Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to NEP's incremental term loans

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Caa2 rating to $100 million committed and funded incremental first lien senior secured term loan issued by NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc ("NEP"). Moody's also assigned Caa2 rating to $25 million in committed delayed draw first lien senior secured term loan issued by NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc. Ratings on existing first lien credit facilities issued by NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc. and NEP Europe Finco B.V. were downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1. The ratings downgrade on the first lien credit facilities reflects the increase in and total relative size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan.

Moody's affirmed NEP's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa2, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa2-PD and senior secured 2nd lien term loan rating at Ca. The outlook for NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc and NEP Europe Finco B.V. was revised to Stable from Negative.

Moody's rating reflects very high leverage, anticipated negative free cash flow and uncertainty regarding the pace of recovery in live sporting and performance events during the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 as coronavirus outbreak moderates. The stable outlook reflects improved liquidity for the company due to the incremental term loan funding and the easing of social distancing measures which support our view that operating performance in its outsourced broadcasting and live events business segments will begin to improve in 2H2020.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc

.... US$100M Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

.... US$25M Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 2nd lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ca (LGD6)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: NEP Europe Finco B.V.

.... Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

NEP's Caa2 rating reflects meaningful uncertainty regarding the company's earnings over the course of 2020 and 2021, as various sporting competitions and live event productions are considering reopening as social distancing requirements and the spread of coronavirus outbreak moderates. We anticipate that to the extent that sports and live events restart, NEP will be able to deliver its outsourced broadcasting services as contemplated under its contracts. However, we also expect that sporting and live events restart may be gradual and measured, with many events returning in modified format. In addition, the potential for recurrence of an outbreak may limit how quickly traditional live events restart and may also lead to some pauses in the competitive sports following a period of reopening.

Though incremental committed first lien term loans provide for improved immediate liquidity for NEP, they also increase its leverage and interest expense during a period of unprecedented work reduction and reduce potential recovery to first lien lenders in the event of default. We anticipate liquidity will remain constrained until a sustained and meaningful reduction in provided services resumes. The company has taken steps to reduce its operating expenses and eliminated its capital expenditures during this period of reduced activity. NEP has also fully drawn down its revolving credit facility as a macro-environment cautionary measure, with cash held on the balance sheet to fund liquidity. To the extent that coronavirus outbreak and social distancing requirements continue, the risk of a potential covenant breach is high absent a waiver. The company's credit agreement provides for cure rights of the leverage based financial covenant.

NEP's exposure to live events outsourced services have left it vulnerable social distancing measures enacted to mitigated coronavirus outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the coronavirus outbreak persists, social distancing measures are reinstated, or the company is unable to deliver on its contracts. Additional deterioration in liquidity, an uncured covenant breach or Moody's expectation of increased risk of default could also result in a downgrade.

Ratings upgrades are unlikely over the near-term and would require adequate liquidity and an expectation for improved and sustained operating performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NEP/NCP Holdco, Inc, based in Pittsburgh, PA and owned primarily by affiliates of the Carlyle Group, provides outsourced media services necessary for the delivery of live broadcast of sports and entertainment events to television and cable networks, television content providers, and sports and entertainment producers. Its major customers include television networks such as ESPN, and key events it supports include the Super Bowl, the Olympics and sporting events such as Major League Baseball and Sky and Scottish Premier League football, as well as entertainment shows such as American Idol and The Voice.

