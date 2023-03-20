Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to Raghsa S.A.'s proposed notes; stable outlook

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Caa2 foreign currency rating to Raghsa S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due in 2030. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used primarily for a tender offer for Raghsa's 2024 notes. Raghsa's purpose for the proposed debt exchange offer is to extend its debt maturity profile and will not result in additional cash proceeds or increase in the company's indebtedness.

The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Raghsa S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Raghsa's Caa2 rating is mainly supported by its high-quality assets; high occupancy rates; healthy tenant base; and good liquidity. The rating reflects Raghsa's moderate leverage for the rating category compared with its high-quality assets, which are mostly unencumbered and support its liquidity sources. Raghsa's rating is also supported by the company's strong brand name and position in the Argentine market, and management's solid track record in the industry.

Key rating challenges for Raghsa's ratings are its small size relative to its global industry peers, and the concentration of its office portfolio (104,000 m2 of gross leasable area) in three buildings in the City of Buenos Aires. However, the company's property portfolio is also diversified outside of Argentina, mainly through a luxury residential building in New York City (One Union Square South, acquired in 2020); a property in New York City, acquired with a partner in 2017; and a luxury residential building under development in Uruguay. As of 30 November 2022, Raghsa reported total assets of ARS254 billion (around $1.5 billion).

Raghsa's Caa2 rating also reflects Moody's view that the creditworthiness of Raghsa cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of the Government of Argentina (Ca stable), and thus the rating needs to closely reflect the risk that the company shares with the sovereign. A weaker sovereign has the potential to create a rating drag on companies operating within its borders, and, therefore, it is appropriate to limit the extent to which the company can be rated higher than the sovereign, in line with our cross-sector rating methodology Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings, published in June 2019 and available on www.ratings.moodys.com.

In addition, Raghsa has exposure to foreign-exchange risk because most of its debt is denominated in US dollars. However, this exposure is mitigated by (1) its revenue base in Argentina is indexed to the depreciation of the Argentine peso because lease rent for tenants are set in US dollars but payable in Argentine pesos, (2) its international property portfolio, mainly in the United States; and (3) the company's large holdings of cash and marketable securities denominated in US dollars held outside of Argentina relative to cash requirements in coming years.

Raghsa has good liquidity. The company's liquidity and funding have been historically reliant on internally generated cash, proceeds from property sales (all of Raghsa's assets in Argentina are unencumbered), notes' issuances and, to a lesser extent, bank loans. Raghsa's near term debt obligation are the $91.9 million in senior unsecured notes due in March 2024 that are subject to the exchange offer; the remaining balance is composed of $58.3 million in senior unsecured notes due in May 2027; and a $ 114.5 million mortgage loan associated to the acquisition of One Union Square South in 2020.

Raghsa's liquidity profile is aided by hard currency cash and marketable securities held outside of Argentina. As of November 30, 2022, cash and marketable securities in the company's balance sheet were denominated in US dollars and amounted to $142 million, including $105 million in US treasury bonds.

In the proposed transaction, Raghsa offers bondholders of its dollar-denominated senior unsecured 7.25% notes due 2024 ($91.9 million of principal outstanding) the possibility to exchange any and all of their holdings for newly issued dollar-denominated senior unsecured 8.25% notes due 2030. Raghsa's primary purpose for the exchange offer is to extend the maturity of its outstanding financial debt. Bondholders will receive, for each $1,000 in principal amount of existing 2024 senior unsecured notes, $1,000 in principal amount of proposed 2030 senior unsecured. As a result, Raghsa will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of the proposed notes and its indebtedness will not increase.

Raghsa's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that the creditworthiness of the company will be supported by steady revenue and cash flow generation from the broad base of tenants, high occupancy rates and multiple-year lease contracts. Raghsa's creditworthiness cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of Argentina, however, where it generates the bulk of its revenue, and therefore the company's rating and outlook also incorporate the risks that it shares with the sovereign, in line with our cross-sector rating methodology, Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings, published in June 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade of the Argentine Government's bond rating could result in positive rating action for the company to maintain the issuers' current notching gap relative to the sovereign in the absence of any significant change in its underlying credit quality. Raghsa's ratings could also be upgraded if the company increases diversification of operations outside Argentina.

Similarly, a rating downgrade of the Argentine Government's bond rating would likely result in negative rating actions for the company to maintain the issuers' current notching gap relative to the sovereign in the absence of any significant change in its underlying credit quality. A significant deterioration in the company's liquidity profile can also lead to a rating downgrade.

