Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Caa2 to Del Monte Foods' new $500 million secured notes; upgrades CFR to Caa1; revises outlook to positive

01 May 2020

Successful completion of proposed refinancing will reduce leverage, resolve liquidity concerns.

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") upgraded ratings of Del Monte Foods, Inc. ("Del Monte") in anticipation of the company's successful refinancing of its secured bank facilities. Ratings upgraded include Del Monte's Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from Caa2, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to Del Monte's proposed $500 million five-year senior secured notes that are expected to close today. Finally, the outlook was revised to positive from negative.

The proposed secured notes offering is part of a recapitalization that will result in the full repayment of Del Monte's first-lien secured term loan (Caa2) and second-lien secured term loan (Caa3). The ratings on these secured term loan instruments are not affected and will be withdrawn when the loans are repaid, anticipated at closing of the notes.

The proposed refinancing includes a $366 million equity contribution from an indirect holding company, consisting of an equitization of $216 million of Del Monte's second-lien debt that it previously purchased on the open market, and a $150 million cash purchase of Del Monte's common shares. Moody's considers the equitization a continuation of the distressed exchange that was initiated with discounted debt repurchases in July 2018, and not a separate default. Concurrent with the equity contribution, Del Monte will issue the proposed $500 million five-year secured notes.

Del Monte will utilize the net proceeds from the new notes, cash equity contribution and approximately $93 million of incremental drawings under an expanded ABL facility to retire its $667 million first-lien secured term loan maturing February 2021 and $23 million of the second lien term loan held by outside investors. Finally, as part of the recapitalization, the company will expand the size of its ABL facility to $450 million from $443 million and extend the maturity to a date three years from closing. The existing ABL facility expires in November 2020.

The upgrade reflects that the debt reduction and refinancing will improve the company's leverage and liquidity and will provide Del Monte flexibility to execute its cost reduction initiatives. The upgrade also reflects increased demand for shelf stable foods as a result of the coronavirus that, while temporary, provide additional cash for Del Monte. The transaction follows a similar proposed refinancing launched on March 4, 2020 that was later cancelled due to volatile market conditions caused by coronavirus disruptions. The cancellation resulted in a CFR downgrade on March 18, 2020 to Caa2 from Caa1 and an outlook revision to negative.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions today on Del Monte Foods, Inc.:

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Ratings upgraded:

Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from Caa2;

Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD;

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4.

Rating assigned:

Proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2025 at Caa2 (LGD 5).

The following ratings will be withdrawn upon repayment:

$667 million outstanding first-lien senior secured term loan due 18 Feb 2021 at Caa2 (LGD 4);

$260 million outstanding second-lien senior secured term loan due 18 Aug 2021 at Caa3 (LGD 5).

The outlook has been revised to positive from negative.

The Caa2 rating on the new senior secured notes is a notch lower than the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflecting the subordinated lien on the collateral relative to the proposed $450 million asset backed revolving credit facility (not rated by Moody's). This notching also reflects the absence of any significant debt instruments that are subordinate to the secured notes, following the pending retirement of the company's second-lien debt instruments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Del Monte's high financial leverage, declining category sales volume in U.S. canned fruit and vegetables, and high execution risk related to a major operational restructuring underway. The company's ratings are supported by the strength of the Del Monte™ brand, which holds leading shares in core shelf stable fruits and vegetables. In regard to governance, the ratings are also supported by a history of liquidity support provided by parent company Del Monte Pacific Ltd. ("DMPL", not rated) that Moody's expects will continue.

The rating actions reflect Moody's assumption that the company's proposed recapitalization and asset lite strategy will be completed successfully under tenable terms.

If consummated, the proposed recapitalization at closing will reduce proforma fiscal 2020 year-end debt-to-EBITDA from about 7.25x to 6.25x, by Moody's estimates. Leverage could fall below 5.0x debt-to-EBITDA if the company is able to achieve its cost savings target of $68 million by the end of fiscal year ending April 2021.

Del Monte is in the midst of a major operational shift to an asset-lite model designed to significantly improve profitability. The initiative is budgeted to save the company $68 million in annual costs through reduced fixed overhead costs, raw materials and labor, net of incremental co-packer and variable costs. In addition, the company plans new product innovation aimed at increasing sales and profit margins and improving product mix. However, because of the high complexity of the strategy, along with weak category fundamentals, execution risk is very high.

The speculative grade liquidity rating upgrade to SGL-3 reflects the refinancing of maturing debt. Del Monte's adequate liquidity reflects the absence of debt maturities until the ABL revolver expires in 2023, approximately $300 million of unused capacity on the $450 million revolver, and Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow over the next year. Moody's also anticipates that Del Monte will maintain good cushion within the revolver's minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage covenant, which applies if ABL revolver borrowings exceed certain levels.

The positive outlook reflects that Del Monte could meaningfully reduce leverage and free cash flow through the operational restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Del Monte's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to consummate the proposed recapitalization or is otherwise unable to significantly improve liquidity. A downgrade could also occur if the company fails to successfully execute its asset-lite strategy, including improving annual EBITDA to at least $100 million by the end of fiscal 2021 from about $80 million currently.

To warrant an upgrade, Del Monte would need to reduce debt/EBITDA below 7.0x, demonstrate the ability to generate positive operating cash flow excluding working capital reductions, and sustain adequate liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Notwithstanding these risks, some shelf stable packaged foods companies, including Del Monte, are currently experiencing higher than normal sales volume due to consumer behavioral shifts related to the coronavirus epidemic. Moody's believe that these shifts, which include pantry loading and more at-home dining, are generally favorable for the retail packaged foods sector even through some volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel shifting, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label food products for the US and South American retail market. Its brands include Del Monte™ in shelf stable fruit, vegetable and tomatoes; Contadina™ in tomato-based products; College Inn™ in broth products; and S&W™ in shelf stable fruit, vegetable and tomato products. The company generates annual sales of approximately $1.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Weddington, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com