Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to The AZEK Company's proposed unsecured notes; affirms B3 CFR

Approximately $320 million of debt securities rated
New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa2 rating to CPG
International LLC's d/b/a The AZEK Company's (AZEK) proposed $320
million senior unsecured note offering due 2025. At the same time
Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B2
rating on its first lien senior secured term loan due May 2024,
and Caa2 rating on its senior unsecured notes due October 2021.
The outlook remains stable.
The new note offering is being placed to refinance the upcoming maturity
of AZEK's $315 million senior unsecured notes due 2021.
Moody's views the transaction as credit positive from the perspective
of the extension of the company's debt maturity profile, with
the next maturity occurring in March 2022, when revolver expires.
Pro forma leverage is expected to be unchanged from the 7.1x Moody's-adjusted
debt to EBITDA as of December 31, 2019 and incorporating the revolver
draw during the subsequent quarter.
The rating affirmations reflect the company's strong market position
in the low maintenance building products industry, good operating
margin profile, and exposure to repair and remodeling market for
the majority of revenue, which is expected to demonstrate less volatility
than new construction over the next year and limit Moody's anticipated
weakening in credit metrics.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will reduce capital expenditures, apply cost controls and maintain
adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: CPG International LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CPG International LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CPG International LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
AZEK's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects: 1) exposure to
the cyclical residential and repair/remodeling end markets and the expectation
of weaker demand over the next year caused by the coronavirus outbreak;
2) the company's high financial leverage as a result of a debt burden
of approximately $1.1 billion, which exceeds the company's
revenue by about one and a quarter times, and Moody's expectation
of leverage rising in the near term; 3) the competition that AZEK
faces in the low maintenance building products segment; and 4) sensitivity
of operating margins, cash flows and liquidity to changes in raw
material costs.
On the other hand, the rating is supported by: 1) AZEK's
solid market position in the low maintenance building products industry;
2) the portion of revenue from the residential R&R, which tends
to be more stable during a recessionary environment than new construction;
3) Moody's expectation of good operating margins; and 4) adequate
liquidity anticipated over the next 12 to 15 months, supported by
the company's access to its revolving credit facility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if the company demonstrates steady revenue
growth while maintaining stable operating margins, sustains debt
to EBITDA below 5.5x and EBITA to interest coverage above 2.0x,
and maintains robust liquidity.
Ratings could be downgraded if revenues and earnings decline materially
due to weakness in demand for key products. The ratings could also
be downgraded if the company were to undertake debt financed acquisitions
or implement aggressive shareholder return policies, such as debt
funded distributions, or if liquidity were to deteriorate.
Finally, if the company's debt to EBITDA is sustained above 7.5x
or if EBITA to interest falls below 1.2x, the rating could
be lowered.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The AZEK Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois,
is a leading manufacturer of premium, low maintenance building products
for residential (AZEK Building Products, TimberTech, Versatex
and UltraLox) and commercial (Scranton Products and Vycom) markets in
the U.S. and Canada. The company's product offerings
include deck, trim, rail, pavers, partitions,
lockers, and plastic sheet products. AZEK was acquired by
Ares Management and Ontario Teachers' Private Capital in September 2013.
In the LTM period ended December 31, 2019, the company generated
approximately $823 million in revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Natalia Gluschuk
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653