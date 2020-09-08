Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Santa Cruz County's (CA) 2020-2021 $46.5M TRANS; affirms Aa3 issuer and A1 lease ratings

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to Santa Cruz County's (CA) $46.5 million 2020-2021 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRAN). Moody's has also affirmed the county's Aa3 issuer rating and the county's lease-backed obligation ratings at A1.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the county's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects Santa Cruz County's large and affluent tax base in coastal California (Aa2 stable) and the strong wealth and income indicators of local residents, which serve as strong mitigants against the wildfires still taking place in the mountainous areas of the county. The rating reflects the county's historically below-average yet stable financial position which is expected to narrow through fiscal 2021. The rating also incorporates the county's low and manageable debt, pension, and other post-employment benefit burdens.

The one notch difference between the county's issuer rating and the A1 lease-revenue rating reflects a standard legal structure for a California abatement lease and the more essential nature of leased assets. The notching also reflects the strong legal features of California general obligation bonds that are not shared by lease-backed debt.

The assignment of the MIG 1 rating is driven by the county's strong long-term credit quality and adequate projected liquidity position at the time of note maturity, track record of accurate budgeting assumptions, and adequate note structure with advance set asides for repayment.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Santa Cruz County. In fiscal 2020 the county received approximately $7.2 million in CARES Act money passed through from the state and $4.2 million in federal funds for pandemic-related expenses.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Multi-year trend of surplus operations supporting materially improved financial position (issuer rating)

Considerable strengthening of resident wealth and incomes coupled with meaningful tax base expansion (issuer rating)

Improvement in the county's general credit profile (lease ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Erosion of liquidity and reserves beyond current expectations (issuer rating)

Material addition to debt or pension burdens (issuer rating)

Deterioration in the county's general credit profile (lease and short-term ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating is equivalent to the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge and incorporates additional security features of general obligation debt in California. There is no debt associated with this security.

The COPs and bonds are secured by lease payments made by the county, for use and occupancy of the leased assets, which are as follows. The leased asset for the COPs (2011 Multiple Facilities Project) is the county's health service complex. The leased asset for the Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2014 (Public Facilities Project) is the county's behavioral health center and the gatehouse at the county landfill. The leased asset for the 2008 COPs, 2014 Refunding COPs and 2016 Refunding COPs is the Water Street Detention Facility and Blaine Street Detention Facility. The leased asset for the Taxable Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2015 Series A and Lease Revenue Bonds, 2015 Series B is the County Administrative Building and Courts Building.

The notes are secured by a pledge of unrestricted fiscal 2021 general fund receipts.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The notes are being issued to provide funds to help meet current county general fund expenditures for the Fiscal Year 2021 including current expenses, capital expenditures and the discharge of other obligations or indebtedness of the county.

PROFILE

The county is located on the coast of California, between the San Francisco Bay Area and the Monterey Bay Peninsula, 65 miles south of San Francisco (Aaa negative). It is the second smallest county in California in land area, containing a total of 440 square miles. There are four incorporated cities in the County of Santa Cruz: Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. The population is approximately 280,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Manoleas

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

