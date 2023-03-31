info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Concentrix first-time Baa3 long term issuer rating upon acquisition announcement of Webhelp; outlook is stable

31 Mar 2023

New York, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 long term issuer rating to Concentrix Corporation ("Concentrix"), a global provider of customer experience solutions and technology. The outlook is stable.

The company announced on 29 March 2023 that it entered into an agreement to combine with Webhelp, which Moody's rates under the entity Marnix French TopCo SAS (B2 stable), a market leader in customer experience ("CX") business process outsourcing ("BPO") services in Europe, in a transaction valued at approximately $4.8 billion, including net debt. The transaction will be funded with 14.9 million Concentrix common stock shares, €500 million cash, and €700 million in deferred consideration in the form of a note payable to Webhelp shareholders due in 2 years. The $4.8 billion transaction value excludes 750,000 earn-out shares that vest if Concentrix's share price exceeds $170 over a fixed period. Concentrix intends to refinance approximately €1.55 billion of Webhelp net debt at transaction close, which the company expects will be financed through the issuance of senior unsecured notes with maturities split between 3 years, 5 years and 10 years. Moody's anticipates that Concentrix's existing secured credit facility (not rated), which consists of a $1.85 billion term loan due 2026 and a $1 billion revolver maturing 2026, will receive 100% lender approval required to release the collateral and render the credit facility unsecured. Moody's expects the credit facility will become unsecured before the issuance of the unsecured notes.

Management expects the transaction to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Concentrix shareholders and regulatory approvals. MiTAC International Corporation, which collectively owns approximately 15% of Concentrix common stock, have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Governance and financial policies are key considerations, and Concentrix will need to demonstrate adherence to conservative financial policies regarding financial leverage, capital allocation, and liquidity. Moody's expects that after the company achieves its company-calculated net leverage target of close to 2x within 2 years of transaction close, Concentrix will maintain financial policies consistent with its investment grade rating, including balancing the interests of shareholders with creditors and maintaining robust liquidity including ample EBITDA cushion to financial covenants under its credit agreement. In 2018, Concentrix acquired Convergys Corporation, elevating company-calculated net leverage to 3.5x with guidance of returning around 2.5x within 18 to 24 months. The company identified $150 million of synergies at close, achieved $220 million of synergies and reduced company-calculated net leverage to 1.6x in 2020. In December 2021, Concentrix acquired PK, elevating company-calculated net leverage to 2.5x with guidance of reducing leverage below 2x within 12 months. Concentrix's company-calculated net leverage declined to 2x at the end of November 2022 and is 1.9x as of 28 February 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Concentrix's Baa3 rating reflects the company's large scale combined with Webhelp of $9 billion revenue for fiscal year 2022 (ends November) and attractive diversification across geographies and service offerings. Moody's expects the combined company will generate at least mid-single digit revenue growth over the next two years supported by a favorable demand environment, including increasing wallet share with existing clients. In addition to increased demand for outsourced CX services and technology, Moody's expects revenue growth will be supported by increased CX digitization and the increased number of omnichannel interactions between consumers and brands, including strong growth in digital interaction channels and the ongoing expansion of new online services such as the internet-of-things and the metaverse.

Combined revenue for Concentrix and Webhelp grew 15% in 2022. Moody's estimates that pro-forma financial leverage, as expressed by gross debt to EBITDA, at the end of fiscal year 2023 will be roughly 3.4x (excluding unrealized synergies), which is high compared to many other services issuers also rated at the Baa3 category. Moody's expects Concentrix will generate good free cash flow post-closing with free cash flow to debt around 9% for fiscal year 2023 that will increase to above 11% in fiscal year 2024. Moody's anticipates Concentrix will reduce financial leverage to less than 3x by 2024 despite roughly $120 million costs tied to realizing targeted synergies, driven by EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayments.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments unless otherwise noted.

The Baa3 rating reflects Concentrix's solid operating profile following the acquisition of Webhelp, with the combined company commanding a leading market position as the largest global CX BPO as measured by revenue. The merger increases Concentrix's revenue scale, geographic reach, operating leverage and technical capabilities in the growing and evolving CX BPO market. Despite some geographic overlaps, there are complementary benefits to the merger. Concentrix has a good presence in APAC and the North America while Webhelp has a good presence in EMEA and LatAm. Both Concentrix and Webhelp have limited exposure to China and no exposure to Russia.

The credit profile is pressured by operational challenges, including Concentrix's need to integrate Webhelp, the fourth largest global CX BPO provider. Competition is intense among the well-capitalized CX BPO providers and consulting and IT services providers, and Concentrix will need to continue investing meaningfully in technological innovation and value-added capabilities to remain competitive and to address clients' increasingly complex next-generation needs. The merger provides greater scale to fund such growth investments, somewhat mitigating this risk. Concentrix is targeting $120 million of run-rate cost synergies to be achieved by the end of 2025, with $75 million of synergies expected to be realized in year one and $100 million of synergies to be realized in year two. Some competitors could exert pricing pressure or bundle their solutions with other services that Concentrix does not offer, which could lower growth and profitability rates. Employee attrition rates are typically high in the industry, leading to wage pressure and increasing costs to hire or retain talent, which constrains operating effectiveness and margin expansion. Customer concentration remains high for the combined company, with the top five clients generating 20% of 2022 revenue. Concentration risk is somewhat offset by sticky relationships with clients and high retention rates.

Concentrix has excellent liquidity. As of 28 February 2023, Concentrix had cash and cash equivalents of $178 million, a fully available $1 billion revolver expiring December 2026, and about $123 million availability from its $500 million accounts receivable securitization facility due July 2024. After transaction close, Moody's anticipates Concentrix to maintain minimum cash balances of $200 million that is further supported by its $1 billion revolver which Moody's expects will remain undrawn. The company's next term loan amortization payment is not due until November 2024. Moody's expects the company to opportunistically prepay term loan debt as part of its strategy to reduce financial leverage. Moody's anticipates the company will generate nearly $1.1 billion of operating cash flow in fiscal year 2024, which provides ample capacity to fund capital expenditures and dividends with internal sources. Moody's also expects Concentrix will dedicate excess cash flow to voluntarily repay debt, finance tuck-in M&A, and fund opportunistic share repurchases.

The credit facilities are subject to compliance with two financial covenants. The consolidated leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement) must be maintained below 3.75x. The consolidated interest coverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement) must be at least 3x. As of 30 November 2022, the consolidated leverage and consolidated interest coverage ratios were 2.1x and 14.6x, respectively. Moody's expects Concentrix will sustain ample headroom against these financial covenants over the next 12 to 18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Concentrix will successfully integrate Webhelp and achieve synergy benefits with limited business disruption, generate at least mid-single digit revenue growth in 2023, reduce financial leverage driven by EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayments such that financial leverage declines below 3x by the end of 2024 and maintain an excellent liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Concentrix successfully integrates Webhelp and demonstrates consistent revenue growth and expanding profitability margins leading to financial leverage sustained below 2.5x. A ratings upgrade would also require diminishing customer concentration and for Concentrix to demonstrate a commitment to conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company cannot translate planned synergy benefits into higher EBITDA or increased competition causes market share losses, pricing pressures or margin erosion. The ratings could also be downgraded if long-term financial policies become more aggressive with financial leverage expected to be sustained above 3x, or if liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Newark, California, Concentrix Corporation (NYSE: CNXC) is a global provider of Customer Experience ("CX") solutions and technology that help brands drive deep understanding, full lifecycle management, and differentiated experiences for their end-customers around the world. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five primary industry verticals. Concentrix expects the combined company will generate $9.8 billion pro forma revenue for fiscal year 2023.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sean Cray
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

