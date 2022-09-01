Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Massachusetts' Steamship Bond Anticipation Notes

New York, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, MA's (the authority) $33 million Steamship Bond Anticipation Notes. Following the note sale, the authority will have $98.9 million in outstanding debt, including $65.9 million in long term bonds, which are rate Aa1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 rating reflects strong market access to repay notes with a long-term financing or with refunding notes prior to maturity, which is based on the full faith and credit backing of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable). Should the authority have insufficient funds on hand to pay debt service, it is statutorily required to certify to the state treasurer the amount required to pay principal and interest due and the commonwealth is required to pay that amount. Absent this need, debt service is expected to be paid with revenues generated by the authority.

The commonwealth's Aa1 rating reflects its robust economic base, driven by social factors such as a highly educated workforce and high income levels, that support an elevated long-term liability burden. The commonwealth's reliance on economically sensitive revenues is balanced by its diverse economic base. Strong governance practices are reflected in continued stable financial performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

Rating outlooks are not applicable to short-term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Multi-notch downgrade of the issuer rating of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are intended to be repaid with the proceeds of bonds or refunding notes. The commonwealth of Massachusetts will cover debt service to the extent revenues are insufficient, or in this case, in the event there is a market disruption or other such event that causes a delay in refunding the notes into a long-term permanent financing.

The steamship authority pays debt service on long term bonds with revenues derived from operation of the steamship facilities, including passenger and vehicle ferry service from Cape Cod to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard islands. If authority revenues are insufficient to pay debt service or fully fund required reserves, the authority is statutorily required to certify to the state treasurer the amount required to pay principal and interest due, and the commonwealth is required to pay that amount.

If the commonwealth is called on to make a debt service payment, the statute requires the amount of it to be assessed on the towns of Barnstable, Falmouth and Nantucket (Aaa stable) and the city of New Bedford (A1 stable) and the county of Dukes County in order to recover its costs. However, the commonwealth's obligation to make payment for debt service is not contingent on the successful levy or collection of assessments. No such assessments have been required nor has the commonwealth been called upon to make payments since 1962.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the notes will be used to purchase and modify up to four ferry vessels to be used by the authority.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is the 15th largest state by population, with about 7 million residents as of the 2022 census. Its 2022 gross domestic product, reaching $637 billion, ranks 12th among the states. Per capita income was 130% of the national average in 2022, highest in the US.

The steamship authority was created in 1960 and provides access to the islands offshore from Cape Cod. The authority's area of operations is defined by tourism, and the bulk of its revenues are earned during the summer months. The authority's enabling legislation permits the authority to have up to $100 million of bonds outstanding at any time.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

