Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to Raghsa S.A.'s proposed notes; negative outlook

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Caa2 foreign currency rating to Raghsa S.A.'s
proposed senior unsecured notes of up to $78.9 million due
2027. The outlook is negative.
Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used primarily for a tender
offer for Raghsa's 2021 and 2024 notes. Raghsa's purpose
for the proposed debt exchange offer is to extend the maturity of its
outstanding financial debt and will not receive any cash proceeds from
the issuance of the proposed notes; therefore, its indebtedness
will not increase.
The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents
will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed
by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid,
binding and enforceable.
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Raghsa S.A.
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes Class IV,
Assigned Caa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Raghsa's Caa2 rating is mainly supported by (1) our expectation of higher
operating cash flow in fiscal year ending in February 2021 resulting from
the new lease revenue at the new Centro Empresarial Libertador office
building; (2) Raghsa's high occupancy rates; (3) healthy
tenant base and (4) healthy liquidity profile. The rating also
reflects Raghsa's moderate leverage for the rating category relative
to its high-quality assets, which are mostly unencumbered
and support its liquidity sources.
Raghsa's rating is also supported by the company's strong
brand name and position in the Argentine market, and management's
solid track record in the industry. The company's tenant base is
moderately diversified in terms of industry exposure, but there
is some client concentration, with five tenants representing around
half of the company's lease revenues as of November 2019.
Key rating challenges for Raghsa's ratings are its small size relative
to its industry peers, and the concentration of its portfolio in
four office buildings in the City of Buenos Aires.
In addition, Raghsa has exposure to foreign-exchange risk
because most of its debt is denominated in US dollars. However,
this exposure is mitigated by (1) its revenue base which is indexed to
the depreciation of the Argentine peso because lease fees for tenants
are set in US dollars but payable in Argentine pesos, and (2) by
the company's large holdings of cash and marketable securities denominated
in US dollars relative to cash requirements in coming years. Accordingly,
Raghsa has no significant debt obligations until the maturity of its class
3 senior unsecured notes due in 2024 (about $120 million) and because
the company has flexibility to manage the timing of future capital spending.
Raghsa has a good liquidity profile. The company's liquidity and
funding have been historically reliant on internally generated cash,
proceeds from property sales (all of Raghsa's assets are unencumbered)
notes' issuances and, to a lesser extent, bank loans.
Additionally, short term debt maturities of $19.5
million represent 4.2% of total cash and marketable securities
of $132.4 million as of November 2019.
In the proposed transaction, Raghsa offers bondholders of its dollar-denominated
class 2 senior unsecured notes due in 2021 ($38.9 million
of principal outstanding with an 8.5% coupon) and class
3 senior unsecured notes due 2024 ($119.7 million of principal
outstanding with a 7.25% coupon) the possibility to exchange
any and all of their holdings for newly issued dollar-denominated
class 4 senior unsecured notes due 2027 with a coupon of 8.5%.
The issuance amount of the new class 4 notes will not exceed $78,917,000.
Raghsa's primary purpose for the exchange offer is to extend the maturity
of its outstanding financial debt. Bondholders will receive,
for each $1,000 in principal amount of existing class 2 and
3 notes, $1,000 in principal amount of proposed class
4 notes. As a result, Raghsa will not receive any cash proceeds
from the issuance of the proposed notes and its indebtedness will not
increase.
On April 7, 2020, we downgraded the company´s ratings
and the outlook was revised to negative from ratings under review,
concluding the review for downgrade initiated on 3 September 2019.
The downgrade and change in outlook followed the downgrade of the Government
of Argentina's ratings to Ca from Caa2, with the outlook changed
to negative from ratings under review, on April 3, 2020.
The rating action reflected Moody's view that the creditworthiness of
Raghsa cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of
the Argentine government, and thus the rating needs to closely reflect
the risk that the company shares with the sovereign. A weaker sovereign
has the potential to create a rating drag on companies operating within
its borders, and, therefore, it is appropriate to limit
the extent to which the company can be rated higher than the sovereign,
in line with our cross-sector rating methodology Assessing the
Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings, published in
June 2019 and available on www.moodys.com.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
A rating downgrade of the Argentine Government's bond rating and/or
lowering of the local country ceiling would likely result in negative
rating actions for the company to maintain the issuers' current notching
gap relative to the sovereign in the absence of any significant change
in its underlying credit quality. A significant deterioration in
the company's liquidity profile can also lead to a rating downgrade.
A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point given the company's negative
outlook, which reflects the negative outlook of the Government of
Argentina's bond rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
