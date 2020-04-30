Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Nantucket, MA's GO BANs

Affirms Aaa GO; outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the Town of Nantucket, MA's $15.7 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation Notes which are dated May 22, 2020 and payable November 13, 2020. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aaa issuer rating and Aaa ratings on the town's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's general obligation unlimited tax rating. The outlook is stable.

The outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds are considered unlimited tax because the entire amount of the debt service has been voted excluded from restrictions under Massachusetts law on the town's ability to increase property taxes to pay debt service, referred to as Proposition 2 1/2. We consider the pledge supporting the outstanding limited tax bonds and current issue to be general obligation limited tax because not all of the debt service has been excluded under Proposition 2 1/2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating and GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect the town's strong financial position, conservative and proactive management team and manageable debt, pension and OPEB liabilities. The ratings also factor in the large tax base that is exposed to environmental risk related to sea level rise and weather events but continues to grow with very high home values and above average resident wealth and incomes.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the GOULT and issuer ratings reflects the town's ability to override the property tax levy cap and its pledge of its full faith and credit.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the strong long term credit characteristics of the town, sufficient management of refinancing risk and ample liquidity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Nantucket. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Nantucket changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the town's strong fiscal management will maintain a healthy financial position and moderate long term liabilities. The outlook also incorporates the strength of the large tax base and robust housing demand while the town continues to focus on the long term risks associated with the island community.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in general fund reserves and liquidity (long term and short term)

- Multi-year trend of deterioration in the tax base (long term)

- Decline in the demand for housing (long term)

- Material increase in the debt burden or long term liabilities (long term)

- Significant downgrade of the long term rating (short term)

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are secured by the town's full faith and credit, general obligation limited tax pledge as not all debt service has been excluded from the tax levy limits of Proposition 2 1/2.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Note proceeds will fund airport repairs and upgrades as well as various other capital projects of the town.

PROFILE

Nantucket is an island community located approximately 30 miles south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The town is primarily residential and had 10,912 residents as of the 2017 American community survey. The population swells to around 45,000 during the summer months.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146782. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

