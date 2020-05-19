Moody's assigns Definitive ratings to Volkswagen Auto Loan Enhanced Trust 2020-1 Notes

Approximately $1.2 billion asset-backed securities rated

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by Volkswagen Auto Loan Enhanced Trust 2020-1 (VALET 2020-1). This is the first auto loan transaction of the year for VW Credit, Inc. ((P)A3 ratings under review). The notes are backed by a pool of retail automobile loan contracts primarily originated by VW Credit Inc., who is also the servicer and administrator for the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Volkswagen Auto Loan Enhanced Trust 2020-1

$215,000,000, 0.29978%, Class A-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned P-1 (sf)

$362,000,000, 0.93%, Class A-2-A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

$50,000,000, One Month Libor + 0.63%, Class A-2-B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

$471,000,000, 0.98%, Class A-3 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

$96,570,000, 1.26%, Class A-4 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of VW Credit, Inc. as the servicer.

Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the 2020-1 pool is 1.50% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 6.00%. The expected loss is 50 bps higher than VALET 2018-2, the last transaction that we rated, while loss at a Aaa stress is unchanged from VALET 2018-2.

Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of VW Credit, Inc. to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.

Specifically, for auto loan ABS, loan performance will weaken due to the expectation of an unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt. The softening of used vehicle prices due to lower demand will reduce recoveries on defaulted auto loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as extensions, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

At closing, the Class A notes benefit from 5.25% of hard credit enhancement. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization and a non-declining reserve account. The notes will also benefit from excess spread.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses could rise as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and pool servicing. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short-term rating following a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among other things, high delinquencies, high usage of borrower relief program or a servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228512

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

