Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Charleston CSD, SC's GO BANs

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to Charleston County School District, South Carolina's $60.9 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2022A, $75.2 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (Sales Tax Projects - Phase IV), Series 2022B, $82.8 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (Sales Tax Projects - Phase V), Series 2022C, and $1.3 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes, Taxable Series 2022D. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating, the Aa2 rating on the district's long-term general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, and the Aa3 rating on the district's installment purchase revenue bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the new issuances, the district's debt will total approximately $751 million. The outlook is stable for the district's long-term ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy financial position with ample reserves, favorable location encompassing much of the Charleston (Aaa stable) metropolitan area, steady population and enrollment growth, and moderate long-term liabilities.

The Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is at the same level as the district's Aa2 issuer rating because of an irrevocable pledge of the district's full faith, credit and taxing power for the repayment of the bonds. The bonds also have a dedicated and unlimited property tax that can be used for annual debt service payments. Additional security is derived from a lockbox structure in which Charleston County performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds and makes debt service payments to the trustee.

The Aa3 rating on the district's installment purchase revenue bonds is one notch below its Aa2 issuer rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation. The risk of non-appropriation is somewhat mitigated by the more essential nature of the financed and pledged school facilities. All legally available revenues of the district, including property tax revenues, can be used for repayment of the IPRBs.

The MIG 1 rating on the bond anticipation notes incorporates the district's long-term credit quality that is reflected in its Aa2 issuer rating. The notes are general obligations of the district and carry its irrevocable full faith, credit and taxing power pledge. The notes also qualify for the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (Aa1, SCSDCEP), a state-backed pre-default intercept program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term ratings reflects the likelihood that the district's financial position will remain in line with the rating category over the next 12 to 18 months given prudent management and a strong revenue base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity

- Moderation of long-term liabilities ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operational imbalance that significantly erodes fund balance or liquidity

- Significant rise in long-term liabilities ratio or fixed costs ratio- Downgrade of the district's issuer rating and SCSDCEP's programmatic rating (short-term ratings only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation bonds and notes are backed by an irrevocable pledge of the district's full faith, credit, and taxing power. The bonds benefit from a dedicated and unlimited property tax for their repayment. The district has also received voter approval for a capital project sales tax that is used to repay a portion of the district's debt. Additional security is derived from a lockbox structure in which Charleston County performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds and makes debt service payments to the trustee.

Additional security for the general obligation bonds and notes is provided by the SCSDCEP, which enhances the timeliness of debt service payments through county and state government coordination and is backed by a sizeable state appropriation under the Education Finance Act.

The district's installment purchase revenue bonds are ultimately backed by the district's pledge to annually appropriate funds for their repayment. The annual installment payments will cause an undivided interest in the project facilities, equal to that percentage of the total debt service, to transfer to the district. In the event of non-appropriation, the project facilities will be partitioned between the issuer and district based upon their respective percentages of undivided interest. The project facilities consist of multiple school buildings. The IPRBs can be repaid from all legally available funds, including ad valorem taxes, subject to annual appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A notes will finance various capital projects and will provide funds used to make the district's installment payments on its Series 2013B and 2014 installment purchase revenue bonds.

The Series 2022B notes will fund a portion of the principal and interest due on the Series 2021B notes.

The Series 2022C notes will finance various capital projects and will fund payment of principal and interest due on the Series 2021C notes.

The Series 2022D notes will provide funds used to make the district's installment payments on its Series 2020 Installment Purchase Revenue Bonds.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Charleston county and provides comprehensive pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to approximately 43,755 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jose Cavazos

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

