Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Caa2 rating to West Technology's 2nd lien notes

06 Feb 2023

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed West Technology Group, LLC's ("West Technology") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1 and Caa2 ratings for its first lien credit facilities and senior unsecured notes, respectively, and assigned a Caa2 rating to the company's proposed 2nd lien notes. The ratings outlook is stable. West Technology was formerly known as Intrado Corporation.  

Affirmations:

..Issuer: West Technology Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: West Technology Group, LLC

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: West Technology Group, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

On January 31, 2023, West Technology completed the sale of its Safety business to Stonepeak Partners LP for $2.4 billion in gross proceeds. The company intends to apply net proceeds from the divestiture to repay approximately $2.1 billion of its outstanding debt and augment its cash position. The new 2nd lien notes are being issued in conjunction with the company's offer to repay a portion of the outstanding senior unsecured notes and exchange the remaining portion of the senior unsecured notes for the new 2nd lien notes maturing in April 2027. Noteholders representing approximately 96% of senior unsecured notes participated in the debt exchange offer. The effect of these transactions will be to reduce West Technology's leverage and extend debt maturities. The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects the completion of the divestiture and debt exchanges that are consistent with Moody's expectations on December 13, 2022, when the company's B3 CFR was confirmed with a stable ratings outlook.

As part of the 1st lien debt repayment and debt exchange transactions, West Technology's amended 1st lien credit agreement will provide meaningful credit protections. These protections include reductions in the restricted payments capacity such that no dividends to shareholders will be permitted; reduced incremental debt capacity; and, restrictions in the ability of the borrower to transfer pledged assets to subsidiaries that do not pledge their stock. The company's use of proceeds from the sale of Safety business to reduce its very high levels of debt and additional lender protections afforded in the amended credit agreement in December 2022, positively influence the B3 rating. However, overall governance considerations have a highly negative impact on West Technology's credit profile (as reflected in the G-4 Governance Issuer Profile Score), primarily from the company's history of aggressive financial strategy and track record. The company has operated with high debt levels since its LBO in 2017 and its deleveraging has underperformed our expectations.

The B3 CFR reflects West Technology's deleveraging and improved liquidity after the divestiture of the Safety business and proposed debt transactions. Based on the company's preliminary estimates of EBITDA for 2022 and incorporating Moody's adjustments, total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) on a continuing operations basis will decline from around mid 10x to 9x, if very large amounts of non-recurring costs are excluded. The divestiture of West Technology's largest business with strong EBITDA profitability will diminish its scale and diversity. However, the company's remaining core business segments comprising Digital Workflows, Notified, and Mosaicx will still have good operating scale with more than $520 million of revenues in 2022, and generate very good adjusted EBITDA margins. Moody's expects revenue growth in core services to increase from the mid-single digits in 2023, to the high single digits over the next 2 to 3 years, driven by product enhancements and increasing penetration of higher-value services offerings.

Pro forma for the transactions and based on the cash balances at September 2022, West Technology will have adequate liquidity with more than $410 million of cash balances and access to a $175 million revolving credit facility. The available liquidity provides good cushion against the large non-recurring expenses related to the winding down of its Enterprise Communications and Cloud Collaboration services, which are being transitioned to third parties, and incremental costs to prepare the core businesses for potential future sale.

The B3 rating is constrained by West Technology's still very high leverage that Moody's expects to decline to mid 6x by 2024, assuming no changes in the portfolio of services. The rating incorporates execution risk in the carve out of the largest business as well as demonstrating accelerating growth in the core services. West Technology's large non-recurring costs will contribute to negative free cash flow in 2023, with a return to breakeven to positive free cash flow by 2024.  In addition, there is uncertainty about the timing of further divestitures and the value of proceeds, which can materially impact the credit profile and debt service capacity of the remaining businesses.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectations for progressive improvements in free cash flow and deleveraging over the next 12 to 24 months driven by revenue growth in the company's core businesses and declining non-recurring expenses.

West Technology has not provided details of the cybersecurity breach incident in late 2022 or the impact of this incident on its businesses. The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectations that direct as well as indirect impact from the breach will not be material to the company's business and its financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade West Technology's ratings with sustained revenue growth and improving profitability, total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declining to about 6x and free cash flow to debt improving to about 5% on a sustained basis. Upward pressure could also develop if the company significantly reduces total debt to EBITDA from future asset sales, while maintaining good business scale and liquidity. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if West Technology's liquidity becomes weak or anticipated revenue growth in core businesses and improvements in free cash flow are unlikely to materialize.

West Technology Group, LLC (f/k/a Intrado Corporation) is a provider of technology-enabled communications services. It was acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC in October 2017.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
Moodys.com