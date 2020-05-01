Moody's assigns Caa2 to Del Monte Foods' new $500 million secured notes; upgrades CFR to Caa1; revises outlook to positive

Successful completion of proposed refinancing will reduce leverage, resolve liquidity concerns.
New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") upgraded ratings
of Del Monte Foods, Inc. ("Del Monte") in anticipation of
the company's successful refinancing of its secured bank facilities.
Ratings upgraded include Del Monte's Corporate Family Rating to
Caa1 from Caa2, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD
from Caa2-PD and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3
from SGL-4. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to Del Monte's
proposed $500 million five-year senior secured notes that
are expected to close today. Finally, the outlook was revised
to positive from negative.
The proposed secured notes offering is part of a recapitalization that
will result in the full repayment of Del Monte's first-lien secured
term loan (Caa2) and second-lien secured term loan (Caa3).
The ratings on these secured term loan instruments are not affected and
will be withdrawn when the loans are repaid, anticipated at closing
of the notes.
The proposed refinancing includes a $366 million equity contribution
from an indirect holding company, consisting of an equitization
of $216 million of Del Monte's second-lien debt that it
previously purchased on the open market, and a $150 million
cash purchase of Del Monte's common shares. Moody's considers
the equitization a continuation of the distressed exchange that was initiated
with discounted debt repurchases in July 2018, and not a separate
default. Concurrent with the equity contribution, Del Monte
will issue the proposed $500 million five-year secured notes.
Del Monte will utilize the net proceeds from the new notes, cash
equity contribution and approximately $93 million of incremental
drawings under an expanded ABL facility to retire its $667 million
first-lien secured term loan maturing February 2021 and $23
million of the second lien term loan held by outside investors.
Finally, as part of the recapitalization, the company will
expand the size of its ABL facility to $450 million from $443
million and extend the maturity to a date three years from closing.
The existing ABL facility expires in November 2020.
The upgrade reflects that the debt reduction and refinancing will improve
the company's leverage and liquidity and will provide Del Monte
flexibility to execute its cost reduction initiatives. The upgrade
also reflects increased demand for shelf stable foods as a result of the
coronavirus that, while temporary, provide additional cash
for Del Monte. The transaction follows a similar proposed refinancing
launched on March 4, 2020 that was later cancelled due to volatile
market conditions caused by coronavirus disruptions. The cancellation
resulted in a CFR downgrade on March 18, 2020 to Caa2 from Caa1
and an outlook revision to negative.
Moody's has taken the following rating actions today on Del Monte
Foods, Inc.:
Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Ratings upgraded:
Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from Caa2;
Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD;
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4.
Rating assigned:
Proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2025 at Caa2 (LGD
5).
The following ratings will be withdrawn upon repayment:
$667 million outstanding first-lien senior secured term
loan due 18 Feb 2021 at Caa2 (LGD 4);
$260 million outstanding second-lien senior secured term
loan due 18 Aug 2021 at Caa3 (LGD 5).
The outlook has been revised to positive from negative.
The Caa2 rating on the new senior secured notes is a notch lower than
the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflecting the subordinated lien on the
collateral relative to the proposed $450 million asset backed revolving
credit facility (not rated by Moody's). This notching also
reflects the absence of any significant debt instruments that are subordinate
to the secured notes, following the pending retirement of the company's
second-lien debt instruments.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Del Monte's high financial leverage,
declining category sales volume in U.S. canned fruit and
vegetables, and high execution risk related to a major operational
restructuring underway. The company's ratings are supported by
the strength of the Del Monte™ brand, which holds leading
shares in core shelf stable fruits and vegetables. In regard to
governance, the ratings are also supported by a history of liquidity
support provided by parent company Del Monte Pacific Ltd. ("DMPL",
not rated) that Moody's expects will continue.
The rating actions reflect Moody's assumption that the company's proposed
recapitalization and asset lite strategy will be completed successfully
under tenable terms.
If consummated, the proposed recapitalization at closing will reduce
proforma fiscal 2020 year-end debt-to-EBITDA from
about 7.25x to 6.25x, by Moody's estimates.
Leverage could fall below 5.0x debt-to-EBITDA if
the company is able to achieve its cost savings target of $68 million
by the end of fiscal year ending April 2021.
Del Monte is in the midst of a major operational shift to an asset-lite
model designed to significantly improve profitability. The initiative
is budgeted to save the company $68 million in annual costs through
reduced fixed overhead costs, raw materials and labor, net
of incremental co-packer and variable costs. In addition,
the company plans new product innovation aimed at increasing sales and
profit margins and improving product mix. However, because
of the high complexity of the strategy, along with weak category
fundamentals, execution risk is very high.
The speculative grade liquidity rating upgrade to SGL-3 reflects
the refinancing of maturing debt. Del Monte's adequate liquidity
reflects the absence of debt maturities until the ABL revolver expires
in 2023, approximately $300 million of unused capacity on
the $450 million revolver, and Moody's expectation
for positive free cash flow over the next year. Moody's also
anticipates that Del Monte will maintain good cushion within the revolver's
minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage covenant, which applies
if ABL revolver borrowings exceed certain levels.
The positive outlook reflects that Del Monte could meaningfully reduce
leverage and free cash flow through the operational restructuring.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Del Monte's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to consummate
the proposed recapitalization or is otherwise unable to significantly
improve liquidity. A downgrade could also occur if the company
fails to successfully execute its asset-lite strategy, including
improving annual EBITDA to at least $100 million by the end of
fiscal 2021 from about $80 million currently.
To warrant an upgrade, Del Monte would need to reduce debt/EBITDA
below 7.0x, demonstrate the ability to generate positive
operating cash flow excluding working capital reductions, and sustain
adequate liquidity.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial
credit implications of public health and safety. The rapid and
widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. Notwithstanding these risks, some shelf
stable packaged foods companies, including Del Monte, are
currently experiencing higher than normal sales volume due to consumer
behavioral shifts related to the coronavirus epidemic. Moody's
believe that these shifts, which include pantry loading and more
at-home dining, are generally favorable for the retail packaged
foods sector even through some volatility can be expected in 2020 due
to uncertain demand characteristics, channel shifting, and
the potential for supply chain disruptions.
Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Del Monte Foods,
Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label
food products for the US and South American retail market. Its
brands include Del Monte™ in shelf stable fruit, vegetable
and tomatoes; Contadina™ in tomato-based products;
College Inn™ in broth products; and S&W™ in shelf
stable fruit, vegetable and tomato products. The company
generates annual sales of approximately $1.3 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
