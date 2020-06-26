Moody's assigns Caa2/B1.ar ratings to Arcor's senior unsecured notes

Buenos Aires City, June 26, 2020 -- Moody´s Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo S.A., ("Moody´s") has assigned a rating of Caa2 in the global scale and an B1.ar in the national scale of Argentina to Arcor S.A.I.C.'s ("Arcor") senior unsecured Class 15 notes for ARS500 millions (extendable to ARS2,500 million). The outlook is negative.

Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used for liability management, capital spending and working capital requirements.

The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Arcor's Caa2/B1.ar ratings are supported by its solid position as one of the largest food producers in the region and the largest in Argentina, with 45 industrial plants in Latin America and diversified revenue base through exports to 120 countries, and its long track record of prudent financial policy. Arcor has commercial offices, distribution networks and/or strategic partnerships in 11 countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico, United States, Spain and China. In addition, the company's vertical integration, supported by the production of a large portion of its key raw materials (corn syrup, sugar, milk, and corrugated cardboard), is a key competitive strength and also supports the rating.

The ratings are mainly constrained by the company's high exposure to the Argentine market, where it generates around 67% of revenues, although around 35% of local sales are exports. To this regard, Argentina's weak market conditions since mid-2018, where economic recession has coupled with high inflation, depreciation of the Argentine peso and falling consumer demand, have all weighed on the company's cash generation and overall credit metrics. In particular, high inflation has fueled labor costs, while currency depreciation has increased the company's overall cost structure (46% denominated in foreign currency) and debt (75% denominated in foreign currency), but this is partially compensated by the company's sales denominated in foreign currency, currently representing around 45% of total. We expect the company's reported EBITDA margin to reach 7%-8% in 2020 (which, in compliance with IFRS, recognizes the effects of changes in the purchasing power of the currency by applying the adjustment for inflation), with reported total debt to EBITDA at around 4.4x in 2020, slightly above 4.3x reported for fiscal-year 2019.

Arcor was able to maintain regular operations during the Covid-19 outbreak and government's lockdown in Argentina thanks to its role as a producer of essential goods, specifically consumer food products. Additionally, since mid-2019 Arcor has been reducing debt due to lower working capital requirements and, aided by hedges on interest payments for US dollar denominated debt, and by lower capital spending requirements, has improved its overall liquidity profile. Thus, the cash and marketable securities to short term ratio rose to 75% of as of March 2020, from 60% in December 2019. Short term debt of ARS14,238 million is mainly comprised of working capital debt in Argentine pesos, while 80% of its cash and short-term investment position is denominated in US dollars.

The proceeds of the new senior unsecured notes, which will have an average maturity around a year, will aid the company's liability management in the next few months and lengthen the debt amortization profile. We expect the company to continue reducing and rolling over its short-term debt as it has done historically, given the ample amount of revolving credit available through facilities in different countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

On April 7, 2020, we downgraded the company´s ratings and changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review, concluding the review for downgrade initiated on September 3, 2019. The downgrade and change in outlook followed the downgrade of the Government of Argentina's ratings to Ca from Caa2, with the outlook changed to negative from ratings under review, on April 3, 2020. The rating action reflects our view that the creditworthiness of the company cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of the Argentine government, and thus the ratings need to closely reflect the risk that the company shares with the sovereign, in line with our cross-sector rating methodology, Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings, published in June 2019.

The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in assigning these ratings was the Procedures Manual to Rate Companies and/or Securities Issued published in January 2017 registered with the CNV -- Comisión Nacional de Valores in Argentina. Please see the Manuales de Procedimientos page on www.moodys.com.ar for a copy of this document. These ratings have been assigned through processes that are consistent with those employed for the assignment of ratings of similar securities or entities by other affiliates of Moody's Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo in other jurisdictions under the methodology Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquarter in Cordoba, Argentina, Arcor S.A.I.C. (Arcor) is one of the largest food companies in the country, with around $2.2 billion in sales in 2019. Arcor is a leading Argentine manufacturer of cookies, processed food and corrugated cardboard. Arcor is focused on three business divisions: consumer food products (confectionery, chocolates, ice cream, cookies, crackers, snacks, cereals and food), agribusiness and packaging. In addition, the company has its own power plant in Argentina to supply electricity to several of its production facilities. The company has presence in 120 countries, 45 plants in Latin America and its total employees are around 21,200. Arcor's well-known brands include Butter Toffees, Bon o Bon, Rocklets, Coffler, Cereal Mix, Bagley, Opera, Sonrisas, La Campagnola, Dos en Uno, Topline and Sapito.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

