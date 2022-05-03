Moody's assigns Everise B3 CFR and senior secured rating; outlook is stable

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned to Everise Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Everise") a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, assigned B3 ratings to BCP V Everise Acquisition LLC's proposed senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $50 million revolving credit facility expiring 2027 and a $210 million term loan due 2027. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan along with balance sheet cash will be used to refinance existing debt, fund a dividend distribution to shareholders and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. The proposed $50 million revolver is expected to be undrawn and fully available at closing. The debt-funded distribution and Everise's private equity ownership point to an aggressive financial strategy. Governance considerations are therefore a driver of this rating action.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Everise Holdings Pte. Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

..Issuer: BCP V Everise Acquisition LLC

....GTD Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Everise Holdings Pte. Ltd.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: BCP V Everise Acquisition LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Everise's B3 CFR is constrained by moderately high debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 4.7x estimated for FYE2021 pro forma for the transaction, low barriers to entry for larger, global players to replicate Everise's business strategy, and small scale and high customer concentration, with top 3 customers accounting for about 45% of revenues in 2021. The rating is also constrained by a potentially aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership with potential for shareholder-friendly transactions, including debt-funded acquisitions and dividend distributions.

The company benefits from strong organic revenue growth in fast-growing verticals, including healthcare and new economy, further supported by the positive growth aspects of the customer experience business process outsourcing industry, good quality, successful and growing clients that value Everise's ability to represent their brand culture to customers, strong net promoter scores that support high customer retention and growing wallet share of existing clients and a good liquidity profile.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The company's good liquidity profile reflects Moody's expectation of modestly positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months and access to an undrawn $50 million revolver at close. Expected free cash flow of at least $10 million (excluding the dividend distribution) during the next 12 months and sufficient cash on hand as of December 31, 2021 should cover the $10.5 million of mandatory debt amortization. The $50 million revolver expiring in 2027 is expected to remain fully available to support any unexpected working capital swings.

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $50 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus unused amounts of the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to 4.0x first lien leverage ratio (if pari passu secured).

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Debt capital is comprised of a $50 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2027 and a $210 million term loan B due 2027. The B3 credit facility ratings, the same as the B3 CFR, reflect the preponderance of debt represented by the term loan and revolver. The term loan and revolver are guaranteed by Everise Holdings Pte. Ltd. and wholly-owned U.S. restricted subsidiaries of BCP V Everise Acquisition LLC other than any excluded subsidiary as defined by the credit agreement. The term loan and revolver also have a first priority security interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and guarantors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will decline below 4.5x over the next 12 to 18 months supported by organic EBITDA growth as well as steadily increasing margins, positive free cash flow generation and the maintenance of at least adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Everise's ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained below 5x and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 5% while maintaining stable margins, and if the company improves its customer diversification.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, operating performance deteriorates, top customers choose not to renew contracts, or if debt-to-EBITDA leverage approaches 7x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Everise, domiciled in Singapore but with a US-based headquarter and management team, is a global provider of technology-enabled, omni-channel customer management services to healthcare and fast growth technology businesses. The company is majority owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

