Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Pinellas Co. S.D., FL's TANs

New York, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to Pinellas County School District, FL's $100 million Tax Anticipation Notes, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating and Aa3 COP rating. The district has approximately $105.6 million in outstanding COP debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The MIG 1 rating reflects the district's long-term credit quality, as reflected in the district's Aa2 issuer rating and adequate legal provisions. The tax anticipation notes are issued annually to fund operations before property taxes are received, primarily in November and December. Management reports minimal damage to facilities from Hurricane Ian and schools reopened October 3rd.
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's low liabilities and strong wealth. While finances are narrow, management has historically managed to this level. Enrollment losses are expected to stabilize post-pandemic.
The Aa3 COP rating is one notch off the issuer rating, reflecting the risk of annual appropriation as well as the essential nature of projects.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to short term ratings or issuer's with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Not applicable (short term rating only)
- Substantially improved fund balance (issuer rating)
- Improved enrollment trends (issuer rating)
- Upgrade of the issuer rating (COPs only)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Downgrade of long term rating (short term rating and COPs rating)
- Significant reduction in cash prior to note set aside (short term rating)
- Further narrowing of reserves (issuer rating)
- Significant additional debt (issuer rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
The TANs are payable from available revenues.
The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.
The COPs are payable from the Pinellas County School Board's annually-appropriated lease payments.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the 2022 notes will provide cash for operations for fiscal 2022-2023. The district is an annual issuer of TANs for cash flow purposes, necessitated by the receipt of most property taxes in November and December.
PROFILE
The district is coterminous with Pinellas County (Aa1), located at the midpoint of the west coast of Florida (Aaa stable) and a major component of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA. For fiscal 2022-2023, the district has 131 schools, approximately 95,991 students, and 13,383 full and part-time employees (including 7,025 instructional personnel).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and avilable at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
