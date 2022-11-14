Moody's assigns Electro Rent's first lien credit facilities a B2 rating; CFR unchanged at B3

Approximately $780 million of rated bank debt affected

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Electro Rent Corporation's ("Electro Rent") new senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility a B2 rating. The company's existing ratings are unchanged, including the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating, and Caa2 senior secured second lien debt rating. The outlook is stable.

Electro Rent is seeking to amend and extend the maturity of its first lien revolving credit facility by twelve months to July 31, 2024 and first lien term loan by nine months to November 1, 2024, respectively. The existing ratings on the revolver and term loan will be withdrawn upon the completion of the amendment.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Electro Rent Corporation

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Electro Rent's ratings reflect its small scale. However, Electro Rent is one of the largest Test and Measurement (T&M) equipment services companies. The rating also reflects the company's good geographic reach and a broad portfolio of T&M rental equipment.

Moody's expects organic revenue growth to be in the 1% - 3% range over the next twelve months driven by strong demand from semiconductor manufacturers and increasing adoption of 5G in the telecom space, partially offset by headwinds from softer demand in the EMEA, as well as foreign currency exposure. Moody's expects Electro Rent to have free cash flow of about $20 million over the next twelve months. Moody's also expects Electro Rent to have adequate liquidity, supported by full availability on its $85 million revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Electro Rent will continue to organically grow revenue and profitability and gradually reduce debt-to-EBITDA to 4.25 times by the end of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Electro Rent continues to grow its size and scale and sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0 times. Moody's would also expect the company to sustain good liquidity, including positive free cash flow, for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.5 times, EBITDA-to-interest falls below 2 times, or if the company pays a large debt funded dividend. In addition, if liquidity weakens or the company is unable to refinance its debt maturities prior to becoming current, the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Electro Rent Corporation (Electro Rent), headquartered in West Hills, CA, is a specialized test and measurement (T&M) equipment rental company, servicing 100 countries from 27 global locations. The company rents, leases, and sells T&M equipment, such as oscilloscopes, network analyzers, and wireless telecom testers to customers across aerospace and defense, telecom, industrial and IT end-markets. Electro Rent is controlled by Platinum Equity.

