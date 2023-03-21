Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Burlington County, NJ's lease revenue notes; the outlook for the long-term ratings is stable

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to Burlington County Bridge Commission, NJ's (Burlington County) $17 million Lease Revenue Notes (Governmental Leasing Program), Series 2023A (Non-Callable). Moody's has affirmed Burlington County, NJ's outstanding issuer, general obligation, non-contingent lease, and guarantee obligations at Aa1 and its outstanding bond anticipation notes at MIG 1. The outlook for the long-term ratings is stable. The county has approximately $605 million in total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's above-average resident income and wealth indicators and stable operations supported by its guaranteed property tax levy, which accounts for the majority of revenues. The county's reserve position in relation to budget has been holding steady but is below its peers for the rating category. Fiscal 2022 operations are showing a similar trend with an increase in fund balance. The county's leverage profile is manageable but above peers.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and long-term lease ratings reflects the ultimate non-contingent GOULT pledge on the lease obligations.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and guaranteed ratings reflects the provisions of guarantee agreements that pledge the county's GOULT as the ultimate source of payment.

The MIG 1 on the county's outstanding notes reflects the strong underlying credit quality of the county (through the non-contingent lease agreement) of Aa1, history of easy market access, and ample liquidity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The county's stable outlook for the long-term ratings reflects an expectation that its continuing improving finances will remain solid in the near to medium term.

THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant decline in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

-Material and sustained increase in reserves

-Expansion of the local economy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant increase in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

-Decline in reserves

-Contraction of the local economy

-Downgrade of the long-term credit quality (short-term)

LEGAL SECURITY

These notes are ultimately backed by the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge via the lease agreement.

The notes are direct and special obligations of the Commission payable solely from the revenues and secured by a lien on the pledged property. The county will make payments of Basic Rent under the respective leases to the Trustee for the benefit of the Commission. The obligation of the county to make the payments is absolute and unconditional and backed by the full faith and credit pledge of the County.

The county's outstanding GOULT bonds, non-contingent lease, and guarantee obligations are all ultimately valid and legally binding obligations payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied upon all the taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The notes will be used redeem the outstanding Lease Revenue Notes (Governmental Leasing Program) Series 2022A.

PROFILE

Located in south central New Jersey (A2 positive), 30 minutes from the City of Philadelphia (A2 stable), Burlington County is the largest in the state by land mass and stretches from the Delaware River on the west to the Atlantic Ocean on the east.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the guarantee obligations ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

