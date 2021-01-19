Moody's assigns Colgate Energy a B2 CFR and B3 senior unsecured notes rating

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC (Colgate),
including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) and B3 rating to the proposed $300 million
senior unsecured notes due 2028. The outlook is stable.
Colgate will use net proceeds from the notes offering to repay most of
its revolver borrowings outstanding and to fund a distribution to shareholders.
The transaction is expected to close in late January.
"Colgate Energy has a short operating and financial history but
is well positioned to grow production and reserves while maintaining low
financial leverage and good liquidity," commented Jonathan
Teitel, a Moody's analyst.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Colgate's B2 CFR reflects low financial leverage and strong interest
coverage offset by small scale, limited asset diversification and
a high proportion of proved undeveloped reserves. Colgate has a
short operating track record and financial history during which it grew
production to about 30 Mboe/d in December 2020 from 3 Mboe/d in January
2018. While geographically concentrated in the Delaware Basin,
the Permian Basin is a top tier oil-producing region in the US.
Colgate plans to reinvest cash flow that drives growth while maintaining
low leverage and flexibility around distributions to owners. Colgate's
consistent hedging program partially mitigates commodity price volatility.
The company's proved undeveloped reserves provide the company with
a large drilling inventory to grow production but require significant
capital investment to develop.
Moody's expects Colgate to maintain good liquidity well into 2022.
Pro forma for the transaction, Colgate will have an estimated $5
million of cash and $236 million available on its $265 million
borrowing base revolving credit facility due January 2023 (reduced from
the current $315 million borrowing base concurrent with the transaction).
Revolver financial covenants are comprised of a maximum net leverage ratio
and a minimum current ratio. Moody's expects Colgate will
maintain ample compliance headroom with these covenants into 2022.
Colgate's proposed $300 million of senior unsecured notes
due 2028 are rated B3, one notch below the CFR, reflecting
effective subordination to the company's secured $265 million
borrowing base revolver due 2023 (unrated).
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Colgate will
grow production and improve credit metrics into 2022 while maintaining
low leverage and good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent positive free
cash flow generation while significantly growing both production and reserves
at competitive returns; maintenance of good liquidity and low leverage;
a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) maintained above 1.5x and debt/PD
reserves below $8/boe.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include negative free cash flow
that leads to higher debt; production declines or significant deterioration
in liquidity. An LFCR below 1x, debt/PD above $10/boe
or RCF to debt below 30% could result in a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Colgate, headquartered in Midland, Texas, is a privately-owned
independent exploration and production company in the Permian Basin.
The company is owned by Pearl Energy Investments, NGP Energy Capital,
company management and other employees.
