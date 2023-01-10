Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Greenville County, SC's IPRBAN's and affirms Aaa issuer rating and other related ratings; outlook stable

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to Greenville County, SC's $55.7 million Installment Purchase Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2023 (Greenville County, South Carolina Project). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the county's Aaa issuer, Aaa general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT), Aa1 Installment Purchase Revenue Bond (IPRB), Aa3 Special Source Revenue Bond (SSRB), A1 hospitality tax, and MIG 1 IPRBAN ratings. The outstanding IPRBAN will be refunded by the Series 2023 notes. Following the new issuance, the county's direct debt will total approximately $315 million. The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 rating on the IPRBAN's is mapped to the county's long-term Aa1 IPRB rating because the intended takeout financing is installment purchase revenue bonds that will be subject to annual appropriation. The installment purchase revenue debt is financing construction and purchase of new county administrative office buildings, assets we consider to be more essential.

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's strong and growing local economy, which benefits from its role as the economic center of the upstate region. The county's economic diversity, competitive cost of doing business, and expanding labor force have driven a GDP growth rate that has outpaced the nation. While resident income and wealth are average and improving, they remain below similarly rated peers. The county's reserves and liquidity are strong and will remain stable, supported by prudent fiscal management. Total long-term liabilities are manageable and carry modest fixed costs.

The Aaa rating on the county's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating, reflecting the county's full faith and credit pledge and a dedicated property tax that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

The Aa1 IPRB rating is notched once off the county's issuer rating, which incorporates the risk of annual non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the financed and pledged assets (county administration buildings).

The Aa3 SSRB rating is three notches below the county's issuer rating and considers the significantly smaller base from which pledged revenues are derived, the high concentration among top fee payers, and the county's restricted ability to increase the millage levied within multi-county industrial parks. The rating also reflects a long trend of growing pledged revenues, strong debt service coverage, and adequate bondholder protections.

The A1 rating on the county's hospitality fee revenue debt incorporates the narrow pledged repayment source (a tax on prepared food and drink sold in unincorporated portions of the county) that remained stable through the pandemic and is resuming growth. Pledged revenues fell very slightly in fiscal 2020 - less than 1% year-over-year - and reached record highs in fiscal 2021 and 2022. Maximum annual debt service coverage has performed similarly, reaching 2.79x in fiscal 2022. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve requirement.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long term ratings reflects the likelihood that the county's ongoing economic expansion will continue to yield revenue growth and strong financial operations over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable (issuer, GOULT, IPRB, IPRBAN)

- Significant growth in the value and number of parcels and/or diversification of the FILOT payers within the designated multi-county industrial parks (SSRB) - Continued growth in pledged revenue and debt service coverage (hospitality tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operational imbalance and/or material declines in reserves (issuer)

- Large increases in overall leverage (issuer) - Downgrade of the county's issuer or IPRB ratings (IPRBAN rating) - Declines in FILOT pledged revenues or debt service coverage (SSRB) - Material decline in pledged revenue and/or debt service coverage (hospitality tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The IPRBAN's are secured by a pledge to issue Installment Purchase Revenue Bonds for the purpose of discharging the notes or any refunding BANs issued for such purpose.

The IPRB's are secured by the county's annual appropriation pledge.

Additional security for both the IPRBAN's and the IPRB's is provided by leasehold interest in the project facilities (a new county administrative office building and recently purchased office building that will house various state and county offices and court facilities).

The GOULT bonds are general obligations backed by the county's full faith and credit pledge and a dedicated property tax that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

The Series 2021 SSRB's are limited obligation of the county, payable solely from Project Revenues that include the county's share of fees-in-lieu of taxes (FILOTs) generated from certain parcels with a multi-county industrial park (MCIP) designation. FILOTs are calculated with a set millage that is applied to a valuation that incorporates the amount of investment made into the parcel by the owner or tenant. The valuation base can grow over time with the addition of new MCIP-designated parcels and new investment by existing property owners.

The SSRB's have an additional bonds test equal to 1.35x. The county has covenanted to not modify or terminate a Park Agreement that governs a multi-county industrial park as long as Project Revenues remain sufficient to cover maximum annual debt service.

The hospitality tax revenue bonds are backed by the county's hospitality tax, which is a tax on the sale of prepared food and drink in unincorporated portions of the county. An additional bonds test has been established at 150% of maximum annual debt service. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve fund requirement. In addition to servicing the hospitality tax revenue bonds, the pledged revenue can be used to fund various tourism-related activities and public services that support these activities.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023 IPRBANs will refund the county's outstanding Installment Purchase Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2022 and help fund construction of a new county administrative building, the acquisition of new facilities to be used for various state and government offices and court facilities, and several other projects related to the University Ridge Development.

PROFILE

Greenville County is the most populous county in South Carolina and serves over 525,000 residents. The county's services include public safety, community development and planning, emergency medical services, judicial services, solid waste and stormwater utility services, among others. The county is governed by a 12 member council, each representing their own district.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The principal methodology used in the issuer, GOULT, SSRB, and IPRB ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jose Cavazos

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

