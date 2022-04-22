Moody's assigns Five Star Holding LLC B3 CFR, B2 to 1st lien credit facility and Caa2 to 2nd lien; outlook stable

About $1 billion of debt rated

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Five Star Holding LLC ("Five Star"). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the company's first lien credit facility consisting of a $100 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2027 and a $630 million first lien term loan maturing in 2029, and a Caa2 rating to the $250 million second lien loan due in 2030. The outlook is stable. The proceeds from the term loans will be used to finance the acquisition of Five Star by The Jordan Company.

The assignment of the B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that 2022 adjusted debt to EBITDA will decline to around 6.3x from 7.5x at year end 2021 pro forma for the proposed LBO financing. Moody's expects Five Star to benefit from a recently completed extensive capital spending program to upgrade equipment capabilities and generate operating efficiencies. Moody's also anticipates the company to generate modest free cash flow in 2022 of around 3% FCF-to-debt and maintain good liquidity.

"Five Star's material science capabilities and vertical integration of finished products, including recyclable resin inputs, provide valuable customer solutions and support healthy EBITDA margins", said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

The stable outlook reflects the specialization of the company's product offerings, expected consistent free cash flow, and maintenance of good liquidity.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Five Star Holding LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

..Issuer: Five Star Lower Holding LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Five Star Holding LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Five Star Lower Holding LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Five Star's B3 CFR reflects the extensive material science and sustainability capabilities the company can implement to offer valuable product solutions for customers that support healthy EBITDA margins and create barriers to entry. The company's vertically integrated, closed loop recycling capabilities produce recyclable product offerings, create operating efficiencies, and enable Five Star to meet stringent customer delivery needs. In addition, more than 80% of the company's core end markets are recession resistant including pet food, food & beverage, and household products. The rating also reflects high pro forma leverage post the acquisition by The Jordan Company, execution risk in further investments to support organic growth and product mix expansion, and inorganic growth through possible debt financed acquisitions. While the company has virtually all business under contract with resin pass through ability, some lag times are long extending out 90 days.

Five Star Lower Holding LLC has good liquidity supported primarily by its $100 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2027, which contains a springing maturity net first lien leverage covenant of 8.5x at 40% utilization capacity. We do not expect this covenant to be triggered over the next twelve months. The facility will be undrawn at the close of the transaction.

The first lien revolving credit facility and term loan due 2027 and 2029, respectively, are rated B2, one notch higher than the B3 CFR. This reflects the senior position in the capital structure with a first priority lien on all assets of the company. The second lien term loan matures in 2030 and is rated two notches below the B2 CFR at Caa2.

The borrower is Five Star Lower Holding LLC, an intermediate holding company with the audited financials at Five Star Holding LLC. The facilities are unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by substantially all of the company's direct and indirect restricted subsidiaries.

Governance is a key ESG consideration given the private equity ownership of the company and potential for aggressive financial policy actions favoring shareholder interests over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in credit metrics or liquidity and aggressive financial policy actions including large debt funded acquisitions or dividend distributions are executed. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted total debt to LTM EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, free cash flow to debt is negative, and EBITDA to interest expense is sustained below 2.25x.

The ratings could be upgraded if good liquidity is maintained and there is an improvement in credit metrics. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if adjusted total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5.75x, free cash flow to debt is sustained above 2.75%, and EBITDA to interest expense is sustained above 3.0x.

The preliminary marketing term sheet contains certain covenants pertaining to the term loan facility (consisting of 1st and 2nd lien term loans) that are subject to change. Incremental first lien term facilities may be issued under certain conditions so long at the first lien net leverage ratio does not exceed 4.8x or is higher than this ratio immediately prior to a permitted acquisition or investment. The secured net leverage ratio cannot exceed 6.7x and the total net leverage ratio must not exceed 7.2x. The interest coverage ratio is not to be less than 2.0x. Prepayments of debt from asset sales will be 100% with step downs to 50% and 0% if the first lien net leverage ratio is equal to or less than 4.3x and 4.05x, respectively, on a pro forma basis. The company will have the right to invest 100% of asset sale proceeds if such proceeds are reinvested with eighteen months or if committed, the reinvestment is completed within one hundred and eighty days after the eighteen-month period. The term loans do not have any financial covenants. The respective term loans will be secured by perfected security interests in substantially all existing and after-acquired real and personal property of the borrower and each guarantor including, without limitation, 100% of the outstanding equity interests subject to certain carve-outs.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Five Star is a fully integrated flexible packaging manufacturer with expertise in film extrusion, narrow and wide web printing, lamination, quad seal bag, and other flexible structures. The company serves leading brands in recession resistant end markets including pet food, food and beverage, and household products.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Manduca

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

