable

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned New SK Holdco Sub, LLC (dba "Service King") a Caa2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's has also assigned a Caa2 rating to Service King's $803 million Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due June 2027 and a Caa2 rating to the company's $57 million Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility expiring December 2026. The outlook is stable.

"The ratings assignment reflects the resolution of Service King's near dated debt maturities via an out-of-court restructuring that resulted in a $500 million reduction in debt, a $160 million cash injection, and maturity extensions that will give the company about three years of operating runaway to turn the business around and significantly improve Service King's very weak credit metrics," said Moody's Vice President Stefan Kahandaliyanage. "However, despite the reduction in debt and the cash infusion, Service King's credit metrics and liquidity both remain very weak and the company is expected to continue to generate negative free cash flow through the end of 2023," added Kahandaliyanage. "In order for Service King to reduce leverage the company needs to complete a significant overhaul of its front and back of shop operations as well as improve body technician productivity, hiring and retention. Service King's management is now being led by collision industry veterans from former rival Crash Champions which we view positively and vehicle miles traveled, a key macro driver for the industry, has recently rebounded to pre-COVID levels," Kahandaliyanage said. The Caa2 CFR also reflects governance considerations particularly Service King's very high leverage, weak interest coverage, and its private equity majority ownership.

Assignments:

..Issuer: New SK Holdco Sub, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: New SK Holdco Sub, LLC

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Service King's Caa2 CFR is constrained by weak liquidity, particularly Service King's cash burn which is not expected to reverse for several quarters and reduced availability under its revolver post-restructuring, very high leverage and very weak interest coverage. While the company's short-term liquidity profile has improved through a cash injection and maturity extensions, the new management team has a relatively short period of time to demonstrate a meaningful improvement in shop efficiency, restore profitability and reverse its cash burn. At the same time, industry headwinds such as parts shortages due to supply chain disruption, labor cost inflation and, most crucially, a very tight, competitive labor market for body technicians will challenge the turnaround execution.

LTM June 30, 2022 leverage, proforma for the $803 million senior secured first lien term loan, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is about 19x and interest coverage is negative. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects leverage to decline to the 9x-15x range and coverage to move into positive territory as management optimizes corporate expenses and improves store efficiency through various front and back of shop initiatives. Moody's adjusted debt calculation includes standard adjustments for operating leases and does not net cash on the balance sheet. The rating is also constrained by governance considerations, including the company's private equity majority ownership.

The rating is supported by Service King's solid market position as the third largest multi-store-owner (MSO) with 336 stores as of June 30, 2022 across 24 states in the highly fragmented collision repair segment and the company's mutually-beneficial relationships with national and major insurance carriers which represents the vast majority of revenue.

The stable outlook reflects improved demand fundamentals as vehicle miles traveled have returned to pre-COVID 19 levels and repair severity, driven by the complexity of vehicle technology, continues to rise. Improved demand fundamentals support Moody's expectation for modestly growing revenue and earnings as the turnaround plan is executed, resulting in a moderate decline in leverage and slight improvement in coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with consistent improvement in operating performance that results in sustained strengthening of credit metrics, including positive free cash flow and at least adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, including increased revolver reliance, or should the probability of default increase for any reason.

New SK Holdco Sub, LLC is a leading provider of vehicle body repair services with annual revenue of over $1 billion. The company operates under the Service King brand name and has 336 locations in 24 states. The company is majority-owned and controlled by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), a private equity firm. After close of the Service King restructuring in July 2022, Clearlake invested in Crash Champions (not rated), the fourth largest MSO, and through a shared services agreement between Service King and Crash Champions, Clearlake assigned Crash Champions' management team to operate Service King going forward.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

