Moody's assigns MIG 1 to New York State's $1B 2020 PIT revenue anticipation notes

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to New York State's $1 billion State Personal Income Tax Subordinate Revenue Anticipation Notes (General Purpose), Series 2020A, issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). The notes mature December 15, 2020 and are scheduled to close in a private placement on May 22.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 rating reflects the long-term credit quality of the state of New York (Aa1 negative) and its pledge of subordinated indebtedness financing agreement payments backed by dedicated personal income tax receipts. The payments are made by the state comptroller to the trustee on behalf of DASNY. The rating also reflects the advance set-aside schedule that ensures the availability of 125% of the financing agreement payments a month in advance of the payment due date, the obligation of the budget director to adjust set-aside amounts as necessary, and the obligation of the comptroller to transfer funds from the general fund to make required and authorized payments if necessary.

The state's Aa1 GO rating, an input into the MIG 1 short-term rating, reflects the state's large and diverse economy that generates above-average income and wealth, healthy liquidity and high debt burden metrics balanced by a low adjusted net pension liability burden (ANPL).

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of New York changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Rating outlooks are not applicable to short-term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material weakening in state personal income tax cash-flow margins beyond current estimate

- Substantial weakening in New York's long-term credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are secured by a subordinate lien on a pledge of payments made pursuant to a financing agreement entered into by DASNY and the state, backed by a dedication of 50% of New York State personal income tax and proceeds from the employer compensation expense program (ECEP). Subject to certifications issued by the budget director, the comptroller is required to deposit personal income tax withholding receipts into the dedicated revenue bond tax fund (RBTF) in an amount equivalent to 50% of the state's total monthly personal income tax receipts and state ECEP collections. In addition to withholding, personal income tax receipts include estimated taxes, delinquencies, and final returns. Financing agreement payments are made from the RBTF to the trustees for debt service. In the event that the amount set aside in the Revenue Bond Tax Fund is not sufficient to meet the cash requirements required pursuant to a certificate or certificates submitted by the director of the budget, the state comptroller shall immediately transfer from the general fund to the revenue bond tax fund an amount which, when combined with the amount then set aside, shall be sufficient to meet the payment required pursuant to such certificate or certificates.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the notes will be used to bridge the gap between receipts and disbursements due to the shift of personal income tax payment deadlines to July.

PROFILE

New York State is the 4th largest US state by population. Located in the Northeastern US, New York has a large and diverse economy with high per capita income at 126% of the US average and gross state product of $1.676 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-Term Cash Flow Notes published in April 2013 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM142246. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcia Van Wagner

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Butler

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

