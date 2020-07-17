Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Sequoia UHSD, CA's $24M 2020-21 TRANS

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the Sequoia Union High School District, CA's 2020-21 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRAN) expected to be issued in the amount of $24 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the MIG 1 rating is driven by the strong long-term credit quality of Sequoia Union High School District, as reflected in the district's Aaa general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The MIG 1 also incorporates the district's sound projected liquidity position at the time of note maturity, track record of accurate budgeting assumptions, and adequate note structure with advance set asides for repayment.

As a district deeply entrenched in Basic Aid or Community Funded status Sequoia UHSD receives the majority of its revenues from local property taxes and regularly issues tax and revenue anticipation notes (TRANS) in order to meet expenses before local property taxes are received. The notes are payable from taxes, income, revenues, cash receipts and other moneys that are received by or that accrue to the district during fiscal year 2020-21. The district maintains additional internal cash across various unrestricted and alternate liquidity sources that also could be accessed to repay the notes if necessary.

The coronavirus pandemic, which we regard as a social risk, is not expected to reduce property tax collections for the district as the district and San Mateo County (Aaa stable) participate in the Teeter Plan method of property tax distribution for its operating and debt service levies. Meaning that district property tax revenues are guaranteed in full and any reduction in property tax collections due to increased delinquencies would not result in lower revenues for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to short-term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Downgrade of the district's long-term rating

Material deterioration of liquidity position

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are payable from taxes, income, revenues, cash receipts and other moneys that are received by or that accrue to the district during fiscal year 2020-21 and that are lawfully available for the payment of current expenses and other obligations of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

TRAN proceeds will be used to pay for various expenses before local property taxes are received by the district's general fund.

PROFILE

Sequoia UHSD is a community funded (formerly known as basic aid) district located on the San Francisco Peninsula in the County of San Mateo, California approximately 25 miles south of San Francisco. It serves students from the communities of Atherton, Belmont, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos and Woodside.

The district operates four comprehensive high schools, one continuation high school, one dependent charter high school and one adult school. The district recently opened its Technology Innovation Design and Engineering Academy (TIDE Academy) in East Menlo Park, beginning with a freshman class. The school will add one grade each year, and at full build-out is expected to have an enrollment of 400 students. There are two independent charter schools within the district, authorized by the Board: Everest High School and Summit Prep. There is also an independent charter school authorized by the San Mateo County Office of Education: Oxford Day Academy, and one charter school authorized by the San Mateo Union High School District: D-Tech High School, operating within the district's boundary at Oracle. The district must transfer property tax in lieu for any district students attending the charter schools.

Estimated average daily attendance for fiscal 2020 equals 8,387. Approximately 1,221 students are served in two independent charter high schools that also operate within the district's boundaries. District management projects that enrollment will remain stable despite declines in two of the elementary districts, Redwood City School District and Ravenswood, which feed into the high school district. However, because they do not rely on per pupil revenues from the state, community funded schools are not negatively impacted by declines in enrollment. The district is deeply entrenched into community funded status with revenues generated by property taxes exceeding those it would receive under the state's funding formula by approximately $40 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Manoleas

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

