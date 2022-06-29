Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Colorado's 2022A ETRANs

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the State of Colorado's $350 million Education Loan Program Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Series 2022A (ETRANs) with an expected sale date of July 12, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 rating on the ETRANs reflects the State of Colorado's long term credit quality (Issuer Rating Aa1 stable), the strengths of the Education Loan Program's mechanics which include oversight of participating school districts by the state, and the state treasurer's covenant to utilize the state's substantial available liquidity to support full and timely repayment of the notes, if necessary. The rating also incorporates the strong overall credit quality of the participating districts, which mitigates the concentration risk from the largest borrowers.

RATING OUTLOOK

No outlook for short term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A rapid and unanticipated deterioration of the state's liquidity and long-term credit quality.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A ETRANs, along with the parity Series 2022B notes expected to be issued later in the fiscal year, are secured by loan payments made to the state treasurer by the school districts participating in the state's Education Loan Program. The payments are due on or before June 25, 2023 and are secured by a priority lien on each district's property tax receipts attributed to its General Fund in fiscal 2023 and received in March through June of 2023. Pledged tax receipts are required to be remitted to the state treasurer within one business day of receipt by the district. Participant loan payments have typically been made by May, well in advance of the June 25 payment due date and the June 29 note maturity date.

The note repayment account is held by the paying agent. The participant loans are interest free. Interest on the ETRANs is paid from an interest subaccount funded at closing by the state treasurer from General Fund revenues.

The state treasurer covenants to remedy any shortfall in the note repayment account using other available state funds. If there is a deficiency in the note repayment account, the state treasurer will backfill the shortfall by investing legally available state funds in district loans in advance of the June 29, 2023 maturity, first using available monies in the state's Education Fund and followed thereafter by monies in its Highway Fund. The state projects that the June 30, 2023, balance in the two funds will be around $1.4 billion.

Additionally, the state treasurer may utilize borrowable resources from over 600 other supplemental funds and the General Fund, all of which provide substantial additional liquidity to support timely repayment of the notes. The supplemental funds are the same funds which provided supplemental liquidity, if needed, for any General Fund Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes (GTRANs) issued for fiscal year 2023. The use of the General Fund and other borrowable funds for the ETRANs is subordinate to the use of these fund to repay the GTRANs. The state currently does not plan to issue GTRANs for fiscal year 2023. The state projects that the June 30, 2023 balance in these borrowable resources including the General Fund will exceed $6.7 billion.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A ETRANs are issued to provide cash flow loans to participating school districts under the Education Loan Program for fiscal year 2023.

PROFILE

Colorado is the 21st largest state by population, at 5.8 million. Its nominal state gross domestic product, $421.9 billion as of 2021, is the 16th largest. The five-year compound average growth rate of Colorado's real GDP over the period of 2016 to 2021 was 2.8%, the sixth highest of all 50- states and 90 basis points higher than that of the US (1.9%). Income levels are above average - the state's per capita personal income is equal to 104.2% of the US level after adjusting for regional cost of living and its poverty level is among the lowest in the nation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

