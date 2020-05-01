Moody's assigns Caa2 to Del Monte Foods' new $500 million secured notes; upgrades CFR to Caa1; revises outlook to positive

Successful completion of proposed refinancing will reduce leverage, resolve liquidity concerns.

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") upgraded ratings of Del Monte Foods, Inc. ("Del Monte") in anticipation of the company's successful refinancing of its secured bank facilities. Ratings upgraded include Del Monte's Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from Caa2, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to Del Monte's proposed $500 million five-year senior secured notes that are expected to close today. Finally, the outlook was revised to positive from negative.

The proposed secured notes offering is part of a recapitalization that will result in the full repayment of Del Monte's first-lien secured term loan (Caa2) and second-lien secured term loan (Caa3). The ratings on these secured term loan instruments are not affected and will be withdrawn when the loans are repaid, anticipated at closing of the notes.

The proposed refinancing includes a $366 million equity contribution from an indirect holding company, consisting of an equitization of $216 million of Del Monte's second-lien debt that it previously purchased on the open market, and a $150 million cash purchase of Del Monte's common shares. Moody's considers the equitization a continuation of the distressed exchange that was initiated with discounted debt repurchases in July 2018, and not a separate default. Concurrent with the equity contribution, Del Monte will issue the proposed $500 million five-year secured notes.

Del Monte will utilize the net proceeds from the new notes, cash equity contribution and approximately $93 million of incremental drawings under an expanded ABL facility to retire its $667 million first-lien secured term loan maturing February 2021 and $23 million of the second lien term loan held by outside investors. Finally, as part of the recapitalization, the company will expand the size of its ABL facility to $450 million from $443 million and extend the maturity to a date three years from closing. The existing ABL facility expires in November 2020.

The upgrade reflects that the debt reduction and refinancing will improve the company's leverage and liquidity and will provide Del Monte flexibility to execute its cost reduction initiatives. The upgrade also reflects increased demand for shelf stable foods as a result of the coronavirus that, while temporary, provide additional cash for Del Monte. The transaction follows a similar proposed refinancing launched on March 4, 2020 that was later cancelled due to volatile market conditions caused by coronavirus disruptions. The cancellation resulted in a CFR downgrade on March 18, 2020 to Caa2 from Caa1 and an outlook revision to negative.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions today on Del Monte Foods, Inc.:

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Ratings upgraded:

Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from Caa2;

Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD;

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4.

Rating assigned:

Proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2025 at Caa2 (LGD 5).

The following ratings will be withdrawn upon repayment:

$667 million outstanding first-lien senior secured term loan due 18 Feb 2021 at Caa2 (LGD 4);

$260 million outstanding second-lien senior secured term loan due 18 Aug 2021 at Caa3 (LGD 5).

The outlook has been revised to positive from negative.

The Caa2 rating on the new senior secured notes is a notch lower than the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflecting the subordinated lien on the collateral relative to the proposed $450 million asset backed revolving credit facility (not rated by Moody's). This notching also reflects the absence of any significant debt instruments that are subordinate to the secured notes, following the pending retirement of the company's second-lien debt instruments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Del Monte's high financial leverage, declining category sales volume in U.S. canned fruit and vegetables, and high execution risk related to a major operational restructuring underway. The company's ratings are supported by the strength of the Del Monte™ brand, which holds leading shares in core shelf stable fruits and vegetables. In regard to governance, the ratings are also supported by a history of liquidity support provided by parent company Del Monte Pacific Ltd. ("DMPL", not rated) that Moody's expects will continue.

The rating actions reflect Moody's assumption that the company's proposed recapitalization and asset lite strategy will be completed successfully under tenable terms.

If consummated, the proposed recapitalization at closing will reduce proforma fiscal 2020 year-end debt-to-EBITDA from about 7.25x to 6.25x, by Moody's estimates. Leverage could fall below 5.0x debt-to-EBITDA if the company is able to achieve its cost savings target of $68 million by the end of fiscal year ending April 2021.

Del Monte is in the midst of a major operational shift to an asset-lite model designed to significantly improve profitability. The initiative is budgeted to save the company $68 million in annual costs through reduced fixed overhead costs, raw materials and labor, net of incremental co-packer and variable costs. In addition, the company plans new product innovation aimed at increasing sales and profit margins and improving product mix. However, because of the high complexity of the strategy, along with weak category fundamentals, execution risk is very high.

The speculative grade liquidity rating upgrade to SGL-3 reflects the refinancing of maturing debt. Del Monte's adequate liquidity reflects the absence of debt maturities until the ABL revolver expires in 2023, approximately $300 million of unused capacity on the $450 million revolver, and Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow over the next year. Moody's also anticipates that Del Monte will maintain good cushion within the revolver's minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage covenant, which applies if ABL revolver borrowings exceed certain levels.

The positive outlook reflects that Del Monte could meaningfully reduce leverage and free cash flow through the operational restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Del Monte's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to consummate the proposed recapitalization or is otherwise unable to significantly improve liquidity. A downgrade could also occur if the company fails to successfully execute its asset-lite strategy, including improving annual EBITDA to at least $100 million by the end of fiscal 2021 from about $80 million currently.

To warrant an upgrade, Del Monte would need to reduce debt/EBITDA below 7.0x, demonstrate the ability to generate positive operating cash flow excluding working capital reductions, and sustain adequate liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Notwithstanding these risks, some shelf stable packaged foods companies, including Del Monte, are currently experiencing higher than normal sales volume due to consumer behavioral shifts related to the coronavirus epidemic. Moody's believe that these shifts, which include pantry loading and more at-home dining, are generally favorable for the retail packaged foods sector even through some volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel shifting, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label food products for the US and South American retail market. Its brands include Del Monte™ in shelf stable fruit, vegetable and tomatoes; Contadina™ in tomato-based products; College Inn™ in broth products; and S&W™ in shelf stable fruit, vegetable and tomato products. The company generates annual sales of approximately $1.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

