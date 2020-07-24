Moody's assigns Graham B2 CFR, B1 to senior secured facilities, and Caa1 to unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating
and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Graham Packaging Company,
Inc (Graham). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the proposed
$100 million revolving credit facility due 2025, a B1 rating
to the $1,410 million senior secured term loan due 2027,
a Caa1 rating to the $510 million senior unsecured notes due 2028.
The outlook is stable. The proceeds from the new term loan and
unsecured notes will be used to pay a dividend to Graham's parent
Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (parent of Reynolds Group Holdings Inc.
(Reynolds), B2 stable). Graham is currently a business segment
of Reynolds which is wholly owned by financier Graeme Hart. Graham
is being designated as an unrestricted subsidiary of Reynolds.
The assignment of the B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects expected improvements
in pro forma debt to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from Graham's
productivity initiatives and management's pledge to direct free
cash flow to debt reduction. Moody's expects pro forma debt
to adjusted EBITDA to decline from 5.8x to 5.4x as the adjusted
EBITDA margin improves to approximately 21.0% from 18.5%
by 2021. Free cash flow to adjusted debt is expected to remain
weak due to elevated capex spending for productivity initiatives,
but should more than double to at least 2.5% by 2021 and
improve thereafter as capex spending declines.
The B1 ratings on the revolver and term loan, one notch above the
Corporate Family Rating, reflects the benefit of guarantees and
security from the domestic subsidiaries as well as loss absorption from
the unsecured debt in the capital structure. The borrower is Graham
Packaging Company, Inc. The facility is guaranteed by the
domestic subsidiaries and secured by a first lien on the equity and assets
of the guarantors.
The Caa1 rating on the proposed unsecured notes, two notches below
the Corporate Family Rating, reflects the subordination to a significant
amount of secured debt. The issuer and guarantors are the same
as the first lien term loan.
Graham has little exposure to industries that may be negatively affected
by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and high
exposure to those that are expected to benefit including food, beverage
and household. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Governance risks are heightened given that Graham ultimately has a sole
owner (wholly owned by financier Graeme Hart). Graeme Hart has
undertaken numerous transactions with his companies in the past including
debt financed acquisitions and dividends and divestitures.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Graham Packaging Company, Inc
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Graham Packaging Company, Inc
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
The ratings are subject to the receipt and review of the final documentation.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects Graham's credit profile to improve into 2021
as the company benefits from productivity initiatives, an exit from
certain low margin business and the dedication of free cash flow to debt
reduction. Graham is expected to benefit from its high exposure
to stable end markets (food, beverage and household generate 88%
of revenue) and long-term relationships with blue-chip customers.
The company also has 90% of business under long-term contact
with raw material cost pass-through provisions which raises switching
costs for customers and protects margins from input price increases.
Additionally, one-third of the company's facilities
are co-located on the customer's premises which also raises
switching costs.
Weaknesses in Graham's credit profile include a high customer concentration
of sales (50% from the top ten) and participation in the competitive
and fragmented packaging industry which makes growth and margin expansion
difficult. The company generates 12% of sales from the cyclical
automotive end market. Graham's revolver is small relative
to its capex spend and interest expense (or as a percentage of sales).
Further, free cash flow is expected to remain weak in the near-term
as capex for productivity initiatives continues through 2021. The
company is dependent on successful implementation of productivity initiatives
to improve its weak pro forma cash flow.
Moody's expects Graham's liquidity profile to be good,
characterized by weak free cash flow over the next 12 months offset by
adequate back up liquidity from the proposed $100 million revolver
and pro forma cash of $50 million. The revolver is expected
to be undrawn at the close of the transaction.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Graham will
effectively execute on its productivity initiatives, improve EBITDA
and direct all free cash flow to debt reduction.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Graham fails to execute on its initiatives
and improve EBITDA and free cash flow. Should the company not maintain
adequate liquidity or the competitive environment does not remain stable,
the ratings could also be downgraded. Specifically, the ratings
could be downgraded if:
» Debt to EBITDA is above 6.0 times
» EBITDA to interest expense is below 2.5 times
» Funds from operations to debt is below 10.0%
An upgrade would require a sustainable improvement in credit metrics and
liquidity as well as a stable competitive environment. Specifically,
the ratings could be upgraded if:
» Debt to EBITDA is below 5.25 times
» EBITDA to interest expense is above 3.5 times
» Funds from operations to debt is above 13.0%
Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Graham Packaging
Company, Inc is a manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging.
Graham serves the food, beverage, household and automotive
end markets primarily in North America. The company is wholly owned
by Reynolds Group Holdings Inc. (Reynolds, B2 stable) and
is an unrestricted subsidiary. Reynolds is solely owned by financier
Graeme Hart.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Edward Schmidt, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
