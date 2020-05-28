Moody's assigns Caa2 to Ortho-Clinical's new unsecured notes

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Caa2 rating to Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics SA's ("Ortho")
new senior unsecured notes. There is no change to Ortho's
existing ratings, including its B3 Corporate Family Rating,
B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 rating on the senior
secured bank credit facilities, and the Caa2 rating on existing
unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the notes offering will be used to refinance the existing
6.625% USD unsecured notes that mature in 2022 and for general
corporate purposes. Moody's views the refinancing of the
notes as a credit positive. While the transaction will modestly
increase adjusted leverage, it will extend the company's debt
maturity profile while providing additional liquidity. The Caa2
unsecured rating reflects the effective subordination to the secured credit
facility and structural subordination to the liabilities of non-guarantor
foreign subsidiaries.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The clinical diagnostic services sector has
been one of the sectors adversely affected by the shock. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
More specifically, Ortho will continue to be impacted by a reduction
in demand for its diagnostic products as medical procedures and healthcare
visits have been deferred in response to the pandemic. That said,
Ortho will also benefit from increasing demand for COVID-19 related
testing. Ortho has recently released two new FDA-approved
antibody assays that are used to detect whether a person has had the disease.
Demand for these new tests could contribute meaningfully to Ortho's
revenue, offsetting some of the headwinds faced by its core diagnostic
business
Ratings assigned:
Senior unsecured notes due 2025 at Caa2 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ortho's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the
company will continue to operate with high financial leverage and modest
free cash flow relative to debt. Once the impact of the pandemic
has normalized Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to return to
the low 7.0x range. Moody's also expects Ortho will generate
positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months reflecting reduced
operating costs and a decline in cash integration and restructuring costs.
Ortho benefits from its large scale and good diversity by customer,
product and geography. The recurring nature of approximately 80%
of the company's revenues that are generated from the sale of consumables
and reagents provides a level of stability to Ortho's operations.
In the longer-term, Ortho is positioned to grow earnings
through achieving further cost efficiencies and increasing penetration
in emerging markets.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Ortho will remain highly
levered over the year ahead while maintaining a good liquidity profile.
Liquidity is supported by cash balances of $350 million as of March
29, 2020 including a $300 million draw on its $350
million revolving credit facility. Following a recent amendment,
the financial covenant on its credit facility has been increased to 6.0
times from 5.0 times. Moody's expects that Ortho will
have sufficient headroom on its covenant in 2020.
Medical device companies face moderate environment risk. However,
they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including
responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends.
Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory
requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational
risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation.
Medical device companies will generally benefit from demographic trends,
such as the aging of the populations in developed countries. That
said, increasing utilization may pressure payors, including
individuals, commercial insurers or governments to seek to limit
use and/or reduce prices paid. Moody's believes the near-term
risks to pricing are manageable, but rising pressures may evolve
over a longer period. With respect to governance, the company
has an aggressive financial policy as evidenced by high financial leverage.
This reflects Ortho's private equity ownership that may lead to shareholder
friendly actions which are detrimental to creditors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Ortho consistently generates positive
free cash flow and adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6.0
times while maintaining a good liquidity profile.
The ratings could be downgraded if Ortho experiences deterioration in
liquidity or is unable to reduce its financial leverage.
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics produces in-vitro diagnostics
equipment and associated assays and reagents. Ortho's largest segment,
Clinical Laboratories, develops clinical chemistry and immunoassay
tests, targeting primarily small and medium-sized hospitals.
The company's Immunohematology products are used by blood banks and hospitals
to determine patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions.
Ortho also develops and markets equipment and assays for blood and plasma
screening for infectious diseases. The company's revenues are approximately
$1.8 billion. Ortho is owned by the Carlyle Group.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
