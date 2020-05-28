Moody's assigns Caa2 to Ortho-Clinical's new unsecured notes

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Caa2 rating to Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics SA's ("Ortho") new senior unsecured notes. There is no change to Ortho's existing ratings, including its B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 rating on the senior secured bank credit facilities, and the Caa2 rating on existing unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the notes offering will be used to refinance the existing 6.625% USD unsecured notes that mature in 2022 and for general corporate purposes. Moody's views the refinancing of the notes as a credit positive. While the transaction will modestly increase adjusted leverage, it will extend the company's debt maturity profile while providing additional liquidity. The Caa2 unsecured rating reflects the effective subordination to the secured credit facility and structural subordination to the liabilities of non-guarantor foreign subsidiaries.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The clinical diagnostic services sector has been one of the sectors adversely affected by the shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

More specifically, Ortho will continue to be impacted by a reduction in demand for its diagnostic products as medical procedures and healthcare visits have been deferred in response to the pandemic. That said, Ortho will also benefit from increasing demand for COVID-19 related testing. Ortho has recently released two new FDA-approved antibody assays that are used to detect whether a person has had the disease. Demand for these new tests could contribute meaningfully to Ortho's revenue, offsetting some of the headwinds faced by its core diagnostic business

Ratings assigned:

Senior unsecured notes due 2025 at Caa2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ortho's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to operate with high financial leverage and modest free cash flow relative to debt. Once the impact of the pandemic has normalized Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to return to the low 7.0x range. Moody's also expects Ortho will generate positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months reflecting reduced operating costs and a decline in cash integration and restructuring costs.

Ortho benefits from its large scale and good diversity by customer, product and geography. The recurring nature of approximately 80% of the company's revenues that are generated from the sale of consumables and reagents provides a level of stability to Ortho's operations. In the longer-term, Ortho is positioned to grow earnings through achieving further cost efficiencies and increasing penetration in emerging markets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Ortho will remain highly levered over the year ahead while maintaining a good liquidity profile.

Liquidity is supported by cash balances of $350 million as of March 29, 2020 including a $300 million draw on its $350 million revolving credit facility. Following a recent amendment, the financial covenant on its credit facility has been increased to 6.0 times from 5.0 times. Moody's expects that Ortho will have sufficient headroom on its covenant in 2020.

Medical device companies face moderate environment risk. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. Medical device companies will generally benefit from demographic trends, such as the aging of the populations in developed countries. That said, increasing utilization may pressure payors, including individuals, commercial insurers or governments to seek to limit use and/or reduce prices paid. Moody's believes the near-term risks to pricing are manageable, but rising pressures may evolve over a longer period. With respect to governance, the company has an aggressive financial policy as evidenced by high financial leverage. This reflects Ortho's private equity ownership that may lead to shareholder friendly actions which are detrimental to creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Ortho consistently generates positive free cash flow and adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times while maintaining a good liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if Ortho experiences deterioration in liquidity or is unable to reduce its financial leverage.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics produces in-vitro diagnostics equipment and associated assays and reagents. Ortho's largest segment, Clinical Laboratories, develops clinical chemistry and immunoassay tests, targeting primarily small and medium-sized hospitals. The company's Immunohematology products are used by blood banks and hospitals to determine patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions. Ortho also develops and markets equipment and assays for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company's revenues are approximately $1.8 billion. Ortho is owned by the Carlyle Group.

