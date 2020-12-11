Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.'s new senior secured notes; no change to Caa3 CFR or stable outlook

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Caa2 rating to
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.'s ("Community") new senior
secured notes. There is no change to Community's existing ratings,
including its Caa3 Corporate Family Rating. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new senior secured note issuance will be used to repay
a portion of the company's 6.25% senior secured first
lien notes due March 2023. Moody's views the transaction as being
credit positive because it lengthens Community's maturity profile.
That said, the company will continue to face significant refinancing
risk as it pertains to the remaining maturity wall in 2023 post-transaction.
Ratings assigned:
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.
Senior secured notes due 2027 at Caa2 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Community's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will continue to operate with very high financial leverage
in the mid-to-high 7 times. The rating is also constrained
by Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow over the next 12-18
months because of Community's high interest costs, the significant
capital requirements of the business, and the need to begin repaying
the accelerated Medicare payments over the April 2021-September
2022 timeframe. The rating is constrained by industry-wide
operating headwinds which will limit operational improvement despite Community's
turnaround initiatives. The rating is supported by Community's
large scale, geographic diversity and the successful execution of
its divestiture program. Proceeds from divestitures are expected
to be used to repay debt and reinvest in the business. Despite
the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on volumes,
Community's liquidity has been significantly helped by substantial
government aid to hospitals.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current ratings adequately
reflect Community's weak operating performance and elevated probability
of default as demonstrated by the distressed exchange announced earlier
this month.
With respect to governance, Community has been unable to demonstrate
a consistent track record for meeting its own financial guidance.
As a for-profit hospital operator, Community also faces high
social risk. The affordability of hospitals and the practice of
balance billing has garnered substantial social and political attention.
Hospitals are now required to publicly provide the list price of all of
their services, although compliance and practice is inconsistent
across the industry. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare
and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes
to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue
and profitability. Further, as Community is focused on non-urban
communities, slow population growth tempers the company's capacity
to grow admissions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is any further deterioration
in Community's earnings, if liquidity weakens or if, for any
other reason, the probability of default rises or recovery prospects
weaken.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if operational initiatives result in
improved volume growth and margin expansion. If leverage declines
or free cash flow improves materially, such that the company's ability
to refinance future debt maturities and sustain the current capital structure
becomes more assured, the ratings could be upgraded. An upgrade
would also require improved liquidity.
CHS/Community Health Services, Inc., headquartered
in Franklin, Tennessee, is an operator of general acute care
hospitals in non-urban and mid-sized markets throughout
the US. Revenues in the last twelve months ended September 30,
2020 were approximately $12 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
