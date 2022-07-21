Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Custodial Receipts (Barclays RIB), Custodial Receipts, RIB Floaters Trust, Series 2022-FR/RI-004

New York, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned MIG 1 to Custodial Receipts (Barclays RIB), RIB Floaters Trust, Series 2022-FR/RI-004 (the Receipts) evidencing an undivided interest in Colorado Health Facilities Authority Revenue Bonds (Catholic Health Initiatives), Series 2013C (the Bonds). The Receipts mature on January 1, 2024.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based upon a letter of credit (LOC) provided by Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank); the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely payment of debt service to receipt holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the bank issuing the LOC. Our current short-term rating of the Bank is P-1.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» Not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» Moody's downgrades the short-term rating of Barclays Bank PLC.
The Receipts are entitled to interest on each Bond payment date (the first business day of each month) at the Bond rate less any fees required to be paid to the letter of credit provider and the custodian.
The custody agreement allows for the issuance of additional Custodial Receipts with a corresponding increase to the LOC and receipt of notice from Moody's stating that the rating on the Receipts will not be reduced or withdrawn.
The custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for principal and interest due on each Bond payment date and on the maturity date of the Receipts. The custodian shall also draw under the LOC for the redemption price due on any optional redemption date of the Receipts. The Receipts are subject to optional redemption by the Bank on the business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC.
The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Receipts plus 36 days of interest until the maturity date at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, and provides sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Receipts. Substitution of the current LOC can only occur if the existing custody agreement is terminated.
Conforming draws for principal and/or interest presented to the Bank at or before 12:00 p.m., United Kingdom time, on a business day, will be honored by the Bank at or before 3:00 p.m., United Kingdom time, on the next business day. The custodian is instructed to draw on the LOC by 5:00 p.m., New York time two business days prior to any payment date to ensure receipt of funds by the payment date. The business day definition which determines the payment dates for the Custodial Receipts follows holidays in the United Kingdom in addition to New York holidays. Draws made under the letter of credit for interest shall be automatically reinstated immediately upon an honoring of a draw.
The LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, July 1, 2023 (provided however if, in any year, the Bank either does not elect to redeem the Receipts on a Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date or if the Bank elects to redeem the Receipts on such date but the Custodian has not received an amount equal to the redemption price by 10:00 a.m., New York time on such redemption date, then the stated expiration date shall be automatically extended to the date that is 364 days after the then existing stated expiration date); (ii) the honoring of a principal payment draft with respect to all of the Receipts upon redemption of such Receipts; (iii) the effective date of a substitute letter of credit; or (iv) the date on which the custodian surrenders the letter of credit for cancellation.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published on February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
