Moody's assigns Caa2 to Vue Entertainment International Limited's reinstated €648.62 million senior secured term loan; outlook negative

London, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Caa2 rating to Vue Entertainment International Limited's (VEIL or the company) reinstated €648.62 million senior secured term loan, maturing 31 December 2027. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR), as well as a Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to VEIL. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

Today's rating action reflects positively the completion of the company's debt restructuring on 26 January 2023, the terms of which were announced in July last year. The restructuring has improved the company's capital structure and liquidity position in the short term.

Today's rating action also reflects more cautiously the slower-than-previously expected recovery in cinema attendance compared with 2017-2019, following the profound impact of pandemic-related cinema closures. Structural changes have occurred across the film studios with respect to the production of content for cinematic distribution and exclusive window release conventions. Moody's expects these factors will negatively impact the outlook for a full recovery of fiscal 2023 earnings to levels experienced pre-pandemic. Leverage remains high and the risks relating to an untenable capital structure increase the probability of default.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 CFR rating assigned to VEIL reflects the significant deterioration in the group's operating and financial performance. The business suffered from the prolonged shutdown of cinemas in the wake of the pandemic and is currently experiencing a slower return to attendance levels compared with the pre-pandemic levels, measured by the yearly average for the three years 2017 to 2019. Cinema operators have been negatively impacted by the lack of investment in production undertaken by the film studios, and decisions taken by the film studios to cancel or delay content releases to cinemas or to release with a shortened exclusive first release window. Many studios own streaming services and have disrupted conventional exclusive release windows to test the strategic direction and profitability of their own streaming services. Moody's views the lack of consistent studio content releases, particularly for large franchise films, as negatively impacting attendance levels. The weak macroeconomic outlook for 2023 places some additional degree of uncertainty around film-goers' demand.

Cinema operators face large fixed costs associated with long-tenured site leases and are exposed to the inflationary impact of rising energy and staff costs. Moody's acknowledges the company's efforts to manage the cost base, with a rigorous focus on evaluating site profitability, concessions negotiated with landlords to meet a portion of site capital spending and attention to minimising energy usage. Nevertheless, the company's capital structure remains stretched, post the restructuring. Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted leverage (debt/EBITDA) to decrease to around 8x in fiscal 2023. Any further deleveraging will be dependent on an improvement in earnings through 2024. The company's liquidity position remains weak and the rating agency expects cash burn to continue through the next twelve months.

More positively, Moody's expects cinemas will remain a commercially attractive component of film distribution, particularly for large franchise releases where cinema attendance has been strong and as such film studios will be more likely to continue to adhere to a minimum 45-day exclusive window release. These factors will underpin the company's earnings through 2023 and 2024.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity position remains weak. The company reported a £120 million unrestricted cash balance at the fiscal year end 2022. The company benefited from the proceeds made available to VEIL under the €94.83 million super priority senior secured term loan in September 2022. The company expects to benefit from an additional £20 million from asset sales in 2023. All debt facilities are fully drawn and include a minimum £35 million minimum liquidity covenant, tested monthly. We expect VEIL to remain free cash flow negative for the remainder of 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The reinstated €648.62 million senior secured term loan is rated Caa2 in line with VEIL's CFR. The €94.83 million super priority senior secured term loan is rated B2, reflecting its seniority in the capital structure and the relatively large size of the €648.62 million facility ranking behind. Both facilities are secured mainly with share pledges and guaranteed by subsidiaries accounting for 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations were a key driver in today's rating action. Prior to the commencement of the pandemic-related lockdowns, in mid-2019, management addressed positively some critical aspects of the company's capital structure. Debt maturity profiles were lengthened and cash interest payments associated with the subordinated shareholder loans were reduced. Nevertheless, the impact of these initiatives was leverage neutral and the company entered the pandemic highly leveraged. The risks associated with an untenable capital structure remain despite the completion of the restructure on January 26, 2023.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the continued volatility in the cinema industry, which relies on the studio's ability to deliver popular movie slates and adhere to an exclusive release window. The outlook also reflects the uncertainty of film-goer demand for cinema attendance in a weak economic environment and the likelihood of rationalisation in the number of cinema sites across the industry.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating may arise over time but is unlikely before evidence of a consistent release of studio content and sustained film-goers' demand such that VEIL's operating profitability improves steadily. Additionally, prerequisites for an upgrade include a meaningful debt reduction which will return the company's financial flexibility with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 6x on a sustained basis and the maintenance of a solid liquidity position.

Downward pressure on the rating will occur if the company's liquidity is unable to cover cash outlays, limited prospects for stability in industry conditions over the next 12-18 months and an increased likelihood or announcement of a debt restructuring.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Vue Entertainment International Limited

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vue Entertainment International Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Vue International Bidco plc

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ca

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ca-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vue International Bidco plc

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Vue Entertainment International Limited is a leading international cinema operator, managing well-known brands in major European markets, and is the second-largest European cinema operator by the number of screens. In fiscal 2021, the company recorded revenue of £386 million and EBITDA of £24 million.

