Moody's assigns Caa3 rating to Pampa Energia's proposed Notes, stable outlook

New York, July 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa3 rating to Pampa Energia S.A's ("Pampa") proposed new series 9 notes, while also affirming Pampa´s Caa3 Corporate Family Rating and senior unsecured ratings. The outlook is stable

The offer to bondholders of the outstanding notes contemplates two options to bondholders. Option A consist of combination of cash (up to 30% of the existing 2023 notes outstanding) and new 2026 notes and option B that offers $1010 in new notes (early consideration) or $1000 (late consideration) in exchange of $1000 of old notes. New notes will carry a higher coupon than the old notes at 9% coupon and will amortize in three payments of 33%, 33% and 34% in years 2024, 25 and 26 respectively.

If the transaction is completed, the offer will be considered a distressed exchange under Moody's definition. Please refer to Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions, published 2 June 2022 https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/53954.

While Pampa's cash position would have allowed it to make the principal payment on the notes and that the terms of the offer does not represent meaningful losses for investors, Moody's views the offer as a distressed exchange due to the current Central Bank regulations that force companies to extend payment terms of debt maturities.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pampa Energia S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pampa Energia S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pampa Energia S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action incorporates our expectation of prudent financial management of debt maturities as demonstrated by the exchange offer, which has been launched 1 year ahead of the bonds' maturity date providing the company with enough flexibility to be able to orderly refinance debt maturities amid FX restrictions imposed by the Argentine Central Bank.

Pampa Energia's credit profile continues to reflect the company's good cash generation capacity, supported by a strong asset base and a strong position in the market as an integrated power-electricity producer, which also is able to source a large portion of the natural gas requirements of its thermal power plants from its own exploration and production (E&P) activities in the Oil and Gas (O&G) sector. The company's low leverage and its good liquidity position also support the ratings. The assigned Caa3 rating also considers the expected improved debt maturity profile as a result of the exchange.

Pampa's credit profile is supported by strong credit metrics over recent years in spite of the volatility and unpredictability of the markets where it operates. For the last three years Pampa has been able to sustain cash from operations before working capital (CFO pre WC) to debt above 30%, interest coverage (FFO+Interest)/Interest around 4 times and leverage (Debt to Ebitda) below 3.5 times (all metrics as Moody's adjusted). At the end of 2021 leverage stood at 2.2x and our expectation is that metrics will be sustained around current levels over the next 12 to 18 months despite a difficult operating environment.

These credit strengths are mainly constrained by the concentration of the company's operations in Argentina and exposure to uncertain local regulation in the power and O&G businesses. The ratings continue to be constrained by the exposure of the company to Cammesa, the agency controlled by the Government of Argentina (Ca, Stable) that manages the wholesale electricity market and Pampa's main off-taker for its gas and power sales. In addition, the company's activity in the oil&gas sector is also subject to government intervention through price controls that are set at much lower levels than international prices, limiting the company's opportunity to benefit from the current high gas price environment in the international markets.

The stable outlook on Pampa's ratings mainly mirrors the stable outlook on the Ca Argentina bond rating. The ratings continue to reflect the strong credit linkages and the exposure the company has to Argentina's regulations and operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Considering current constraining factors, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the next twelve to eighteen months. However, an upgrade of the sovereign coupled with improved operating conditions in the power and energy sectors could create positive rating pressure.

Further deterioration in the operating environment or a significant negative shift in policies or regulations for the companies in the infrastructure and O&G sectors will likely result in negative pressures on Pampa's ratings. In addition, a weakening in the company's liquidity cushion could also prompt a rating downgrade.

Pampa Energia S.A. (Pampa) is an integrated energy company in Argentina, engaged in the generation and transmission of electric power, as well as in E&P, and petrochemicals and hydrocarbon commercialization and transportation. Since 2018, when Pampa started divesting its oil business, its focus was reoriented to the expansion of its power generation and to the production of natural gas, mainly development and exploitation of unconventional gas reserves (mostly tight gas), as well as to continue investing for the development of its non-controlling interest in transmission and gas transportation. End of 2020 Pampa announced the sale of its electricity distribution business that was completed in mid-2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

