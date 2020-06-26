Moody's assigns Caa2/B1.ar ratings to Arcor's senior unsecured notes

Buenos Aires City, June 26, 2020 -- Moody´s Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo S.A.,
("Moody´s") has assigned a rating of Caa2 in the global
scale and an B1.ar in the national scale of Argentina to Arcor
S.A.I.C.'s ("Arcor") senior unsecured Class
15 notes for ARS500 millions (extendable to ARS2,500 million).
The outlook is negative.
Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used for liability management,
capital spending and working capital requirements.
The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents
will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed
by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid,
binding and enforceable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Arcor's Caa2/B1.ar ratings are supported by its solid position
as one of the largest food producers in the region and the largest in
Argentina, with 45 industrial plants in Latin America and diversified
revenue base through exports to 120 countries, and its long track
record of prudent financial policy. Arcor has commercial offices,
distribution networks and/or strategic partnerships in 11 countries,
including Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia,
Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico, United States,
Spain and China. In addition, the company's vertical integration,
supported by the production of a large portion of its key raw materials
(corn syrup, sugar, milk, and corrugated cardboard),
is a key competitive strength and also supports the rating.
The ratings are mainly constrained by the company's high exposure to the
Argentine market, where it generates around 67% of revenues,
although around 35% of local sales are exports. To this
regard, Argentina's weak market conditions since mid-2018,
where economic recession has coupled with high inflation, depreciation
of the Argentine peso and falling consumer demand, have all weighed
on the company's cash generation and overall credit metrics. In
particular, high inflation has fueled labor costs, while currency
depreciation has increased the company's overall cost structure (46%
denominated in foreign currency) and debt (75% denominated in foreign
currency), but this is partially compensated by the company's sales
denominated in foreign currency, currently representing around 45%
of total. We expect the company's reported EBITDA margin to reach
7%-8% in 2020 (which, in compliance with IFRS,
recognizes the effects of changes in the purchasing power of the currency
by applying the adjustment for inflation), with reported total debt
to EBITDA at around 4.4x in 2020, slightly above 4.3x
reported for fiscal-year 2019.
Arcor was able to maintain regular operations during the Covid-19
outbreak and government's lockdown in Argentina thanks to its role
as a producer of essential goods, specifically consumer food products.
Additionally, since mid-2019 Arcor has been reducing debt
due to lower working capital requirements and, aided by hedges on
interest payments for US dollar denominated debt, and by lower capital
spending requirements, has improved its overall liquidity profile.
Thus, the cash and marketable securities to short term ratio rose
to 75% of as of March 2020, from 60% in December 2019.
Short term debt of ARS14,238 million is mainly comprised of working
capital debt in Argentine pesos, while 80% of its cash and
short-term investment position is denominated in US dollars.
The proceeds of the new senior unsecured notes, which will have
an average maturity around a year, will aid the company's liability
management in the next few months and lengthen the debt amortization profile.
We expect the company to continue reducing and rolling over its short-term
debt as it has done historically, given the ample amount of revolving
credit available through facilities in different countries, including
Argentina, Brazil and Chile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
On April 7, 2020, we downgraded the company´s ratings
and changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review, concluding
the review for downgrade initiated on September 3, 2019.
The downgrade and change in outlook followed the downgrade of the Government
of Argentina's ratings to Ca from Caa2, with the outlook changed
to negative from ratings under review, on April 3, 2020.
The rating action reflects our view that the creditworthiness of the company
cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of the Argentine
government, and thus the ratings need to closely reflect the risk
that the company shares with the sovereign, in line with our cross-sector
rating methodology, Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality
on Other Ratings, published in June 2019.
The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in assigning these ratings
was the Procedures Manual to Rate Companies and/or Securities Issued published
in January 2017 registered with the CNV -- Comisión Nacional
de Valores in Argentina. Please see the Manuales de Procedimientos
page on www.moodys.com.ar for a copy of this document.
These ratings have been assigned through processes that are consistent
with those employed for the assignment of ratings of similar securities
or entities by other affiliates of Moody's Latin America Agente
de Calificación de Riesgo in other jurisdictions under the methodology
Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquarter in Cordoba, Argentina, Arcor S.A.I.C.
(Arcor) is one of the largest food companies in the country, with
around $2.2 billion in sales in 2019. Arcor is a
leading Argentine manufacturer of cookies, processed food and corrugated
cardboard. Arcor is focused on three business divisions:
consumer food products (confectionery, chocolates, ice cream,
cookies, crackers, snacks, cereals and food),
agribusiness and packaging. In addition, the company has
its own power plant in Argentina to supply electricity to several of its
production facilities. The company has presence in 120 countries,
45 plants in Latin America and its total employees are around 21,200.
Arcor's well-known brands include Butter Toffees, Bon o Bon,
Rocklets, Coffler, Cereal Mix, Bagley, Opera,
Sonrisas, La Campagnola, Dos en Uno, Topline and Sapito.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.ar.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
For issuers domiciled in Argentina, the regulatory report related
to this rating action is available on www.moodys.com.ar.
Moody's Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo's
general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance
(ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found in the principal Rating
Procedure Manual(s) used in the credit rating action(s) announced and
described above. These general principles are consistent with those
employed for assessing ESG risks in the assignment of ratings of similar
securities or entities by other affiliates of Moody's in other jurisdictions,
as described at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com.ar for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.ar
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martina Gallardo Barreyro
VP-Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Florencia Calvente
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Latin America ACR
Ing. Butty 240
16th Floor
Buenos Aires City C1001AFB
Argentina
JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653