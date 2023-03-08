Moody's assigns Citizens Financial Group debt, preferred stock, and shelf ratings

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned ratings to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Moody's has assigned a Baa1 holding company long-term issuer rating, a Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating, a (P)Baa1 senior unsecured debt shelf rating, a Baa1 subordinate debt rating, a (P)Baa1 subordinate debt shelf rating, a Baa3(hyb) preferred stock non-cumulative rating, and a (P)Baa3 preferred stock non-cumulative shelf rating.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa1, Outlook Stable
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Assigned Baa3(hyb)
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1
....Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa1, Outlook Stable
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned debt, preferred stock, and shelf ratings follow Moody's notching practices for US regional banks resulting from its advanced loss-given-failure analysis.
Citizens Bank, N.A. (Baa1, Stable), the bank subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (together "Citizens") has an a3 baseline credit assessment (BCA), reflecting its sustainable regional banking franchise that enables it to source good core funding and consistent revenue supporting its creditworthiness. Citizens operates a retail and commercial banking franchise across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the US and in select national markets. Citizens' capitalization remains adequate relative to its risk profile with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) at 10.0% at 31 December 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Citizens meaningfully improved its capital position and profitability profile while maintaining a strong asset risk profile, including its diverse loan mix, and strong core deposit funding.
Evidence of a weakening risk profile or lower capitalization could result in negative rating pressure on Citizens' ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Megan Fox
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jill Cetina
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653