Moody's assigns Graham B2 CFR, B1 to senior secured facilities, and Caa1 to unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Graham Packaging Company, Inc (Graham). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $100 million revolving credit facility due 2025, a B1 rating to the $1,410 million senior secured term loan due 2027, a Caa1 rating to the $510 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. The outlook is stable. The proceeds from the new term loan and unsecured notes will be used to pay a dividend to Graham's parent Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (parent of Reynolds Group Holdings Inc. (Reynolds), B2 stable). Graham is currently a business segment of Reynolds which is wholly owned by financier Graeme Hart. Graham is being designated as an unrestricted subsidiary of Reynolds.

The assignment of the B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects expected improvements in pro forma debt to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from Graham's productivity initiatives and management's pledge to direct free cash flow to debt reduction. Moody's expects pro forma debt to adjusted EBITDA to decline from 5.8x to 5.4x as the adjusted EBITDA margin improves to approximately 21.0% from 18.5% by 2021. Free cash flow to adjusted debt is expected to remain weak due to elevated capex spending for productivity initiatives, but should more than double to at least 2.5% by 2021 and improve thereafter as capex spending declines.

The B1 ratings on the revolver and term loan, one notch above the Corporate Family Rating, reflects the benefit of guarantees and security from the domestic subsidiaries as well as loss absorption from the unsecured debt in the capital structure. The borrower is Graham Packaging Company, Inc. The facility is guaranteed by the domestic subsidiaries and secured by a first lien on the equity and assets of the guarantors.

The Caa1 rating on the proposed unsecured notes, two notches below the Corporate Family Rating, reflects the subordination to a significant amount of secured debt. The issuer and guarantors are the same as the first lien term loan.

Graham has little exposure to industries that may be negatively affected by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and high exposure to those that are expected to benefit including food, beverage and household. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks are heightened given that Graham ultimately has a sole owner (wholly owned by financier Graeme Hart). Graeme Hart has undertaken numerous transactions with his companies in the past including debt financed acquisitions and dividends and divestitures.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Graham Packaging Company, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Graham Packaging Company, Inc

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The ratings are subject to the receipt and review of the final documentation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Graham's credit profile to improve into 2021 as the company benefits from productivity initiatives, an exit from certain low margin business and the dedication of free cash flow to debt reduction. Graham is expected to benefit from its high exposure to stable end markets (food, beverage and household generate 88% of revenue) and long-term relationships with blue-chip customers. The company also has 90% of business under long-term contact with raw material cost pass-through provisions which raises switching costs for customers and protects margins from input price increases. Additionally, one-third of the company's facilities are co-located on the customer's premises which also raises switching costs.

Weaknesses in Graham's credit profile include a high customer concentration of sales (50% from the top ten) and participation in the competitive and fragmented packaging industry which makes growth and margin expansion difficult. The company generates 12% of sales from the cyclical automotive end market. Graham's revolver is small relative to its capex spend and interest expense (or as a percentage of sales). Further, free cash flow is expected to remain weak in the near-term as capex for productivity initiatives continues through 2021. The company is dependent on successful implementation of productivity initiatives to improve its weak pro forma cash flow.

Moody's expects Graham's liquidity profile to be good, characterized by weak free cash flow over the next 12 months offset by adequate back up liquidity from the proposed $100 million revolver and pro forma cash of $50 million. The revolver is expected to be undrawn at the close of the transaction.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Graham will effectively execute on its productivity initiatives, improve EBITDA and direct all free cash flow to debt reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Graham fails to execute on its initiatives and improve EBITDA and free cash flow. Should the company not maintain adequate liquidity or the competitive environment does not remain stable, the ratings could also be downgraded. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if:

» Debt to EBITDA is above 6.0 times

» EBITDA to interest expense is below 2.5 times

» Funds from operations to debt is below 10.0%

An upgrade would require a sustainable improvement in credit metrics and liquidity as well as a stable competitive environment. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if:

» Debt to EBITDA is below 5.25 times

» EBITDA to interest expense is above 3.5 times

» Funds from operations to debt is above 13.0%

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Graham Packaging Company, Inc is a manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging. Graham serves the food, beverage, household and automotive end markets primarily in North America. The company is wholly owned by Reynolds Group Holdings Inc. (Reynolds, B2 stable) and is an unrestricted subsidiary. Reynolds is solely owned by financier Graeme Hart.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edward Schmidt, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

