Moody's assigns MIG 1 to SCAGO's COPs, Series 2022C

New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the South Carolina Association of Governmental Organizations' (SCAGO) $53.0 million Taxable Certificates of Participation, Series 2022C (Evidencing Undivided Proportionate Interests in Taxable Tax Anticipation Notes (General Obligations) of Certain South Carolina School Districts). SCAGO will have approximately $251.8 million of COPs outstanding following this issuance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 rating reflects the strong credit quality of the long-term rating assigned to the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP), which is currently Aa1. The SCSDCEP is a state aid intercept program under which all general obligations of South Carolina (Aaa stable) school districts qualify. The certificates are ultimately backed by undivided proportionate interests in general obligation debt of the participating school districts and, as general obligations, each district's repayment qualifies for the state's intercept program.

RATING OUTLOOK

Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the SCSDCEP programmatic rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are backed by undivided proportionate interests in general obligation debt of the participating school districts. For repayment of its share of the certificates, each participating district has irrevocably pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power, ad valorem taxes collected for operations, and state reimbursements and appropriations. As general obligations of each district, repayment sources also qualify for the South Carolina School District Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP).

Participating school districts are required to make sinking fund payments in equal amounts on the last business day of January, February and March 2023. If fifteen days prior to maturity there is not enough money in a school district's sinking fund account to pay the principal and interest on their note at maturity, the trustee shall request the appropriate county treasurer to notify the state treasurer pursuant to the statutory intercept. Upon receipt by the trustee of such monies from the state treasurer and the county treasurer, the trustee shall disburse all funds so collected to the holders of the certificates.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Certificates will be used to purchase identically sized notes being issued pursuant to individual note resolutions adopted by each participating school district, and to pay the cost of issuing the Certificates. Each participating district will use the proceeds of their respective note for cash flow purposes, necessitated by the receipt of most property taxes between November through January.

PROFILE

SCAGO is a nonprofit corporation formed in 2002 which acts as a conduit issuer so that school districts may realize certain economies of scale from multi-issuer financings. SCAGO is managed by a board consisting of seven to nine individuals, three of whom are appointed by the South Carolina Association of School Business Officials (SCASBO), three of whom are appointed by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) and up to three of whom are appointed by a majority vote of the directors appointed by SCASBO and SCASA.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

