Moody's assigns Capital Southwest Corporation a first-time issuer rating of Baa3; outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC); the outlook is stable. CSWC is an internally managed publicly traded business development company (BDC). As of 31 December 2022, CSWC had $1.2 billion in investments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CSWC's Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the company's strong capitalization, first-lien oriented investment portfolio and good recurring earnings generation. CSWC has a debt (excluding small business administration [SBA] debt) to equity target of 0.9x – 1.1x, which translates to an asset coverage ratio (ACR) cushion of at least 27%, based on the company's regulatory and covenant minimum required ACR of 150%. This is modestly stronger than most rated peers that often target leverage up to 1.25x, translating to an ACR cushion of about 20%. Further, the company had 83% of its investments in first-lien securities as of 31 December 2022, which compares favorably to the peer median of 71%. Moody's believes that the company's investments should continue to yield good recurring profitability while also protecting creditors from the downside volatility that can result from a higher proportion of junior investments.

While not a strength versus peers, Moody's views the company's relatively diverse funding profile as supportive of the Baa3 issuer rating. As of 31 December 2022, unsecured notes made up 47% of CSWC's debt funding, and the company also had in place $104 million of SBA debentures, which are low cost and long dated. CSWC has adequate capacity under its $400 million ($225 million drawn as of 31 December 2022) revolving credit facility (commitments are from a total of 11 banks and the facility is led by ING Capital LLC) to address contingent liquidity needs over the next 24 months, in Moody's view. Further, Moody's expects that CSWC will remain focused on extending the maturity of its credit facility on a regular cadence, preserving the long-term availability of this key liquidity source.

Moody's believes that CSWC's internally managed structure benefits its funding profile. Because of its structure, CSWC's stock typically trades at a premium valuation versus rated externally managed peers, which has allowed it to maintain relatively consistent access to equity markets over time. However, the company currently does not have shareholder approval to issue shares below net asset value, although Moody's believes it could still raise proceeds through a rights offering in a downside scenario.

CSWC's credit challenges include its exposure to lower middle market companies that Moody's believes carry inherently higher credit risk. In Moody's view, smaller companies tend to have greater concentrations, less management depth, and weaker market positions. CSWC also has a concentrated debt maturity schedule with 83% of its debt coming due in 2026 (47% excluding its revolving credit facility which Moody's expects to be extended well before then), which Moody's views negatively. The company's overall portfolio size is not a detriment to the diversification of its underlying investments, which is generally comparable to peers on a percentage basis. However, the size of the operating team is also small, elevating key man risks.

Moody's also views the company's limited operating history as a credit challenge, with the company's credit strategy only having commenced in 2015. CSWC's rating also reflects risks common to BDCs, including the illiquidity of private direct lending investments, covenant compliance and liquidity risks associated with the need for investments to be marked at fair value, and high dividend payouts.

The assigned rating also incorporates CSWC's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. Moody's assessment of CSWC's exposure to governance risks is moderate, reflected in a Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of G-3, which is in-line with most rated BDCs. This score takes into account the company's limited operating history, lack of independent board by Moody's standards, and its status as a regulated investment company (RIC), which limits the company's retention of earnings. Moody's also believes the company has heightened key man risk given the small size of CSWC's team.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for CSWC's core profitability to benefit from elevated reference rates, for the company to maintain adequate liquidity to meet potential liquidity needs and for leverage to be maintained within or below its target range. However, Moody's expects asset risks to rise for CSWC over the next 12-18 months, at least partially mitigating the benefits to profitability, as economic growth slows, inflationary pressures linger, and borrowers' interest coverage weakens.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade CSWC's ratings if the company generates stronger and less volatile financial performance than peers; reduces its dependence on a relatively small number of investment professionals; demonstrates low non-accruals and realized losses through a more sustained stressful environment; develops and diversifies its funding profile further while maintaining ample time to maturity and availability under its revolving facilities; maintains robust capitalization, in-line with its target ratio; and keeps at least similar levels of first-lien investments and does not otherwise materially increase its asset risk.

Moody's could downgrade CSWC's ratings if the company fails to maintain adequate committed revolving borrowing availability with ample time to maturity, or liquidity otherwise weakens; shifts its target debt-to-equity range to higher levels or approaches any key covenant levels; generates weak or more volatile profitability due to a deterioration in asset quality; increases its dependence on secured funding on a sustained basis; or increases its risk appetite by decreasing its percentage of first-lien investments or through other means. A downgrade could also occur if key man risk increases, in Moody's view.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Clayton Montgomery

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joseph Pucella

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

