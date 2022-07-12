Moody's assigns Hispanic Food's first time ratings; CFR at B2

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Hispanic Food Holdings LLC ("Hispanic Foods") a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed $75 million Revolving Credit Facility and to its proposed $435 million Senior Secured Term Loan. The rating outlook is stable. This is a first time rating for Hispanic Food.

Tony's Fresh Market, which is currently owned by Apollo Global Management, LLC ("Apollo"), will be acquiring Cardenas Markets ("Cardenas") to form Hispanic Food Holdings LLC for about $600 million. Proceeds from the $435 million term loan along with a $376 million new equity contribution from Apollo, will be used to fund the acquisition of Cardenas, the repayment of a $190 million first lien term loan at Tony's, $2 million of balance sheet cash and for fees and expenses. Apollo previously contributed $162 million of cash equity along with $54 million of cash equity from the founding families of Tony's to fund the original purchase of Tony's Fresh Market.

Moody's assigned the following ratings:

..Issuer: Hispanic Food Holdings LLC

... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

... Proposed $75 million Gtd. Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility maturing 2027, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

... Proposed $435 million Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loan maturing 2029, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hispanic Food Holdings LLC

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hispanic Food's B2 corporate family rating reflects the company's relatively small scale within the highly competitive grocery retail sector and geographic concentration in the Southwest and Chicago area. Following Tony's acquisition of Cardenas to create Hispanic Food, Moody's estimates leverage will be moderate with adjusted debt/EBITDA at 4.3x. While the company generates solid sales and earnings, the pace of sales growth in 2021 was slower than what the company experienced in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. We expect organic sales growth in 2022 in the low to mid-single digit range largely as a result of price increases related to inflation. Earnings will benefit from a number of strategic initiatives that management will undertake to improve operating performance of the new company. Some of these will include better workforce productivity, reducing shrink and better merchandising. The rating is also reflects the risk of aggressive financial policies inherent with ownership by a financial sponsor.

The ratings are supported by Hispanic Food's attractive market niche with a focus on the Hispanic community, which is one of the fastest growing demographics in the US. The company's high perishable sales mix, which is at about 65% including dairy, makes it less exposed to the sales volatility associated with pantry loading when compared to other traditional grocery stores. With the use of partners, such as Instacart, Grub hub and Uber Eats, Hispanic Food will continue delivery and curbside pickup at most of its stores. The company also benefits from stronger operating margins relative to many larger peers. Hispanic Food's good free cash flow and good liquidity are also positive rating factors. The company's non-unionized labor force is also a distinct advantage over its unionized peers.

In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, the most important factor for Hispanic Food's ratings are governance considerations related to its financial policies. Moody's views Hispanic Food's financial policies as potentially aggressive given its ownership by a financial sponsor and expected appetite for tuck in debt financed acquisitions. Social considerations also impact Hispanic Food in that U.S. food retailers continue to undergo a shift toward e-commerce which has increased margin pressure and forced retailers to invest heavily on e-commerce capabilities. That said, Hispanic Food will continue to use 3rd party partners to facilitate its e-commerce activities, which is less capital intensive. Consumers are also increasingly mindful of sustainability issues, the treatment of workforce, data protection and the source of products. While these various initiatives may not essentially translate into direct credit implications, over time these factors can impact brand image and companies will have to work toward sourcing transparency and investments in sustainable supply chains.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hispanic Food's financial policies will remain balanced and management initiatives will drive improved same store sales growth and profitability.

The ratings could be downgraded if Hispanic Food's operating performance deteriorates or if the company's liquidity and free cash flow weakens. Aggressive financial policies, including debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions could also prompt a downgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could also be downgraded should debt/EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) rise above 5.0x or EBITA/interest falls below 1.25x could also prompt a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves such that same store sales growth remains consistently positive accompanied with margin expansion and good free cash flow. In addition, an upgrade would require maintaining good liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded should debt/EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) be sustained below 3.75x and EBITA/interest be sustained above 2.0x.

Headquartered in Ontario, California, Hispanic Food Holdings LLC will operate 84 grocery stores in the Southwest and Chicago area. The company will be owned by Apollo and will generate nearly $2.0 billion in pro-forma revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

