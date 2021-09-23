Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Lucas County, OH's GOLT BANs

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned MIG 1 ratings to Lucas County, OH's $51.4 million Capital Facilities Improvement Notes, Series 2021 (Federally Taxable) General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (Limited Tax Bonds) and $5.6 million Various Purpose Improvement Notes, Series 2021-2 General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes (Limited Tax Bonds). We maintain the county's Aa2 issuer rating along with the Aa2 ratings on the county's outstanding long-term general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. With the current offering, the county will have $156 million in GOLT backed debt outstanding.
The county's Aa2 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the outstanding GOLT debt, including the new offerings, is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's broad tax base in northwestern Ohio (Aa1 stable), along with its healthy operating fund balance and liquidity. These credit strengths are balanced against the county's below average socioeconomic characteristics, and moderate leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities.
The lack of rating distinction between the county's Aa2 issuer and Aa2 long-term GOLT ratings is based on its full faith and credit pledged towards repayment of GOLT debt.
The MIG 1 short-term ratings reflect the underlying credit characteristics reflected in the county's long-term issuer rating, including its strong liquidity. Additionally factored is the county's history of market access which will enable it to roll both series of 2021 bond anticipation notes (BANs) prior to their one-year maturity dates. The county also has the authority to retire the BANs through the issuance of long-term GOLT bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Prolonged significant operational imbalance that weakens financial reserves or liquidity
- Pronounced economic or tax base contraction, including prolonged periods of high unemployment or falling sales tax collections
- Significant increase in leverage of debt or unfunded retiree benefit liabilities
LEGAL SECURITY
Outstanding rated bonds and notes carry Lucas County's full faith and credit along with its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes under the statutory 10-mill limitation for debt service payment. The county also has the authority to issue long-term bonds to retire the notes at or prior to maturity.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2021 BAN proceeds will be used to retire the county's outstanding $47.3 million Capital Facility Improvement Notes, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable) and $4.1 million Taxable Arena Improvement Notes, Series 2021 (Federally Taxable), each of which matures on October 15, 2021. The Capital Facility Improvement Notes, Series 2020 were originally issued to partially fund improvements to the county-owned SeaGate Convention Centre, including a new dedicated ballroom facility and other improvements such as relocating the parking garage entrance and creating greenspace to complement an adjacent hotel development. The Taxable Arena Improvement Notes, Series 2020 refunded debt that was originally issued to fund the construction and equipping of an arena.
Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2021-2 BANs will be used to retire the county's outstanding $5.6 million Various Purpose Improvement Notes, Series 2021-1, which mature on October 15, 2021. The BANs to be refunded were originally issued to finance capital improvements to the county's water and sewer utilities.
PROFILE
Lucas County is located in northwestern Ohio along Lake Erie and encompasses the City of Toledo (A2 negative). It is currently the sixth largest county in the state by population. The county is governed by a three-member board of county commissioners, and has eight other elected administration officials. The county currently has approximately 2,900 full-time employees and provides a range of municipal services including public safety, public works, public health, child and family services and judicial services, among others. The county also owns and operates a water and wastewater system.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
