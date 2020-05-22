Moody's assigns ENH Aa2 to New York's $27.9M NYSARC Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 A & B; outlook negative

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an enhanced Aa2 rating to the State of New York's NYSARC, Inc. Refunding and New Money Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 A (approximately $27.41 million) and NYSARC, Inc. Refunding and New Money Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 B approximately $500,000), issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). The bonds are expected to sell on or about June 9. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The enhanced Aa2 rating on the bonds supported by the program Dormitory Authority of the State of New York - OPWDD Intercept Program reflects strong intercept arrangements among DASNY, New York's Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) or the New York State Department of Health and non-profit borrowers who participate in the program to finance facilities to provide essential services to the disabled. The rating is at the same level as the DASNY OPWDD Intercept Program. The financing-level rating reflects sufficient interceptable funds pledged to pay debt service, clear notification procedures if a missed payment triggers the intercept mechanism, regular and frequent state aid payments, and a half-MADS debt service reserve fund. Proven strong state oversight of the service provision, financial performance of borrowers and DASNY's role as a large and sophisticated conduit issuer also support the rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the state of New York changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative based on the state of New York's negative outlook. The negative outlook reflects the potential credit impacts of the economic and financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. The outlook also reflects the state's current position with healthy liquidity and adequate reserves as well as a demonstrated willingness to both cut spending and raise revenues when necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- upgrade of the state's GO rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the state's GO rating

- Material decline in interceptable funds or decrease in state commitment to the programs

LEGAL SECURITY

The intercept program is authorized by state statute, and the various parties agree to it through the loan agreements between DASNY and borrowers, and an intercept acknowledgement between DASNY and the Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD). Under state law, borrowers issuing bonds through DASNY can assign state revenues to a trustee or to DASNY. The intercept mechanism is in place to capture state funds and ensure debt service payments are made if a borrower fails to make a monthly payment to the trustee.

If borrowers fail to make monthly payments to the trustee pursuant to their DASNY loan agreements, DASNY or the trustee will notify OPWDD to intercept funds due to the borrower. A half-MADS debt service reserve is available to support payments. Given the loan payment schedule and statements by officials that it could take 6-8 weeks to operationalize the intercept, it is possible that the reserve fund would have to cover at least one debt service payment in the event of a borrower default.

Providing additional bondholder security, DASNY requires that it be assigned a first lien mortgage on facilities, furniture and fixtures, and the Authority is required to assign such mortgages to the trustee if there is a draw on the debt service reserve fund. Leased properties require a collateral assignment of the lease to DASNY which may be reassigned to a new provider in case of borrower default.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, renovation, furnishing and equipping of certain facilities of NYSARC for the provision of services to people with developmental disabilities or other special needs and to refund outstanding series of NYSARC's 2010 bonds.

PROFILE

New York State is the 4th largest US state by population. Located in the Northeastern US, New York has a large and diverse economy with high per capita income at 126% of the US average and gross state product of $1.676 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

