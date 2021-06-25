Moody's assigns Caa2 to Titan's notes due 2029; outlook stable

London, 25 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Caa2 rating to the EUR375 million guaranteed senior subordinated notes due 2029 being issued by Titan Holdings II B.V. (Titan, rated B3, stable). The rating outlook is stable.

The guaranteed senior subordinated notes will rank three notches below the B2 rated senior secured credit facility issued by KOUTI B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan. The notes' rating is two notches below the corporate family rating for Titan due to their ranking priority within the capital structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 corporate family rating of Titan reflects (i) its leading market position in a stable European business and consistent performance through the pandemic as a key part of the supply chain; (ii) its good diversification across geographies, customers and end markets; (iii) its flexible cost base and pass-through contract structure; (iv) adequate liquidity; and (v) experienced management team.

Counterbalancing these strengths the rating also takes into account (i) the material leverage of over 7.5x with limited reduction potential through topline growth given Titan's mature market, although the company expects to deleverage by significantly improving margins; (ii) moderate free cash flow due to significant interest costs and capital expenditures; (iii) working capital seasonality driven by exposure to fruit and vegetable harvests, as well as the fishing season.

For detailed rating considerations, please refer to the press release dated 18th June 2021: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_447112

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Titan will build on its track record of stable performance while gradually improving its profitability and generating consistent positive free cash flow which is primarily anticipated to be reinvested into the business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure could occur if Titan is successful in improving its profitability as evidenced by EBITDA margin improvement toward mid-teens, as well as sustained deleveraging to below 6.5x debt/EBITDA along with FCF/debt of over 5% and good liquidity.

Negative rating pressure could occur from failure to improve its margins relative to historical levels, increase in leverage over 8.0x debt/EBITDA or sustained negative free cash flow (after capex and dividends, if any). Any liquidity challenges would also be viewed negatively.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Titan is the largest metal can manufacturer in Europe. Formerly a part of Crown Holdings, Inc. (Ba2 stable), Titan is being acquired by KPS for €2.25 billion. In 2020, Titan reported $2.2 billion in revenues and $267 million in adjusted EBITDA.

