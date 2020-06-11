Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to NEP's incremental term loans

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
Caa2 rating to $100 million committed and funded incremental first
lien senior secured term loan issued by NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc ("NEP").
Moody's also assigned Caa2 rating to $25 million in committed
delayed draw first lien senior secured term loan issued by NEP/NCP Holdco,
Inc. Ratings on existing first lien credit facilities issued by
NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc. and NEP Europe Finco B.V.
were downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1. The ratings downgrade on the
first lien credit facilities reflects the increase in and total relative
size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan.
Moody's affirmed NEP's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa2,
the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa2-PD and senior secured
2nd lien term loan rating at Ca. The outlook for NEP/NCP Holdco,
Inc and NEP Europe Finco B.V. was revised to Stable from
Negative.
Moody's rating reflects very high leverage, anticipated negative
free cash flow and uncertainty regarding the pace of recovery in live
sporting and performance events during the remainder of 2020 and into
2021 as coronavirus outbreak moderates. The stable outlook reflects
improved liquidity for the company due to the incremental term loan funding
and the easing of social distancing measures which support our view that
operating performance in its outsourced broadcasting and live events business
segments will begin to improve in 2H2020.
Assignments:
..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc
.... US$100M Gtd Senior Secured 1st
Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)
.... US$25M Gtd Senior Secured 1st
Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa2-PD
.... Gtd Senior Secured 2nd lien Term Loan,
Affirmed Ca (LGD6)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc
.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Multi Currency
Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.
.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc
.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.
.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
NEP's Caa2 rating reflects meaningful uncertainty regarding the company's
earnings over the course of 2020 and 2021, as various sporting competitions
and live event productions are considering reopening as social distancing
requirements and the spread of coronavirus outbreak moderates.
We anticipate that to the extent that sports and live events restart,
NEP will be able to deliver its outsourced broadcasting services as contemplated
under its contracts. However, we also expect that sporting
and live events restart may be gradual and measured, with many events
returning in modified format. In addition, the potential
for recurrence of an outbreak may limit how quickly traditional live events
restart and may also lead to some pauses in the competitive sports following
a period of reopening.
Though incremental committed first lien term loans provide for improved
immediate liquidity for NEP, they also increase its leverage and
interest expense during a period of unprecedented work reduction and reduce
potential recovery to first lien lenders in the event of default.
We anticipate liquidity will remain constrained until a sustained and
meaningful reduction in provided services resumes. The company
has taken steps to reduce its operating expenses and eliminated its capital
expenditures during this period of reduced activity. NEP has also
fully drawn down its revolving credit facility as a macro-environment
cautionary measure, with cash held on the balance sheet to fund
liquidity. To the extent that coronavirus outbreak and social distancing
requirements continue, the risk of a potential covenant breach is
high absent a waiver. The company's credit agreement provides for
cure rights of the leverage based financial covenant.
NEP's exposure to live events outsourced services have left it vulnerable
social distancing measures enacted to mitigated coronavirus outbreak.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the coronavirus outbreak persists,
social distancing measures are reinstated, or the company is unable
to deliver on its contracts. Additional deterioration in liquidity,
an uncured covenant breach or Moody's expectation of increased risk
of default could also result in a downgrade.
Ratings upgrades are unlikely over the near-term and would require
adequate liquidity and an expectation for improved and sustained operating
performance.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc, based in Pittsburgh, PA and owned
primarily by affiliates of the Carlyle Group, provides outsourced
media services necessary for the delivery of live broadcast of sports
and entertainment events to television and cable networks, television
content providers, and sports and entertainment producers.
Its major customers include television networks such as ESPN, and
key events it supports include the Super Bowl, the Olympics and
sporting events such as Major League Baseball and Sky and Scottish Premier
League football, as well as entertainment shows such as American
Idol and The Voice.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alina Khavulya, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653