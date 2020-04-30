Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to Raghsa S.A.'s proposed notes; negative outlook

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Caa2 foreign currency rating to Raghsa S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes of up to $78.9 million due 2027. The outlook is negative.

Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used primarily for a tender offer for Raghsa's 2021 and 2024 notes. Raghsa's purpose for the proposed debt exchange offer is to extend the maturity of its outstanding financial debt and will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of the proposed notes; therefore, its indebtedness will not increase.

The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Raghsa S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes Class IV, Assigned Caa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Raghsa's Caa2 rating is mainly supported by (1) our expectation of higher operating cash flow in fiscal year ending in February 2021 resulting from the new lease revenue at the new Centro Empresarial Libertador office building; (2) Raghsa's high occupancy rates; (3) healthy tenant base and (4) healthy liquidity profile. The rating also reflects Raghsa's moderate leverage for the rating category relative to its high-quality assets, which are mostly unencumbered and support its liquidity sources.

Raghsa's rating is also supported by the company's strong brand name and position in the Argentine market, and management's solid track record in the industry. The company's tenant base is moderately diversified in terms of industry exposure, but there is some client concentration, with five tenants representing around half of the company's lease revenues as of November 2019.

Key rating challenges for Raghsa's ratings are its small size relative to its industry peers, and the concentration of its portfolio in four office buildings in the City of Buenos Aires.

In addition, Raghsa has exposure to foreign-exchange risk because most of its debt is denominated in US dollars. However, this exposure is mitigated by (1) its revenue base which is indexed to the depreciation of the Argentine peso because lease fees for tenants are set in US dollars but payable in Argentine pesos, and (2) by the company's large holdings of cash and marketable securities denominated in US dollars relative to cash requirements in coming years. Accordingly, Raghsa has no significant debt obligations until the maturity of its class 3 senior unsecured notes due in 2024 (about $120 million) and because the company has flexibility to manage the timing of future capital spending.

Raghsa has a good liquidity profile. The company's liquidity and funding have been historically reliant on internally generated cash, proceeds from property sales (all of Raghsa's assets are unencumbered) notes' issuances and, to a lesser extent, bank loans. Additionally, short term debt maturities of $19.5 million represent 4.2% of total cash and marketable securities of $132.4 million as of November 2019.

In the proposed transaction, Raghsa offers bondholders of its dollar-denominated class 2 senior unsecured notes due in 2021 ($38.9 million of principal outstanding with an 8.5% coupon) and class 3 senior unsecured notes due 2024 ($119.7 million of principal outstanding with a 7.25% coupon) the possibility to exchange any and all of their holdings for newly issued dollar-denominated class 4 senior unsecured notes due 2027 with a coupon of 8.5%. The issuance amount of the new class 4 notes will not exceed $78,917,000.

Raghsa's primary purpose for the exchange offer is to extend the maturity of its outstanding financial debt. Bondholders will receive, for each $1,000 in principal amount of existing class 2 and 3 notes, $1,000 in principal amount of proposed class 4 notes. As a result, Raghsa will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of the proposed notes and its indebtedness will not increase.

On April 7, 2020, we downgraded the company´s ratings and the outlook was revised to negative from ratings under review, concluding the review for downgrade initiated on 3 September 2019. The downgrade and change in outlook followed the downgrade of the Government of Argentina's ratings to Ca from Caa2, with the outlook changed to negative from ratings under review, on April 3, 2020. The rating action reflected Moody's view that the creditworthiness of Raghsa cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of the Argentine government, and thus the rating needs to closely reflect the risk that the company shares with the sovereign. A weaker sovereign has the potential to create a rating drag on companies operating within its borders, and, therefore, it is appropriate to limit the extent to which the company can be rated higher than the sovereign, in line with our cross-sector rating methodology Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings, published in June 2019 and available on www.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating downgrade of the Argentine Government's bond rating and/or lowering of the local country ceiling would likely result in negative rating actions for the company to maintain the issuers' current notching gap relative to the sovereign in the absence of any significant change in its underlying credit quality. A significant deterioration in the company's liquidity profile can also lead to a rating downgrade.

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point given the company's negative outlook, which reflects the negative outlook of the Government of Argentina's bond rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martina Gallardo Barreyro

VP - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Latin America ACR

Ing. Butty 240

16th Floor

Buenos Aires City C1001AFB

Argentina

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

