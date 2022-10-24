Moody's assigns Caa3 rating to Edenor proposed additional 2025 senior unsecured notes, outlook changed to stable

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa3 rating to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)´s additional senior unsecured notes due 2025 (additional 2025 Notes). At the same time, Moody's affirmed Edenor's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating and senior unsecured ratings. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The additional senior unsecured notes are being offered in exchange of Edenor's remaining $24.6 million outstanding notes due October 2022 (2022 Notes), which are holdouts from the initial exchange offer in concluded in April 2022.

This subsequent offer is also considered a distressed exchange under Moody's definition. Please refer to Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions, published 3 October 2022 https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/53954

Assignments:

..Issuer: Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Eligible holders of the remaining 2022 Notes who submit their tender orders on or prior to the expiration date will be eligible to receive for each $1,000 principal amount an exchange of $630 principal amount of additional new notes due 2025, and $ 400 in cash. Eligible holders will also receive all accrued and unpaid interest to be paid in cash. During the first 40 days the initial 2025 Notes and the additional 2025 Notes will have a different CUSIP & ISIN code. After this period, both instruments are fungible and will constitute a single series of debt securities.

The affirmation of Edenor's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating mainly reflects recent debt re-financings that significantly improved the company's debt profile in the medium term. These gave the company some buffer to withstand the currently challenging business conditions for regulated distribution companies in Argentina, in the absence of a clear mechanism for recovery of increasing operating costs. The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that bondholders will not face losses exceeding those captured in the Caa3 rating category over the next 12 to 18 months.

Edenor's Caa3 rating is constrained by its links to the Government of Argentina (Ca stable) and Moody's view of the country's regulatory framework with an inconsistent track record on the sufficiency of rates and returns, which are balanced by the company's relatively low leverage and strong market position as the single provider of essential regulated electricity distribution services in the northern city of Buenos Aires and its suburbs in the province of Buenos Aires.

The rating factors the uncertainties on the regulatory framework in Argentina amid the country's highly inflationary environment that is leading to insufficient tariffs to allow a timely recovery of the company's costs and investment needs. The tariff freeze imposed since 2019, contributed to a rapid erosion of the company's profits and cash generation. As a result, Edenor continues to defer payment of its energy purchases to CAMMESA (Argentine wholesale energy provider), as to retain minimum cash balances to pay for its other operating expenses and capital expenditures to sustain the service quality.

Moody's understands that there are ongoing negotiations between the regulator and the company to regularize its payments due to CAMMESA that contemplate the repayment of due amounts in monthly instalments over an extended period of time, along with an incremental tariff adjustment. Therefore, the outcome from this negotiation will be key to improve the sustainability of its operations and reduce dependence on government subsidies at CAMMESA.

The financial debt of Edenor is relatively low compared to other regulated electricity peers, as illustrated by a debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2.3 times. Following the completion of the exchange of 73% of their 2022 Notes in April this year, and the current additional offer for the holdouts, the company will present a more comfortable debt maturity profile leading to higher financial flexibility amid foreign exchange controls prevailing in Argentina. As of June 2022, the company reported ARS24,400 million in cash holdings, the equivalent of close to USD163 million at the official currency conversion rate.

Edenor ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-low (CIS-2) because the rating is constrained by that of the Government of Argentina and ESG considerations do not currently influence materially the rating. The company's moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks, which is common for regulated utilities, and the challenging financial policies imposed by companies operating in Argentina are also incorporated in our ESG assessment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our assumption that the investors' recovery will remain consistent with the Caa3 rating over the next 12- to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Considering the recent change in outlook and current constraining factors, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the short term. However, an upgrade of the sovereign coupled with improved operating conditions and regulations for the sector could create positive rating pressure.

The stable rating outlook is in line with the stable outlook of the sovereign. Nevertheless, further deterioration in the operating environment or a significant negative shift in policies or regulations for the companies in the infrastructure sector will likely result in negative pressures on Edenor's ratings.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor), headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is the country's largest electricity distribution company covering a major portion of Buenos Aires and its northern suburbs, serving about 3.2 million clients and supplying around 20% of the country's total electricity consumption. According to the terms of Edenor's concession, it has the monopoly to distribute electricity within its license area and has the strongest market position within the country in terms of number of clients and electricity consumption.

Since June 2021, Edenor is controlled by Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A., an Argentine privately held company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

