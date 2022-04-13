Moody's assigns Caa3 rating to Edenor proposed new notes, outlook is negative

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa3 rating to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)´s proposed new notes due 2025. At the same time, Moody's also affirmed Edenor's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating and senior unsecured ratings. The outlook is negative.

The new notes are offered in exchange of Edenor's $98 million outstanding notes due October 2022 (2022 Notes). If the transaction is completed, the offer will be considered a distressed exchange under Moody's definition.Please refer to Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions, published 22 March 2022 https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

Assignments:

..Issuer: Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture due 2025, Assigned Caa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture due 2022, Affirmed Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action was prompted by Edenor's offer to bondholders of the outstanding 2022 notes, which contemplates two alternatives consisting of Option A: U.S.$1,050 principal amount of New Notes per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes (early tender) or U.S.$1,030 of New Notes (late consideration) and Option B: cash consideration in an aggregate amount equivalent to 30% of the oustanding 2022 notes (or USD 29,4 million, payable pro-rata) plus 1.04 times the difference between U.S.$1,000 and the pro-rata amount of cash received (early tender) or 1.02 times the difference between U.S.$1,000 and the pro-rata amount of Cash Consideration received (late consideration).

Edenor's Caa3 credit profile mainly reflects its links to the credit quality of the Government of Argentina (Ca stable) and the country's regulatory framework with an inconsistent track record on the sufficiency of rates and returns, which are balanced by the company's relatively low leverage and strong market position as the single provider of essential regulated electricity distribution services in the northern city of Buenos Aires and its suburbs in the province of Buenos Aires. The rating also incorporates the expectation that the company will have a more comfortable debt maturity profile following the successful completion of the proposed exchange leading to some financial flexibility amid the current foreign exchange controls prevailing in Argentina.

The negative outlook incorporates the uncertainties on the regulatory framework in Argentina amid the country's highly inflationary environment that is leading to insufficient tariffs to allow a timely recovery of the company's costs and investment needs and a higher risk of political interference to address customer affordability concerns. The lack of adequate tariff adjustments in 2020 and 2021, contributed to a rapid erosion of the company's profits and cash generation. As a result, Edenor's operation currently relies on the non-payment of its energy purchases to Cammesa, as to retain minimum cash balances to pay for its other operating expenses and capital expenditures to sustain the service quality.

On March 1st, the regulator ENRE approved Edenor's new tariffs with an increase of 8% in the company's VAD (value added for distribution). In Moody's views, this adjustment remains insufficient to improve the business profitability. Nevertheless, Moody's understands that there are ongoing negotiations between the regulator and the company to regularize its payments due to Cammesa that contemplate the repayment of due amounts in monthly instalments over an extended period of time along with an incremental tariff adjustment. Therefore, the outcome from this negotiation will be key to improve the company's ability to cover the operating expenses and for the repayment of its outstanding obligations with Cammesa.

The financial debt of Edenor is relatively low compared to other regulated electricity peers, as illustrated by a debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2.2 times. Additionally, leverage could further decline after the debt exchange is completed, should the majority of creditors tender existing notes under the Option B, which incorporates a potential cash payment of up to 30% of the outstanding debt (or USD 29,4 million). For fiscal year end 2021, the company reported ARS18,000 in cash holdings, the equivalent of USD180 million at the official currency conversion rate. As per the Argentine Central Bank regulation, the monetary authority will only grant access to foreign currency for up to 40% of debt maturities coming due in 2022 (30% allowance in Edenor's case because the company is offering the exchange in advance of the notes maturity date in October), leading the company to offer to tender the bonds under a distressed debt exchange because of the forced terms different from the original schedule.

Overall, the ESG considerations to EDENOR are considered as having a highly negative impact on the current rating. This is mainly driven by the company's exposure to adverse regulatory or political interference on tariffs, which is considered as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, reflecting the risk that public concern over affordability issues could lead to persistent weak margins and delays in cost recovery. The company's moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks, which are common for regulated utilities, and to the challenging financial policies imposed on companies operating in Argentina are also incorporated in our ESG assessment.

Rating Outlook

The negative outlook reflects continued cash flow and margin deterioration in the absence of the pending tariff review and/or a transitory agreement that provides for more visibility on the company's future cash generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What could change the rating up/down

Given the negative outlook and current constraining factors, an upgrade of the rating is unlikely. Increased visibility into the company's tariff regime would be an important consideration for a stable rating outlook, along with a sustainable improvement in operating cash generation. A prolonged delay or an unfavourable outcome of the ongoing tariff renegotiation, which further weakens Edenor's credit metrics and liquidity will lead to a rating downgrade.

Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor), headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is the country's largest electricity distribution company covering a major portion of Buenos Aires and its northern suburbs, serving about 3.2 million clients and supplying around 20% of the country's total electricity consumption. According to the terms of Edenor's concession, it has the monopoly to distribute electricity within its license area and has the strongest market position within the country in terms of number of clients and electricity consumption. Since June 2021, Edenor is controlled by Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A., an Argentine privately held company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

